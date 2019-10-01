Rite Aid : Kicks Off Annual Pharmacy Champions Program

During American Pharmacists Month, Customers can win $2,500 in Rite Aid Gift Cards by Recognizing Rite Aid’s Pharmacy Team for Outstanding Service and Care

Today, Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) announced the kick-off of the company’s annual Pharmacy Champions program, held throughout October during American Pharmacists Month. Pharmacy Champions was created to celebrate the outstanding service provided by Rite Aid’s pharmacy team throughout the year.

Rite Aid customers have the opportunity to recognize any pharmacist, pharmacy technician or wellness ambassador who has gone above and beyond in delivering exceptional health-related care to their patients. Customers can visit www.riteaid.com/champions to complete an online nomination form and earn a chance to win $2,500 in Rite Aid gift cards.

"Rite Aid’s pharmacy team delivers care that keeps the communities we serve healthier,” said Jocelyn Konrad, executive vice president, pharmacy and retail operations, Rite Aid. “Our pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and wellness ambassadors are part of the fabric of the communities we serve. Our pharmacy team offers offer clinical services, medication counseling and immunizations and of course are always available to speak with customers about concerns or questions. The dedication of this team and the impact they make is immeasurable and we look forward to offering our customers the chance to let our pharmacy team know how much they are appreciated.”

Entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges who will select six Rite Aid pharmacy team member winners, from each of Rite Aid's three operating divisions. Each winner will receive $2,500 in Rite Aid gift cards and a $2,500 donation in their name to the KidCents charity of their choice. KidCents is The Rite Aid Foundation's charitable giving program dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of children living in the communities Rite Aid services.

The six customers who recognized the winning Rite Aid pharmacy team members will receive $2,500 in Rite Aid gift cards. For complete details and official rules, go to any Rite Aid store or visit www.riteaid.com/champions.

