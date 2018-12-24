Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  River and Mercantile Group PLC    RIV   GB00BLZH7X42

RIVER AND MERCANTILE GROUP PLC (RIV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/24 01:45:53 pm
224 GBp   -2.61%
09/19RIVER AND MERCANTILE GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
2017RIVER AND MERCANTILE GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

River and Mercantile : Price Monitoring Extension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 01:40pm CET

RNS Number : 4656L

River and Mercantile Group PLC

24 December 2018

Price Monitoring Extension

The auction call period has been extended in this security by 5 minutes.

Auction call extensions give London Stock Exchange electronic order book users a further opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in an individual security's auction call before the execution occurs. A price monitoring extension is activated when the matching process would have otherwise resulted in an execution price that is a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

PMELZLFLVLFXFBE

Disclaimer

River and Mercantile Group plc published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 12:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIVER AND MERCANTILE GROUP
02:00pRIVER AND MERCANTILE : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
01:40pRIVER AND MERCANTILE : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
12/12RIVER AND MERCANTILE : Replacement of Share Certificate
PU
12/05RIVER AND MERCANTILE : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
11/05RIVER AND MERCANTILE : Annual Report and Annual General Meeting 2018
PU
10/31RIVER AND MERCANTILE : Trading Statement
PU
09/24RIVER AND MERCANTILE : Final Results
PU
09/19RIVER AND MERCANTILE GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
09/06RIVER AND MERCANTILE : Changes of Executive Directors' responsibilities
PU
07/12RIVER AND MERCANTILE : RMMIC Update
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 76,5 M
EBIT 2019 17,0 M
Net income 2019 13,7 M
Finance 2019 26,7 M
Yield 2019 7,62%
P/E ratio 2019 14,11
P/E ratio 2020 13,77
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
EV / Sales 2020 2,05x
Capitalization 189 M
Chart RIVER AND MERCANTILE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
River and Mercantile Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIVER AND MERCANTILE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,49  GBP
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Jonathan Faulkner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Donald Sherlock Dawson Chairman
Kevin James Patrick Hayes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Dominic Punter Non-Executive Director
Angela Doreen Crawford-Ingle Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIVER AND MERCANTILE GROUP PLC-35.64%238
BLACKROCK-28.14%58 221
UBS GROUP-33.00%46 610
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-17.12%44 139
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-34.26%24 106
STATE STREET CORPORATION-38.36%22 837
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.