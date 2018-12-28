River and Mercantile : Director/PDMR Shareholding

28 December 2018

LEI: 2138005C7REHURGWHW31

River and Mercantile Group PLC ('the Company')

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY DIRECTORS/PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ('PDMR')/PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED ('PCA')

PCA Shareholding

The Company announces that on 27 December 2018 Mrs Anne Rosemary Dawson, PCA to Mr Jonathan Dawson, Chairman of the Company, purchased 10,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.003 each in the Company at a price of 228 pence each.

Following this purchase, Mrs Dawson holds 70,000 Ordinary Shares representing approximately 0.085% of the total shareholding in the Company.

Formal notification in respect of the PCA is set out below in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

River and Mercantile Group PLC+44 (0)20 3327 5100

Sally Buckmaster, Senior Counsel and Group Company Secretary