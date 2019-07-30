Rite Aid : Launches Rite Aid Photo

Mobile Optimized Site for Seamless Shopping Experience

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) announced today the launch of Rite Aid Photo, a new one-stop shop photo website designed to provide customers with a seamless shopping experience for all of their photographic needs. The site will enable customers to create photo books, calendars, stationary, greeting cards, canvases and wall décor and of course photo prints and enlargements.

“At Rite Aid, meeting the needs of our customers is critical to our strategy. With the ever increasing popularity of smartphones, there were more than one trillion photos taken during 2018,” said Erik Keptner, chief marketing and merchandising officer, Rite Aid. “With that many photos being taken, we wanted to create a seamless shopping experience for our customers to enable them to easily turn their photos into life-long memories for themselves and the ones they love. We’re excited to launch Rite Aid Photo and look forward to our customers experiencing all of the options the site has to offer.”

Via Rite Aid Photo, customers can sign in and upload photos and view a plethora of options for how they can be used. Customers can create a single page or 12-month calendar, custom notepads, gifts including mugs and hard or soft covered photo books. Customers will find more than 25-hard cover photo book options, the ability to manually or automatically fill the book and make customized pages.

Customers will have the ability to build a photo library from their computer, mobile camera roll or upload photos from Facebook and receive free shipping on all photo enlargements, creative and gifting items. Rite Aid Photo will also have ongoing specials and deals throughout the year and is kicking off with a celebratory 20 percent off site wide until September 8, 2019.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation is one of the nation's leading drugstore chains with 2,466 stores in 18 states and fiscal 2019 annual revenues of $21.6 billion. At Rite Aid we have a personal interest in our patient’s health and wellness and deliver the products and services they need to lead healthier lives. Information about Rite Aid, including corporate background and press releases, is available through the company's website at www.riteaid.com.

