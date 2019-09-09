Rite Aid : to Release Second Quarter Results on September 26

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) said today that it will release financial results for its Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter, which ended Aug. 31, 2019, on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. The company will hold an analyst call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time with remarks by Rite Aid's management team. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at https://www.riteaid.com/corporate/investor-relations/presentations.

The telephone replay will be available beginning at 12 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 and ending at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on, Sept. 29, 2019. To access the replay of the call, telephone (855) 859-2056 from within the U.S. and Canada or (404) 537-3406 from outside the U.S. and Canada and enter the seven -digit reservation number 4487388.

The webcast replay of the call will also be available at https://www.riteaid.com/corporate/investor-relations/presentations starting at 12 p.m. Eastern Time Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. The playback will be available until the company’s next conference call.

Rite Aid Corporation, which generated fiscal 2019 annual revenue of $21.6 billion, is one of the nation's leading drugstore chains with 2,466 stores in 18 states and pharmacy benefit management (PBM) capabilities through EnvisionRxOptions and its affiliates. At Rite Aid we have a personal interest in our patient's health and wellness and deliver the products and services they need to lead healthier lives. Information about Rite Aid, including corporate background and press releases, is available through the company's website at www.riteaid.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005563/en/