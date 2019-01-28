Log in
News Summary

Rite Aid : Measles-Mumps-Rubella Vaccine Available at Rite Aid Pharmacies in Washington State and Oregon

01/28/2019 | 03:31pm EST

With an increase in measles cases being reported in the region, Rite Aid announced today that Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccinations are available upon request at Rite Aid pharmacies in Washington state and Oregon. No appointment is necessary and vaccinations from a Rite Aid certified immunizing pharmacist are available during normal pharmacy business hours.

A state of emergency has been declared in Washington in response to a measles outbreak that, according to the state’s Department of Health, includes 31 confirmed cases in Clark County, near the state’s southern border with Oregon, and one confirmed case in King County, which includes Seattle. According to the Clark County Department of Public Health, 21 cases involve children between the ages of 1 and 10.

Based on Washington state regulations, patients 3 years of age and older can receive an MMR vaccination without a prescription. Based on Oregon state regulations, patients 3 years of age and older can receive an MMR vaccination, with a prescription required for patients ages 3 through 6.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Measles starts with fever and soon causes a cough, runny nose and red eyes before a rash of tiny, red spots occurs.

The CDC recommends children get two doses of MMR vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12 through 15 months of age, and the second dose at 4 through 6 years of age. Children can receive the second dose earlier as long as it is at least 28 days after the first dose. Adults who do not have evidence of immunity should get at least one dose of MMR vaccine. Pregnant women should not get MMR vaccine. Patients should consult their local Rite Aid pharmacist with any questions they may have.

In addition to the MMR vaccine, Rite Aid certified immunizing pharmacists can vaccinate patients against a number of diseases based on CDC's vaccine guidelines and state regulations. Patients can also visit Rite Aid’s Vaccine Central at www.RiteAid.com/vaccinecentral, where they can learn more about the immunizations available in their state, access educational resources on immunizations and complete a free immunization evaluation.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is one of the nation's leading drugstore chains with fiscal 2018 annual revenues of $21.5 billion. Information about Rite Aid, including corporate background and press releases, is available through the company's website at www.riteaid.com.


© Business Wire 2019
