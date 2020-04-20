Rite Aid Expands COVID-19 On-site Testing: 24 Locations Now Open Across Eight States

Additional Self-Swab Drive-Through Tests Now Available in Delaware, Idaho, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) continues to expand COVID-19 testing sites with eleven new locations opening Wednesday, April 22, in Delaware, Idaho, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Now spanning eight states and 24 store locations, all of Rite Aid’s self-testing sites will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week and expect to be able to conduct approximately 200 tests each day through online appointments. In total, Rite Aid will have the capacity to conduct nearly 5,000 tests daily across all locations.

New Rite Aid COVID-19 self-swab testing site locations opening Wednesday, April 22:

Dover, DE: 200 Pharmacy Drive in Smyrna

200 Pharmacy Drive in Smyrna Boise, ID: 3250 S. Eagle Road in Meridian

3250 S. Eagle Road in Meridian Grand Rapids, MI: 5995 Kalamazoo Avenue, SE in Kentwood

5995 Kalamazoo Avenue, SE in Kentwood Saginaw, MI: 4598 State Street in Saginaw

4598 State Street in Saginaw Central, NJ: 31 Mule Road in Toms River

31 Mule Road in Toms River Albany, NY: 1863 Central Avenue in Colonie

1863 Central Avenue in Colonie Akron, OH: 4053 South Main Street in Akron

4053 South Main Street in Akron Youngstown, OH: 713 North State Street in Girard

713 North State Street in Girard Erie, PA: 5430 Peach Street in Erie

5430 Peach Street in Erie Scranton, PA: 20 South River Street in Plains

20 South River Street in Plains Virginia Beach, VA: 2293 Upton Drive in Virginia Beach

All Rite Aid drive-up COVID-19 testing locations will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Testing eligibility is based on guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which can be found here.

The testing will take place in each store’s parking lot. As part of the testing process, people must remain in their vehicles from the time they arrive and until they depart.

Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the CDC. Patients are required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.

Rite Aid has partnered with Verily and will use its Baseline COVID-19 Program to provide screening, scheduling and return of results to participants for Rite-Aid testing sites.

Rite Aid also selected BioReference Laboratories to provide COVID-19 laboratory testing to all drive-up locations with the goal of flattening the curve through accessible diagnostic testing.

Clinical oversight for the COVID-19 testing program is provided by PWNHealth, a national clinician network that enables safe and easy access to diagnostic testing.

Rite Aid will continue to provide regular updates on the company’s progress with COVID-19 testing.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 18 states. Through EnvisionRxOptions, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to approximately 4 million members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200420005227/en/