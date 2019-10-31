Log in
RIVER AND MERCANTILE GROUP PLC    RIV   GB00BLZH7X42

RIVER AND MERCANTILE GROUP PLC

(RIV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/31 12:40:43 pm
247 GBp   +2.92%
RIVER AND MERCANTILE : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PU
10/15RIVER AND MERCANTILE : Announcement in accordance with LR9.6.11R
PU
07/29RIVER AND MERCANTILE : Trading Statement
PU
River and Mercantile : Block Listing Six Monthly Return

10/31/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

31 October 2019

LEI: 2138005C7REHURGWHW31

River and Mercantile Group PLC

Classification - Block listing six monthly return

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Name of applicant:

River and Mercantile Group PLC

Name of scheme:

- River and Mercantile Group PLC SAYE Option Scheme; and

- River and Mercantile Group Executive Performance Share Plan.

Period of return:

From:

18 April 2019

To:

31 October 2019

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

3,378,548 ordinary shares of £0.003 each

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

N/A

Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

3,333,201 ordinary shares of £0.003 each

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

45,347 ordinary shares of £0.003 each

Name of contact:

Sally Buckmaster, Deputy General Counsel and Group Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

0203 327 5159

Disclaimer

River and Mercantile Group plc published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 17:01:10 UTC
