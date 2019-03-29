Ritter Pharmaceuticals Reports Year End 2018 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTTR) (“Ritter Pharmaceuticals” or the “Company”), a developer of therapeutic products that modulate the gut microbiome to treat digestive disorders and gastrointestinal diseases with an initial focus on the development of RP-G28, a drug candidate with the potential to be the first FDA-approved treatment for lactose intolerance (“LI”), today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018 and provided a business update.



Recent Highlights

Recently enrolled the last of approximately 557 patients in our ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of RP-G28, known as “Liberatus”. The trial was fully-enrolled ahead of schedule and the pace of enrollment exceeded expectations. Top line data is expected to be released early in the fourth quarter of 2019. Hosted a call with Dr. William Chey, a leading gastrointestinal disease expert to highlight the unmet medical need in LI and the potential of RP-G28 in LI. Presented additional data from its previously completed Phase 2b clinical trial of RP-G28 exhibiting colonic microbiome adaptation and improved lactose tolerance in LI patients at the American College of Gastroenterology annual scientific meeting.

“Our ability to fully enroll all patients in the Liberatus clinical trial in approximately eight months highlights both the operational improvements we have made as well as the intense patient interest there is in new pharmaceutical approaches to treat this affliction,” said Andrew J. Ritter, Chief Executive Officer of Ritter Pharmaceuticals. “Our focus in 2019 will be on the successful completion of this study, exploration of potential commercial partners for RP-G28 and pipeline growth by evaluating RP-G28 in other indications.”

Year ended December 31, 2018 Financial Results



As of December 31, 2018, we had $14.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments in marketable debt securities, compared to $22.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments in marketable debt securities as of December 31, 2017. The net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments in marketable debt securities in 2018 was due to our use of cash to fund our Phase 3 clinical study of RP-G28, increased personnel costs and for other general corporate purposes offset by proceeds from our November 2018 private placement.

Operating expenses increased to $17.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 from $7.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase in total operating expense in 2018 was primarily a result of an increase in development expenses due to the progression of RP-G28 into the Liberatus Phase 3 clinical study, as well as an increase in consulting and professional outside services and personnel and related costs to support these increased development activities, offset by reductions in non-cash stock-based compensation.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, net loss applicable to common stockholders increased to $19.4 million, or $3.66 per share, from $11.0 million, or $4.95 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. Net loss applicable to common stockholders included non-cash, deemed dividends of $2.5 million, or $0.48 per share, and stock-based compensation charges of $0.6 million, or $0.12 per share, as compared to deemed dividends of $3.1 million, or $1.40 per share, and stock-based compensation of $0.9 million, or $0.40 per share, for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The non-cash deemed dividend charges resulted from our November 2018, $6.0 million private placement and our October 2017, $23.0 million public offering.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.RitterPharma.com, @RitterPharma) develops innovative therapeutic products that modulate the gut microbiome to treat digestive disorders and gastrointestinal diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, RP-G28, has the potential to become the first FDA-approved treatment for lactose intolerance, a condition that affects over one billion people worldwide. RP-G28 is in Phase 3 clinical development with its first Phase 3 clinical trial, known as “Liberatus,” currently underway. The Company is further exploring the therapeutic potential that gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing a variety of diseases including gastrointestinal diseases, cancer, metabolic, and liver disease.

RITTER PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development $ 11,366,117 $ 2,874,184 Patent costs 204,396 250,372 General and administrative 5,425,033 4,777,902 Total operating costs and expenses 16,995,546 7,902,458 Operating loss $ (16,995,546 ) $ (7,902,458 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 126,835 40,227 Other expense ― (1,627 ) Total other income 126,835 38,600 Net loss $ (16,868,711 ) $ (7,863,858 ) Deemed dividend of preferred stock (2,537,844 ) (3,111,020 ) Net loss applicable to common stockholders $ (19,406,555 ) $ (10,974,878 ) Net loss per common share – basic and diluted $ (3.66 ) $ (4.95 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 5,304,667 2,214,951

RITTER PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS