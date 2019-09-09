Log in
RITE AID CORPORATION

Rite Aid : to Release Second Quarter Results on September 26

09/09/2019 | 08:48am EDT

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) said today that it will release financial results for its Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter, which ended Aug. 31, 2019, on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. The company will hold an analyst call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time with remarks by Rite Aid's management team. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at https://www.riteaid.com/corporate/investor-relations/presentations.

The telephone replay will be available beginning at 12 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 and ending at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on, Sept. 29, 2019. To access the replay of the call, telephone (855) 859-2056 from within the U.S. and Canada or (404) 537-3406 from outside the U.S. and Canada and enter the seven -digit reservation number 4487388.

The webcast replay of the call will also be available at https://www.riteaid.com/corporate/investor-relations/presentations starting at 12 p.m. Eastern Time Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. The playback will be available until the company’s next conference call.

Rite Aid Corporation, which generated fiscal 2019 annual revenue of $21.6 billion, is one of the nation's leading drugstore chains with 2,466 stores in 18 states and pharmacy benefit management (PBM) capabilities through EnvisionRxOptions and its affiliates. At Rite Aid we have a personal interest in our patient's health and wellness and deliver the products and services they need to lead healthier lives. Information about Rite Aid, including corporate background and press releases, is available through the company's website at www.riteaid.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 610 M
EBIT 2020 40,5 M
Net income 2020 -215 M
Debt 2020 3 233 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,77x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
EV / Sales2021 0,16x
Capitalization 383 M
Chart RITE AID CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Rite Aid Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RITE AID CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,75  $
Last Close Price 7,13  $
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target -19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John T. Standley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kermit R. Crawford President & Chief Operating Officer
Bruce G. Bodaken Chairman
Darren W. Karst Chief Financial & Administrative Officer, SEVP
Justin Mennen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RITE AID CORPORATION906.64%383
RAIA DROGASIL58.90%7 368
AIN HOLDINGS INC-25.58%1 911
NIHON CHOUZAI CO.,LTD.19.45%522
QOL HOLDINGS CO LTD-13.71%506
AUSTRALIAN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD-5.43%441
