Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Rite Aid Corporation    RAD

RITE AID CORPORATION

(RAD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rite Aid : Launches RediClinic Express in Partnership with InTouch Health

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 10:01am EDT

RediClinic Express Offers Rite Aid Customers Expanded Healthcare Access with Virtual Care

Today, the Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) announced the launch of RediClinic Express, in partnership with InTouch Health, a leading telehealth company that offers healthcare providers solutions to efficiently deliver virtual care.

Rite Aid will leverage InTouch Health’s virtual care software platform, SoloTM by InTouch, to power the virtual health program to connect patients to clinicians via RediClinic Express kiosks located in Rite Aid stores. Patients will be able to speak with RediClinic clinicians directly via a secure, two-way high-definition audio/video connection.

RediClinic Express delivers an enhanced assessment with integrated medical devices and point-of-care testing, distinguishing the solution from other virtual offerings. Medical visits in a RediClinic Express, with the help of trained medical assistants, utilize the same diagnostic equipment used during face-to-face examinations, such as an otoscope, dermascope and stethoscope. Ultimately, the advanced technology provides an interactive patient experience where patients are able to see exactly what the clinician is viewing, utilizing diagnostic equipment and point-of-care testing, helping to increase understanding and build trust between the patient and provider.

“Virtual care is another opportunity for Rite Aid to offer patients the convenience of faster service and value-based healthcare,” said Jocelyn Konrad, EVP, pharmacy and retail operations, Rite Aid. “We are continually looking for ways to serve our patients differently by utilizing technology and are excited to launch virtual care via our initial RediClinic Express kiosks and look forward to improving healthcare outcomes of our customers in those communities.”

Rite Aid launched its first RediClinic Express kiosks in Drexel Hill and West Chester, Pennsylvania and will launch three additional locations in Langhorne, Huntingdon Valley and Narberth, Pennsylvania. These locations will initially offer high-quality, value-based medical care for illnesses including flu, strep, urinary complaints and preventive and wellness visits, such as travel healthy consultations for patients 18 months and older.

Patients will have the ability to schedule appointments online, utilize a self-service touchscreen for check-in, or speak with the kiosk’s clinical assistant upon arrival for an appointment. Following check-in, patients are escorted to a private kiosk where their vital signs are taken by the clinical assistant and they are asked to fill out a medical questionnaire. Once those steps are completed, the patient is matched with a clinician who will review their intake form and medical history from their remote location and then initiate the virtual care visit.

During a RediClinic Express virtual care visit, the clinician may diagnose the patient and determine the appropriate course of treatment following clinical care guidelines. If patients require a prescription or follow-up care, the clinician will submit the prescription to the patient's pharmacy of choice and, if needed, recommend that the patient visit an appropriate healthcare provider.

“The retail pharmacy is becoming an important destination within the healthcare ecosystem. RediClinic Express provides an additional point of care to connect the millions of patients who frequent Rite Aid Pharmacies,” said Joseph M. DeVivo, CEO of InTouch Health. “We are pleased to power this new service with the full capabilities of our end-to-end software platform, SoloTM by InTouch. As a result of our collaboration, Rite Aid can easily add new physicians or partner with any of the 400 health systems already on the InTouch Health network to provide any clinical service to Rite Aid’s patients.”

About RediClinic

RediClinic currently operates 25 clinics inside Rite Aid stores in the greater Philadelphia and New Jersey areas and 36 clinics inside H-E-B grocery stores in Houston, Austin, and San Antonio, Texas. Since opening its first in-store clinic in 2005, RediClinic has successfully treated more than 3.2 million patients. RediClinic is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Rite Aid Corporation. For more information about clinic locations, hours of operation, services, insurance coverage and prices, visit rediclinic.com.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation is one of the nation's leading drugstore chains with 2,466 stores in 18 states and fiscal 2019 annual revenue of $21.6 billion. At Rite Aid we have a personal interest in our patient’s health and wellness and deliver the products and services they need to lead healthier lives. Information about Rite Aid, including corporate background and press releases, is available through the company's website at www.riteaid.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RITE AID CORPORATION
10:01aRITE AID : Launches RediClinic Express in Partnership with InTouch Health
BU
07/23Lindt confirms 2019 outlook after business improves in the U.S
RE
07/19RITE AID CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
07/15RITE AID : Partners with Google Maps to Promote Safe Medication Disposal
BU
07/11RITE AID : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
07/11RITE AID : teams with Adobe on digital transformation strategy
AQ
07/01RITE AID : Expands Availability of Thrifty Ice Cream to the Northeast
BU
06/28RITE AID : Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report Demonstrati..
BU
06/27Democrats' Comments Give Health-Care Stocks a Stronger Pulse--Update
DJ
06/27MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Books First Gain In 5 Days As Investors Await China-..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 604 M
EBIT 2020 40,5 M
Net income 2020 -215 M
Debt 2020 3 233 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,66x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
EV / Sales2021 0,16x
Capitalization 360 M
Chart RITE AID CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Rite Aid Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RITE AID CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,40  $
Last Close Price 6,69  $
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target -19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John T. Standley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kermit R. Crawford President & Chief Operating Officer
Bruce G. Bodaken Chairman
Darren W. Karst Chief Financial & Administrative Officer, SEVP
Justin Mennen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RITE AID CORPORATION844.52%360
RAIA DROGASIL44.36%7 204
AIN HOLDINGS INC-21.96%1 969
QOL HOLDINGS CO LTD-0.74%571
AUSTRALIAN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD1.45%476
HLS THERAPEUTICS INC0.00%462
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group