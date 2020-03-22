Rite Aid : Joins White House COVID-19 Response Working Group

Rite Aid to Pilot COVID-19 Testing at Philadelphia Location

Today, Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) announced it has joined the White House COVID-19 Response Working Group. Rite Aid’s mission is to keep the communities it serves healthy and beginning Monday, March 23, the company is piloting COVID-19 testing at one location in Philadelphia seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Based on guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services, the only people who can be tested at this site are:

First Responders, Healthcare Workers* (regardless of presence of symptoms). *This includes only staff with direct contact with patients (not those in administrative roles) or as determined at the state level. Definition of First Responder: Any individual responding to the public health task or mission, as determined by the jurisdiction. Definition of Healthcare Worker : Any individual working or providing direct patient care in acute or critical settings (hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities, emergency medicine).



Testing will occur in one Rite Aid store parking lot at 7401 Ogontz Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19138. As part of the testing process, people must remain in their vehicles from the time they arrive and until they depart.

Please note, media will not be provided access to the secure testing site or Rite Aid store.

Rite Aid will provide updates as the pilot progresses.

