RIVERA (HOLDINGS) LIMITED    281   HK0281001443

RIVERA (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(281)
  Report
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/04
0.375 HKD   0.00%
04:52aRIVERA : Date of Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
03/04RIVERA : Date of Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
02/26RIVERA : Profit Warning
PU
Rivera : Date of Board of Directors' Meeting

08/05/2020 | 04:52am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RIVERA (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 281)

DATE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Rivera (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 18th August, 2020 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the release of the consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30th June, 2020.

By Order of the Board of

RIVERA (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

Lee Yuen Han

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 5th August, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, there are nine members of the Board of the Company comprising a non-executive Chairman who is Madam Liu Ying; four executive directors who are Madam Hsu Feng, Mr Albert Tong, Mr Tong Chi Kar Charles and Mr Zhao Haisheng; one non-executive director who is Mr Sung Tze-Chun; and three independent non-executive directors who are Mr Zhang Hong Bin, Mr Tsang Kam Chuen and Mr Ng Chi Him.

Disclaimer

Rivera (Holdings) Limited published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 08:51:10 UTC
