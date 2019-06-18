River and Mercantile : Appointment of joint Corporate Broker

18 June 2019

LEI: 2138005C7REHURGWHW31

Stock Exchange Announcement

RIVER AND MERCANTILE GROUP PLC

Appointment of joint Corporate Broker

River and Mercantile Group PLC announces that it has appointed Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited as its joint Corporate Broker, alongside Numis Securities Limited, with immediate effect.

