Rivera : Date of Board of Directors' Meeting

RIVERA (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 281)

DATE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Rivera (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 18th August, 2020 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the release of the consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30th June, 2020.

By Order of the Board of

RIVERA (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

Lee Yuen Han

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 5th August, 2020

