River and Mercantile : Block Listing Six Monthly Return

31 October 2019
LEI: 2138005C7REHURGWHW31
River and Mercantile Group PLC
Classification - Block listing six monthly return
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Name of applicant:
River and Mercantile Group PLC
Name of scheme:
- River and Mercantile Group PLC SAYE Option Scheme; and
- River and Mercantile Group Executive Performance Share Plan.
Period of return:
From:
18 April 2019
To:
31 October 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
3,378,548 ordinary shares of £0.003 each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
N/A
Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
3,333,201 ordinary shares of £0.003 each
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
45,347 ordinary shares of £0.003 each
Name of contact:
Sally Buckmaster, Deputy General Counsel and Group Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:
0203 327 5159
