The Rite Aid Foundation : Names Matthew DeCamara Executive Director

DeCamara brings more than 25 years of philanthropic and corporate experience to Rite Aid

The Rite Aid Foundation announced Matthew DeCamara as its new executive director today, bringing aboard a proven and motivated philanthropic leader with a deep passion for supporting and empowering children to achieve their full potential.

As executive director, DeCamara will lead a broad range of philanthropic programs. He will oversee a growing foundation team that implements Rite Aid’s KidCents program, supports a vital prescription drug safety program, and manages the annual in-store campaign benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network and more.

DeCamara brings more than a quarter-century of philanthropic and corporate experience to Rite Aid. He has served on the leadership teams of SeriousFun Children’s Network, United Way Worldwide and the GE Foundation.

Most recently, DeCamara served as chief development officer for SeriousFun Children’s Network. Founded by renowned actor and philanthropist Paul Newman, SeriousFun’s network of camps and programs around the world serve children living with serious illnesses and their families, all free of charge.

“There’s no greater mission than supporting whole-being health for those most important to us: our children. That’s why I’m thrilled to join The Rite Aid Foundation,” DeCamara said. “Already the foundation’s impact stretches across the country – into classrooms and museums, therapy centers and hospitals – and I’m eager to build upon the amazing work that’s already been done. As the foundation looks to the future, we’re committed to creating thriving and healthy communities where children have access to the resources they need to live well and grow into successful adults.”

DeCamara also served as vice president of corporate relations for United Way Worldwide, one of the world’s largest nonprofit networks. He also previously worked as a management consultant, program director for the GE Foundation and in several capacities in the communications and public affairs fields.

“As The Rite Aid Foundation evolves, Matthew’s deep experience, strategic approach and commitment to the health and wellbeing of children will ensure our work continues to resonate across the communities that Rite Aid serves,” said Jessica Kazmaier, president of the foundation’s board of directors and chief human resources officer, Rite Aid. “Matthew joins Rite Aid and The Rite Aid Foundation during a pivotal time in our company’s history, and we look forward to seeing him take our philanthropic efforts to the next level.”

DeCamara holds a Master of Business Administration from Boston College and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Villanova University. He resides with his family in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his professional and academic credentials, DeCamara brings a demonstrated record of volunteerism. He has served as a counselor at The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Connecticut for children with life-threatening diseases since 2010 and has coached youth basketball and baseball for the past decade.

About The Rite Aid Foundation

Since its inception in 2001, The Rite Aid Foundation has awarded more than $68 million to nonprofit organizations. Additionally, Rite Aid, through the efforts of its customers, supplier partners and associates, has also raised more than $92 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals across the country since 1994.

About the KidCents Program

Through the KidCents program, which is The Rite Aid Foundation's charitable giving program dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of children living in the communities Rite Aid services, members of Rite Aid's loyalty program, wellness+ rewards, can round up their in-store or online purchases to the nearest dollar and donate their change to KidCents. Members can also choose to direct their change to a specific KidCents charity by visiting www.kidcents.com. For more information, visit www.kidcents.com.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 18 states. Through EnvisionRxOptions, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to approximately 4 million members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

