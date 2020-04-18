Rite Aid : Expands COVID-19 On-Site Testing with Seven New Locations Across Four States

Self-Swab Drive-Through Tests Now Available in New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) continues to expand COVID-19 testing sites with new locations opening Monday, April 20, in New York, New Jersey, Michigan and Ohio, through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

New Rite Aid COVID-19 self-swab testing site locations opening Monday, April 20:

Lansing, Mich.: 715 South Main Street in Eaton Rapids

715 South Main Street in Eaton Rapids Flint, Mich.: 9090 Miller Road in Swartz Creek

9090 Miller Road in Swartz Creek Detroit, Mich.: 46977 Romeo Plank Road in Macomb

46977 Romeo Plank Road in Macomb South N.J.: 501 Clements Bridge Road in Barrington

501 Clements Bridge Road in Barrington Cleveland, Ohio : 5795 State Road in Parma

: 5795 State Road in Parma Toledo, Ohio : 7225 Airport Highway in Holland

: 7225 Airport Highway in Holland Utica, N.Y.: 4854 Commercial Drive in New Hartford

The sites will be open for testing 9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week and expect to be able to conduct approximately 200 tests each day through online appointments.

All Rite Aid drive-up COVID-19 testing locations will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Testing eligibility is based on guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which can be found here.

The testing will take place in each store’s parking lot. As part of the testing process, people must remain in their vehicles from the time they arrive and until they depart.

Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the CDC. Patients are required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.

In coordination with HHS, the company expects to have additional drive-up COVID-19 testing locations opening soon at Rite Aid stores in Delaware, Idaho, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Rite Aid has partnered with Verily and will use its Baseline COVID-19 Program to provide screening, scheduling, and return of results to participants for Rite-Aid testing sites.

Rite Aid also selected BioReference Laboratories to provide COVID-19 laboratory testing to all drive-up locations with the goal of flattening the curve through accessible diagnostic testing.

Clinical oversight for the COVID-19 testing program is provided by PWNHealth, a national clinician network that enables safe and easy access to diagnostic testing.

Rite Aid will continue to provide regular updates on the company’s progress with COVID-19 testing.

