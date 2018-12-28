River and Mercantile : Director/PDMR Shareholding

28 December 2018
LEI: 2138005C7REHURGWHW31
River and Mercantile Group PLC ('the Company')
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY DIRECTORS/PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ('PDMR')/PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED ('PCA')
PCA Shareholding
The Company announces that on 27 December 2018 Mrs Anne Rosemary Dawson, PCA to Mr Jonathan Dawson, Chairman of the Company, purchased 10,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.003 each in the Company at a price of 228 pence each.
Following this purchase, Mrs Dawson holds 70,000 Ordinary Shares representing approximately 0.085% of the total shareholding in the Company.
Formal notification in respect of the PCA is set out below in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information please contact:
River and Mercantile Group PLC+44 (0)20 3327 5100
Sally Buckmaster, Senior Counsel and Group Company Secretary
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mrs Anne Rosemary Dawson
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
PCA to Jonathan Dawson (Chairman)
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
River and Mercantile Group PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138005C7REHURGWHW31
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type ofinstrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of£0.003 each
GB00BLZH7X42
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. Purchase of ordinary shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
1. 228p
|
1. 10,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
1. 228p
|
1. 10,000
|
1. £22,800
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
27 December 2018
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
River and Mercantile Group plc published this content on 28 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2018 14:44:04 UTC