Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Rite Aid Corporation    RAD

RITE AID CORPORATION (RAD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rite Aid : Successfully Completes Refinancing of Its Revolving Credit Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 10:19pm CET

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) today announced that it has entered into a new senior secured credit agreement, consisting of a $2.7 billion senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility and a $450 million “first-in, last out” senior secured term loan facility. The new $3.15 billion credit facilities refinance Rite Aid’s existing $2.7 billion senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility that was scheduled to mature in January 2020. The new facilities extend the company’s debt maturity profile and provide additional liquidity. The new senior secured credit facilities mature in December 2023, subject to an earlier maturity on December 31, 2022 if Rite Aid has not repaid or refinanced its existing 6.125% Senior Notes due 2023 prior to such date. The Company’s new revolving credit facility will bear interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 125 to 175 basis points (or an alternate base rate plus 25 to 75 basis points), depending on availability under the revolving facility. The Company’s new senior secured term loan facility will bear interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 300 basis points (or an alternate base rate plus 200 basis points).

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., BMO Harris Bank, N.A., Capital One, National Association, Fifth Third Bank, ING Capital LLC, MUFG Union Bank, N.A., PNC Capital Markets LLC and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., acted as joint lead arrangers and joint bookrunners for the new facilities. Bank of America, N.A. is acting as administrative agent and collateral agent under the new credit facilities.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is one of the nation's leading drugstore chains with fiscal 2018 annual revenues of $21.5 billion. The company also owns EnvisionRxOptions, a multi-faceted healthcare and pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company. Information about Rite Aid, including corporate background and press releases, is available through the company's website at www.riteaid.com.

Statements in this release that are not historical, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," and "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These and other risks, assumptions and uncertainties are more fully described in Item 1A (Risk Factors) of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other documents that we file or furnish with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which you are encouraged to read. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Rite Aid expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RITE AID CORPORATION
10:47pRITE AID CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Mat..
AQ
10:19pRITE AID : Successfully Completes Refinancing of Its Revolving Credit Facility
BU
08:13pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Sinks More Than 500 Points As Fed And Government-shutdow..
DJ
05:05pRITE AID : Walgreens' cost-cut plans aim to save more than $1 billion annually
RE
01:16pRITE AID : Walgreens starts fiscal 2019 better than analysts expected
AQ
12/19RITE AID CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/19RITE AID : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12/19RITE AID CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
12/19RITE AID : and McKesson Agree to Key Terms for Pharmaceutical Purchasing and Dis..
PU
12/19RITE AID : Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 21 796 M
EBIT 2019 213 M
Net income 2019 -458 M
Debt 2019 3 043 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 865 M
Chart RITE AID CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Rite Aid Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RITE AID CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,20 $
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John T. Standley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kermit R. Crawford President & Chief Operating Officer
Bruce G. Bodaken Chairman
Darren W. Karst Chief Financial & Administrative Officer, SEVP
Joseph B. Anderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RITE AID CORPORATION-58.83%865
RAIA DROGASIL-34.76%5 050
PALTAC CORP6.87%3 179
AIN HOLDINGS INC26.11%2 693
GALENICA-12.29%2 210
QOL HOLDINGS CO LTD-19.04%629
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.