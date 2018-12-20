Rite Aid : Successfully Completes Refinancing of Its Revolving Credit Facility

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) today announced that it has entered
into a new senior secured credit agreement, consisting of a $2.7 billion
senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility and a $450 million
“first-in, last out” senior secured term loan facility. The new $3.15
billion credit facilities refinance Rite Aid’s existing $2.7 billion
senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility that was scheduled
to mature in January 2020. The new facilities extend the company’s debt
maturity profile and provide additional liquidity. The new senior
secured credit facilities mature in December 2023, subject to an earlier
maturity on December 31, 2022 if Rite Aid has not repaid or refinanced
its existing 6.125% Senior Notes due 2023 prior to such date. The
Company’s new revolving credit facility will bear interest at a rate of
LIBOR plus 125 to 175 basis points (or an alternate base rate plus 25 to
75 basis points), depending on availability under the revolving
facility. The Company’s new senior secured term loan facility will bear
interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 300 basis points (or an alternate base
rate plus 200 basis points).
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, Wells Fargo Bank,
National Association, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., BMO Harris Bank,
N.A., Capital One, National Association, Fifth Third Bank, ING Capital
LLC, MUFG Union Bank, N.A., PNC Capital Markets LLC and SunTrust
Robinson Humphrey, Inc., acted as joint lead arrangers and joint
bookrunners for the new facilities. Bank of America, N.A. is acting as
administrative agent and collateral agent under the new credit
facilities.
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is one of the nation's leading
drugstore chains with fiscal 2018 annual revenues of $21.5 billion. The
company also owns EnvisionRxOptions, a multi-faceted healthcare and
pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company. Information about Rite Aid,
including corporate background and press releases, is available through
the company's website at www.riteaid.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005880/en/