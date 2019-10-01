Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Rite Aid Corporation    RAD

RITE AID CORPORATION

(RAD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rite Aid : Kicks Off Annual Pharmacy Champions Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 10:05am EDT

During American Pharmacists Month, Customers can win $2,500 in Rite Aid Gift Cards by Recognizing Rite Aid’s Pharmacy Team for Outstanding Service and Care

Today, Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) announced the kick-off of the company’s annual Pharmacy Champions program, held throughout October during American Pharmacists Month. Pharmacy Champions was created to celebrate the outstanding service provided by Rite Aid’s pharmacy team throughout the year.

Rite Aid customers have the opportunity to recognize any pharmacist, pharmacy technician or wellness ambassador who has gone above and beyond in delivering exceptional health-related care to their patients. Customers can visit www.riteaid.com/champions to complete an online nomination form and earn a chance to win $2,500 in Rite Aid gift cards.

"Rite Aid’s pharmacy team delivers care that keeps the communities we serve healthier,” said Jocelyn Konrad, executive vice president, pharmacy and retail operations, Rite Aid. “Our pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and wellness ambassadors are part of the fabric of the communities we serve. Our pharmacy team offers offer clinical services, medication counseling and immunizations and of course are always available to speak with customers about concerns or questions. The dedication of this team and the impact they make is immeasurable and we look forward to offering our customers the chance to let our pharmacy team know how much they are appreciated.”

Entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges who will select six Rite Aid pharmacy team member winners, from each of Rite Aid's three operating divisions. Each winner will receive $2,500 in Rite Aid gift cards and a $2,500 donation in their name to the KidCents charity of their choice. KidCents is The Rite Aid Foundation's charitable giving program dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of children living in the communities Rite Aid services.

The six customers who recognized the winning Rite Aid pharmacy team members will receive $2,500 in Rite Aid gift cards. For complete details and official rules, go to any Rite Aid store or visit www.riteaid.com/champions.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation, which generated fiscal 2019 annual revenue of $21.6 billion, is one of the nation's leading drugstore chains with 2,464 stores in 18 states and pharmacy benefit management (PBM) capabilities through EnvisionRxOptions and its affiliates. At Rite Aid we have a personal interest in our customers’ health and wellness and deliver the products and services they need to lead healthier lives. Information about Rite Aid, including corporate background and press releases, is available through the company's website at www.riteaid.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RITE AID CORPORATION
10:05aRITE AID : Kicks Off Annual Pharmacy Champions Program
BU
09/30CVS HEALTH : stops sale of heartburn drugs with suspect contaminant
AQ
09/26MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Slightly Lower As Trade Optimism Sours, Investo..
DJ
09/26RITE AID : Thinking about buying stock in Beyond Meat, Canopy Growth, Marinus Ph..
PR
09/26RITE AID : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/26RITE AID CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
09/26RITE AID : Reports Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results
BU
09/18RITE AID : Foundation Awards Nearly $2 Million to Folds of Honor Scholarship Rec..
BU
09/09RITE AID : to Release Second Quarter Results on September 26
BU
09/03U.S. judge orders big drug companies to face opioid trial
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 601 M
EBIT 2020 34,3 M
Net income 2020 -254 M
Debt 2020 3 385 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,46x
P/E ratio 2021 -2,71x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
EV / Sales2021 0,17x
Capitalization 374 M
Chart RITE AID CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Rite Aid Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RITE AID CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5,96  $
Last Close Price 6,95  $
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target -14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heyward R. Donigan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce G. Bodaken Chairman
Bryan B. Everett Chief Operating Officer
Matthew C. Schroeder Chief Financial Officer
Justin Mennen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RITE AID CORPORATION927.81%374
RAIA DROGASIL68.24%7 580
AIN HOLDINGS INC.-18.73%2 062
NIHON CHOUZAI CO.,LTD.19.45%515
QOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.80%511
AUSTRALIAN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-1.45%448
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group