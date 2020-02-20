Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated    RBA   CA7677441056

RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED

(RBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ritchie Bros. : chosen to sell transportation assets from Celadon Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 07:01am EST

Sleepers, day cabs, van trailers, reefer trailers, and more selling at various auctions in USA & Canada

VANCOUVER, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros., a global leader in asset management and disposition, announced today that it has been chosen to sell select trucks and trailers owned by Celadon Group. Celadon, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December 2019, was one of the largest over-the-road trucking companies in North America.

"This is a great opportunity for those looking to purchase transportation assets and we are very excited we've been selected to sell a large number of items from this expertly-maintained fleet," said Zac Dalton, Director of Finance, Insurance, and Insolvency, Ritchie Bros. "We anticipate the majority of these assets will be sold through our unreserved public auctions in the United States and Canada in March. All items sold at public auction will be sold without any minimum bids or reserve prices. More information about which assets will be selling where will be available in the coming weeks at rbauction.com." 

Mr. Dalton added, "We continue to broaden our presence in the bankruptcy and insolvency space. We provide the complete package, including multiple marketplace solutions, along with a complete suite of additional value-added services, such as storage, insurance, data tools, a comprehensive appraisal offering, and more."  

For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

About Ritchie Bros.:
Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, in particular, statements regarding future auctions and the timing thereof. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and which is available on the SEC, SEDAR, and Company websites. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ritchie-bros-chosen-to-sell-transportation-assets-from-celadon-group-301007951.html

SOURCE Ritchie Bros.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS
07:01aRITCHIE BROS. : chosen to sell transportation assets from Celadon Group
PR
02/18RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATE : . launches new Appraisal Services offerin..
AQ
02/17RITCHIE BROS. : sells US$27+ million of equipment at its largest Tipton auction ..
PR
02/13RITCHIE BROS. : sells US$61+ million of equipment in first Texas auction of 2020
PR
02/13RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORAT : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/10RITCHIE BROS.' ORLANDO SCHEDULE : what's selling when
PR
02/03RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATE : Royal Reesink selects RB Asset Solutions ..
PR
01/30CONSIGNMENTS STILL ROLLING INTO ORLA : 11,000+ items and counting for Ritchie Br..
PR
01/28"COME FOR THE SHOW, STAY FOR THE AUC : Ritchie Bros. follows World Ag Expo with ..
PR
01/27RITCHIE BROS. : to hold Las Vegas auction during CONEXPO-CON/AGG
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group