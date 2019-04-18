Log in
RIVER & MERCANTILE UK MICRO CP IV CO LTD

(RMMC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/17 11:35:26 am
165.5 GBp   --.--%
02:15aRIVER & MERCANTILE UK MICRO CP IV : Quarterly Fact Sheet
PU
01/31RIVER & MERCANTILE UK MICRO CP IV : Notice of AGM
PU
01/18RIVER & MERCANTILE UK MICRO CP IV : Quarterly Fact Sheet
PU
River & Mercantile UK Micro Cp Iv : Quarterly Fact Sheet

04/18/2019 | 02:15am EDT

18 April 2019

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited

Quarterly Fact Sheet

The Quarterly Fact Sheet for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited ('the Company') will shortly be available for inspection on the Company's website, http://microcap.riverandmercantile.com.

- ENDS -

For further information please contact:

River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP

Mark Thomas

James Barham

+44 (0)20 7601 6262

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

Robert Peel

+44 (0)20 7894 7719

Disclaimer

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 06:12:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Trudi Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Michael Burns Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIVER & MERCANTILE UK MICRO CP IV CO LTD7.29%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION11.62%7 413
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 698
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP20.46%3 278
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION6.18%2 457
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 221
