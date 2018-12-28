Log in
RIVER AND MERCANTILE GROUP PLC (RIV)
River and Mercantile : Director/PDMR Shareholding

12/28/2018 | 03:45pm CET

28 December 2018

LEI: 2138005C7REHURGWHW31

River and Mercantile Group PLC ('the Company')

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY DIRECTORS/PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ('PDMR')/PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED ('PCA')

PCA Shareholding

The Company announces that on 27 December 2018 Mrs Anne Rosemary Dawson, PCA to Mr Jonathan Dawson, Chairman of the Company, purchased 10,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.003 each in the Company at a price of 228 pence each.

Following this purchase, Mrs Dawson holds 70,000 Ordinary Shares representing approximately 0.085% of the total shareholding in the Company.

Formal notification in respect of the PCA is set out below in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

River and Mercantile Group PLC+44 (0)20 3327 5100

Sally Buckmaster, Senior Counsel and Group Company Secretary

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mrs Anne Rosemary Dawson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PCA to Jonathan Dawson (Chairman)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

River and Mercantile Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138005C7REHURGWHW31

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type ofinstrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of£0.003 each

GB00BLZH7X42

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1. 228p

1. 10,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price

Volume

Total

1. 228p

1. 10,000

1. £22,800

e)

Date of the transaction

27 December 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

River and Mercantile Group plc published this content on 28 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2018 14:44:04 UTC
