Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated    RBA   CA7677441056

RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED

(RBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Incorporated : . sells US$43+ million of equipment in Houston, TX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 08:08pm EDT

HOUSTON, TX (April 23, 2020) - This week in Houston, TX, Ritchie Bros. sold more than 4,400 equipment items and trucks for US$43+ million.

The April 21 - 22, 2020 auction, which was conducted with online-bidding only due to state gathering restrictions, attracted 8,600+ registered bidders from 62 countries. U.S. buyers purchased approximately 93 percent of the equipment, with the top three state buyers being Texas, California, and Florida, while international buyers from such countries as India, Italy, and Peru purchased seven percent of the equipment. Approximately 22% of purchases were made through Ritchie Bros.' mobile application.

'Our Houston auction this week was a great showcase of our ability to continue to drive demand in uncertain times,' said Alan McVicker, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. 'This auction was different than past Houston auctions, with no onsite bidders-all bidding was done online to ensure the health and safety of our employees and customers. Regardless, we saw record attendance for this time of year and solid pricing across most equipment categories, including oil & gas-specific equipment.'

More than 460 consignors sold equipment in the auction, including a complete retirement dispersal for Zoch Construction Inc., based in Centerville, TX.

'The results exceeded our expectations-in fact, when we hit our target, we still had 18 pieces to sell, so we are very happy with how everything went,' said Dawn Zoch who runs Zoch Construction Inc. with her husband Calvin. 'We can't say enough about Ritchie Bros. and its employees. Our sales representative Colin Yarwood did everything he said he would and more. We wouldn't hesitate to recommend Ritchie Bros. to anyone looking to sell their assets.'

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: HOUSTON, TX (April 2020)

  • Total gross transactional value - US$43+ million
  • Total registered bidders - 8,600+
  • Total lots sold - 4,400+
  • Total number of sellers - 460+

'Thank you to all our consignors for trusting us to deliver results for your assets,' added Mr. McVicker. 'For any companies looking to sell assets, we have solutions to meet every customer need, including onsite auctions, weekly online auctions, oil & gas specific events through Kruse Energy, and our Marketplace-E reserved solution.'

For a complete list of upcoming auctions and equipment available, visit rbauction.com and ironplanet.com.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros.Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance(R) equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. FinancialServices. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

For more information, please contact:
Ian Malinski
Media Relations Manager
+1.778.331.5432
CorpComm@rbauction.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Zaheed Mawani
Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: 1.778.331.5219
zmawani@rbauction.com

Disclaimer

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. published this content on 26 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2020 00:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS
08:08pRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATE : . sells US$43+ million of equipment in Ho..
PU
04/23RITCHIE BROS. : sells US$43+ million of equipment in Houston, TX
PR
04/17RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
04/15RITCHIE BROS. : launches free monthly pricing report
PR
04/06LEAKE AUCTIONS : Offers Online Assistance to Collector Car Community
PR
03/19RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
03/19RITCHIE BROS. : registers record numbers of bidders for auctions in USA & France..
PR
03/16RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATE : Online participation expected to increase..
AQ
03/16RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATE : US$44+ million of equipment sold in Ritch..
PR
03/12RITCHIE BROS. : sells US$72+ million of equipment at Fort Worth, TX auction
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 333 M
EBIT 2020 234 M
Net income 2020 151 M
Debt 2020 211 M
Yield 2020 1,93%
P/E ratio 2020 30,8x
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,68x
EV / Sales2021 3,31x
Capitalization 4 701 M
Chart RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 40,94  $
Last Close Price 42,92  $
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target -4,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ann M. Fandozzi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beverley Anne Briscoe Chairman
Sharon Ruth Driscoll Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Zimmerman Independent Director
Robert George Elton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED-0.37%4 687
CINTAS CORPORATION-25.89%20 750
TELEPERFORMANCE-8.88%12 594
RENTOKIL INITIAL0.04%10 370
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-13.67%10 076
NEXI S.P.A7.96%9 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group