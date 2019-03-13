Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Rite Aid Corporation    RAD

RITE AID CORPORATION

(RAD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rite Aid To Replace Three Top Executives -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Maria Armental and Josh Beckerman

Rite Aid Corp., facing investor pressure amid disappointing performance, disclosed plans Tuesday to replace three of its top ranked executives, including Chief Executive John Standley.

The leadership overhaul is part of a restructuring that will shed 400 corporate jobs, or more than one-fifth of the total. Rite Aid's announcement comes months after shareholders rejected the company's executive-pay program and a prospective merger with grocery chain Albertsons Cos. fell apart.

Rite Aid and Albertsons called off the deal in August, about six months after the deal was struck, as it became clear that a key group of investors was against it.

Mr. Standley, who joined Rite Aid in 2008 and became chief executive in 2010, had promoted the Albertsons merger as a way for Rite Aid to stand out among competitors, from Amazon.com Inc. to Walmart Inc. and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The Pennsylvania-based pharmacy chain reached a deal to sell nearly half its stores to Walgreens in 2017 after federal regulators shot down a proposed tie-up over competition concerns.

Mr. Standley, who Rite Aid said will stay until a successor is appointed, was stripped of the chairman title last fall under a previous push to increase the company's independent oversight.

Also leaving the company are Chief Operating Officer Kermit Crawford, Chief Financial Officer Darren Karst and Derek Griffith, executive vice president for store operations.

Mr. Crawford is being succeeded by Bryan Everett, who is currently operating chief of Rite Aid Stores, and Mr. Karst by Matt Schroeder, chief accounting officer and treasurer.

Rite Aid, which has lost more than half its market value over the past year, expects to post another annual loss and sales decline for the year that ended March 2. The pharmacy chain has a market capitalization of around $733 million, according to FactSet data, and its stock has languished below $1 since December.

The company is considering a reverse stock split to regain compliance with the New York Stock Exchange's share-price rule. A shareholders meeting to vote on the proposal is scheduled for March 21.

On Tuesday, the drugstore chain estimated it would book a roughly $38 million charge tied to the restructuring but said the cuts would lead to about $55 million a year in savings.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com and Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RITE AID CORPORATION -2.02% 0.6786 Delayed Quote.-4.19%
WAL-MART STORES -0.11% 98.37 Delayed Quote.5.60%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 0.51% 60.98 Delayed Quote.-10.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RITE AID CORPORATION
02:48aRite Aid To Replace Three Top Executives -- WSJ
DJ
03/12Rite Aid CEO to Leave in Shake-Up; Company to Shed 400 Corporate Jobs
DJ
03/12RITE AID : shakes up top management, to cut about 400 U.S. jobs
RE
03/12RITE AID : Announces Leadership Transition and Organizational Restructuring
BU
03/07RITE AID : CORRECTING and REPLACING Rite Aid and GNC Announce Extension of Partn..
PU
03/01RITE AID : Names New Head For PBM Unit
AQ
02/25RITE AID : Foundation Launches New Prescription Drug Safety Initiative in Akron-..
PU
02/25RITE AID : Foundation Launches New Prescription Drug Safety Initiative in Akron-..
BU
02/21RITE AID CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
02/21RITE AID : Ben Bulkley Named Chief Executive Officer of EnvisionRxOptions
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 21 803 M
EBIT 2019 213 M
Net income 2019 -469 M
Debt 2019 3 205 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 733 M
Chart RITE AID CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Rite Aid Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RITE AID CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,75 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John T. Standley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kermit R. Crawford President & Chief Operating Officer
Bruce G. Bodaken Chairman
Darren W. Karst Chief Financial & Administrative Officer, SEVP
Justin Mennen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RITE AID CORPORATION-4.19%748
RAIA DROGASIL17.24%5 773
PALTAC CORP18.20%3 311
AIN HOLDINGS INC3.62%2 533
NIHON CHOUZAI CO.,LTD.30.55%577
QOL HOLDINGS CO LTD-8.60%505
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.