Rite Aid : Launches RediClinic Express in Partnership with InTouch Health

RediClinic Express Offers Rite Aid Customers Expanded Healthcare Access with Virtual Care

Today, the Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) announced the launch of RediClinic Express, in partnership with InTouch Health, a leading telehealth company that offers healthcare providers solutions to efficiently deliver virtual care.

Rite Aid will leverage InTouch Health’s virtual care software platform, SoloTM by InTouch, to power the virtual health program to connect patients to clinicians via RediClinic Express kiosks located in Rite Aid stores. Patients will be able to speak with RediClinic clinicians directly via a secure, two-way high-definition audio/video connection.

RediClinic Express delivers an enhanced assessment with integrated medical devices and point-of-care testing, distinguishing the solution from other virtual offerings. Medical visits in a RediClinic Express, with the help of trained medical assistants, utilize the same diagnostic equipment used during face-to-face examinations, such as an otoscope, dermascope and stethoscope. Ultimately, the advanced technology provides an interactive patient experience where patients are able to see exactly what the clinician is viewing, utilizing diagnostic equipment and point-of-care testing, helping to increase understanding and build trust between the patient and provider.

“Virtual care is another opportunity for Rite Aid to offer patients the convenience of faster service and value-based healthcare,” said Jocelyn Konrad, EVP, pharmacy and retail operations, Rite Aid. “We are continually looking for ways to serve our patients differently by utilizing technology and are excited to launch virtual care via our initial RediClinic Express kiosks and look forward to improving healthcare outcomes of our customers in those communities.”

Rite Aid launched its first RediClinic Express kiosks in Drexel Hill and West Chester, Pennsylvania and will launch three additional locations in Langhorne, Huntingdon Valley and Narberth, Pennsylvania. These locations will initially offer high-quality, value-based medical care for illnesses including flu, strep, urinary complaints and preventive and wellness visits, such as travel healthy consultations for patients 18 months and older.

Patients will have the ability to schedule appointments online, utilize a self-service touchscreen for check-in, or speak with the kiosk’s clinical assistant upon arrival for an appointment. Following check-in, patients are escorted to a private kiosk where their vital signs are taken by the clinical assistant and they are asked to fill out a medical questionnaire. Once those steps are completed, the patient is matched with a clinician who will review their intake form and medical history from their remote location and then initiate the virtual care visit.

During a RediClinic Express virtual care visit, the clinician may diagnose the patient and determine the appropriate course of treatment following clinical care guidelines. If patients require a prescription or follow-up care, the clinician will submit the prescription to the patient's pharmacy of choice and, if needed, recommend that the patient visit an appropriate healthcare provider.

“The retail pharmacy is becoming an important destination within the healthcare ecosystem. RediClinic Express provides an additional point of care to connect the millions of patients who frequent Rite Aid Pharmacies,” said Joseph M. DeVivo, CEO of InTouch Health. “We are pleased to power this new service with the full capabilities of our end-to-end software platform, SoloTM by InTouch. As a result of our collaboration, Rite Aid can easily add new physicians or partner with any of the 400 health systems already on the InTouch Health network to provide any clinical service to Rite Aid’s patients.”

About RediClinic

RediClinic currently operates 25 clinics inside Rite Aid stores in the greater Philadelphia and New Jersey areas and 36 clinics inside H-E-B grocery stores in Houston, Austin, and San Antonio, Texas. Since opening its first in-store clinic in 2005, RediClinic has successfully treated more than 3.2 million patients. RediClinic is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Rite Aid Corporation. For more information about clinic locations, hours of operation, services, insurance coverage and prices, visit rediclinic.com.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation is one of the nation's leading drugstore chains with 2,466 stores in 18 states and fiscal 2019 annual revenue of $21.6 billion. At Rite Aid we have a personal interest in our patient’s health and wellness and deliver the products and services they need to lead healthier lives. Information about Rite Aid, including corporate background and press releases, is available through the company's website at www.riteaid.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190729005396/en/