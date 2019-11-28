River and Mercantile : Directorate Change

28 November 2019

LEI: 2138005C7REHURGWHW31

River and Mercantile Group PLC announces the appointment of a new CFO

River and Mercantile Group PLC (the Group) is pleased to announce- the appointment of Simon Wilson as the Group's Chief Financial Officer subject to customary regulatory approvals. Simon will take up the role once he has completed his current employment commitments in 2020 and will also join the Group Board as an Executive Director.

Simon joins the Group from Topland Group PLC, one of the UK's largest private investment groups. Simon qualified as a chartered accountant with Deloitte prior to joining the leading corporate finance boutique, Hawkpoint Partners in 1999. He subsequently joined Pacific Investments, Sir John Beckwith's multi-asset investment group, as Managing Director of Corporate Finance and had responsibility for all of the group's fund management activities. He joined Topland Group PLC in 2015 as Group Finance Director.

Simon played a key role during his time at Pacific Investments in the establishment and early development of River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP alongside the founder James Barham. James and Simon established an excellent working relationship, and Simon sat on the Executive Committee of the partnership representing Pacific Investments' shareholding. Simon stepped back from direct involvement in the business following the merger with P-Solve and subsequent IPO in June 2014. He has an in depth understanding of the Group. In addition to this, Simon brings with him significant corporate finance advice experience.

James Barham, Group Chief Executive said:

'I am delighted Simon is joining the Group at this exciting time. I have known Simon for many years and worked closely with him during the establishment of our equity asset management business and subsequently during the merger with P-Solve. He has a wealth of experience in the asset management sector gained during his time at Hawkpoint and Pacific Investments which will prove invaluable as we continue to drive growth across the Group.'

Simon Wilson said:

'It has been very rewarding to watch the success of the business over the last five years and it has been a long-held ambition to work again with James and the team at River and Mercantile. The Group has made significant progress over the last five years since the IPO and I very much look forward to working with the entire business as we continue this growth in the coming years.'

Jonathan Dawson, Chairman said:

'I have been very impressed with Simon's in-depth understanding of our business. Simon brings valuable experience and skills that will complement the team as we continue to grow.'

River and Mercantile Group PLC makes this announcement in accordance with LR9.6.11R.

Notes

River and Mercantile Group PLC - background

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an investment solutions business with a broad range of services, from consulting and advisory, to fully delegated fiduciary management and asset management.

The Group was formed in 2014, following the merger of investment consultant and fiduciary management specialist P-Solve with UK and global equity manager River and Mercantile Asset Management. These businesses were created and headed by Mike Faulkner and James Barham respectively.

The Group had over £41bn of AUM/NUM as at 30 September 2019.

Media contact

MRM Communications

020 3326 9900