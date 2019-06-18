Log in
RIVER AND MERCANTILE GROUP PLC

(RIV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/18 03:15:14 am
264 GBp   +0.76%
River and Mercantile : Appointment of joint Corporate Broker

06/18/2019 | 03:09am EDT

18 June 2019

LEI: 2138005C7REHURGWHW31

Stock Exchange Announcement

RIVER AND MERCANTILE GROUP PLC

Appointment of joint Corporate Broker

River and Mercantile Group PLC announces that it has appointed Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited as its joint Corporate Broker, alongside Numis Securities Limited, with immediate effect.

For further information please contact:

River and Mercantile Group PLC

Sally Buckmaster, Company Secretary

+44 20 3327 5100

Numis Securities Limited

Charles Farquhar, Corporate Broking & Advisory

+44 20 7260 1000

Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited

Jonny Allison or Kavita Choitram, Advisory
Stephen Taylor or Alex Reynolds, Corporate Broking

+44 20 3037 2000

Disclaimer

River and Mercantile Group plc published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 07:08:02 UTC
