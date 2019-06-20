Ritchie Bros Auctioneers : . sells US$42+ million of equipment in Houston, TX this week

Two-day auction attracts 5,800+ bidders from 62 countries; approx. 62% of equipment sold online

HOUSTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. sold more than 4,100 equipment items over two days for US$42+ million at its third Houston auction of the year.

More than 5,800 people registered to bid in the June 18 – 19 auction, including 4,500+ registering to participate online. U.S. buyers purchased approximately 88 percent of the equipment, including 46 percent purchased by Texas buyers, while international buyers from such countries as Egypt, Singapore, and the United Kingdom purchased 12 percent of the equipment. Online buyers purchased 62 percent of the assets.

"We had a great selection of assets and the market was steady for good, late-model construction equipment," said Alan McVicker, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "There was a great lineup of aerial equipment that achieved solid prices as well. We're already looking forward to our next Houston sale (Aug 20-21), featuring a complete dispersal for the construction division of Glenn Fuqua, Inc. The dispersal package includes late-model construction and asphalt equipment, cranes and more. Consignments are already being added daily."

June's Houston auction also featured a special online Marketplace-E event, which runs June 10-21, providing buyers with even more equipment to choose from. With 'Make Offer' and 'Buy Now' formats, this event gave our sellers additional control over the selling price and process. More than 200 items are still available for purchase—visit ironplanet.com/mpe-houston for more info.

Equipment highlights in the June Houston auction included 440+ truck tractors, 350+ trailers, 100+ excavators, 50+ loader backhoes, 60+ skid steers, 30+ dozers, 50+ cranes, 80+ aerial work platforms and more. All items were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

Specific sales highlights:

2015 Mack MRU613 T/A w/ Putzmeister 40oz concrete pump truck sold for US$280,000

2015 Caterpillar 730C 6X6 articulated dump truck sold for US$222,500

2016 Caterpillar 730C 6X6 articulated dump truck sold for US$215,000

2010 Grove RT890 90-ton rough terrain crane sold for US$207,500

2009 Link-Belt RTC8090 90-ton 4x4x4 rough terrain crane sold for US$185,000

2015 Caterpillar D6T LGP crawler tractor sold for US$150,000

2012 Caterpillar D6T XW crawler tractor sold for US$132,500

Roadtec RX600E crawler profiler sold for US$130,000

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: HOUSTON, TX (June 2019)

Total gross transactional value – US$42+ million

US$42+ million Amount sold to online bidders – US$26+ million (62 percent)

US$26+ million (62 percent) Total registered bidders (in person and online) – 5,800+

5,800+ Registered online bidders – 4,500+

4,500+ Total lots sold – 4,100+

4,100+ Number of sellers – 640+

Ritchie Bros. currently has more than 40,000 equipment items, trucks, and other assets listed for sale through its various marketplaces. The company's next onsite auction in Texas will be held in Fort Worth on July 16 – 17, 2019. For a complete list of upcoming auctions and equipment available, visit rbauction.com and ironplanet.com.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

SOURCE Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers