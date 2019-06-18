River and Mercantile : Appointment of joint Corporate Broker

18 June 2019
LEI: 2138005C7REHURGWHW31
Stock Exchange Announcement
RIVER AND MERCANTILE GROUP PLC
Appointment of joint Corporate Broker
River and Mercantile Group PLC announces that it has appointed Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited as its joint Corporate Broker, alongside Numis Securities Limited, with immediate effect.
