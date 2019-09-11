Riverfort Global Opportunities : Half-year report

Unaudited interim results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2019
RiverFort Global Opportunities plc is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months to 30 June 2019.
Highlights
Τotal income generated of £676,000 in the six months to 30 June 2019
Increase in net asset value since the beginning of the year of almost 6%
De-riskedinvestment portfolio with around 90% now comprising debt instruments and cash
NAV per share is at a 49% premium to the period end share price
The Company is continuing to build on the progress made in 2018 and is generating significant level of investment income
Profit for the six month period of £423,000 and cash generated from operations of £417,000
Net profit margin of 63% and operating cash flow margin of 62% achieved during the period
In excess of £2 million of cash available for further investment
Additional investments made during 2019 in companies including Jubilee Metals Group plc, Anglo African Oil and Gas plc and UK Oil and Gas plc
Continued strong demand for investment capital
Chairman's review
We have continued to make good progress in Q2 2019, delivering a significantly improved result for the first six months of 2019 compared to the whole of 2018. The majority of the £549,000 of total investment income for the half year is being generated from RiverFort-arranged investments and, overall, after administration and other costs, we have been able to deliver a profit of over £400,000 for the half year underpinned by cash flow from operations of a similar figure .
The analysis of income for the period is set out below:
Half year to 30
Year to 31 December
June 2019
2018
£
£
Investment income
549
513
Net income from financial instruments at FVTPL
127
(929)
Total investment income
676
(416)
This significantly improved level of total investment income in 2019 has been driven by the returns made from the Company's investment in RiverFort-generated opportunities. During this period, administration costs amounted to £252,000, which included fees payable to RiverFort Global Capital Limited for advisory services of £97,000, which are primarily linked to the generation of income, whilst keeping the fixed costs of the business to a minimum.
The key unaudited performance indicators are set out below:
Performance indicator
30 June 2019
31 December
Change
2018
Investment income
£549,000
£513,000
Net asset value
£7,678,162
£7,254,727
+5.8%
Net asset value - fully diluted per share
0.113p
0.107p
+5.8%
Closing share price
0.076p
0.090p
-15.5%
Net asset value premium to the share price
49%
19%
Market capitalisation
£5,159,895
£6,110,000
-15.5%
Whilst the Company is continuing to grow its net asset value, generate a significant level of investment income and is profitable, the Company's shares are trading at a very substantial discount to net asset value. This is against the background of a significant reduction in the risk profile of the Company's investment portfolio, where some 90% is represented by debt instruments and cash.
The Company's principal investment portfolio categories are summarised below:
Category
Cost or valuation at 30 June 2019
Debt and equity- linked debt
4,863,204
62.3%
investments
Equity investments
649,056
8.3%
Other
200,000
2.6%
Cash resources
2,090,220
26.8%
Total
7,802,480
100.0%
The Company's net asset value has increased by 6% since the beginning of the year and the Company has continued to build its investment portfolio of RiverFort -arranged investments. Also, during the half year, the Company's equity portfolio has reduced as a result of dispos als of equity holding and a fall in the share price of Plutus PowerGen plc offset by a further investment made in Pires Investments plc ("Pires"). The valuation of Pires is now very solidly underpinned by that company's cash resources and investment in Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Limited. Further details about the Company's investment portfolio are set out on the Company's website at www.riverfortglobalopportunities.com.
As the Company continues to build its investment portfolio, it has been agreed with RiverFort that it will waive certain of its investment adviser fees for the first half 2019. In consideration for this, the Company has agreed to extend the current term of the investment adviser agreement with RiverFort by an additional six months. Under the AIM Rules, RiverFort, as the Company's investment adviser, is regarded as a Related Party so the variation of the investment agreement is a Related Party Transaction under the AIM Rules. To that end, the Independent Directors (being all the Directors with the exception of Mr Andrew Nesbitt who is a consultant to RiverFort) who have consulted with the Company's nomad, believe that this variation of the investment agreement is fair and reasonable in so far as the shareholders are concerned.
The Company is continuing to see a number of interesting investment opportunities where it can deploy its investment funds in order to make attractive returns. Furthermore, given the Company's ability to generate significant levels of investment income and profits, going forward, the Board is looking carefully at ways to enhance returns to shareholders that may include dividends and share buybacks.
Philip Haydn-Slater
Non-Executive Chairman
11 September 2019
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.
For more information, please contact:
RiverFort Global Opportunities plc:
+44 (0) 20 3368 8978
Philip Haydn-Slater,Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Lee, Investment Director
Nominated Adviser:
Beaumont Cornish
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Roland Cornish/Felicity Geidt
Joint Broker:
+44 (0) 20 7601 6100
Shard Partners LLP
Damon Heath/Erik Woolgar
Joint Broker:
+44 (0) 20 7562 3351
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Lucy Williams
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Unaudited
Unaudited
6 months
6 months
Audited
ended
ended
Year ended
30 June
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
2018
£
£
£
Net gain/(loss) from financial instruments at
126,670
(110,119)
FVTPL
(965,228)
Investment income
549,137
169,759
512,743
Total income
675,807
59,640
(452,485)
Administration expenses
(252,372)
(157,122)
(278,707)
Profit/(loss) before taxation
423,435
(97,482)
(731,192)
Taxation
−
−
−
Profit/(loss) for the period and total
comprehensive income
423,435
(97,482)
(731,192)
Basic earnings/(loss) per share
Continuing and total operations
0.006p
(0.005)p
(0.018)p
Fully diluted earnings/(loss) per share
Continuing and total operations
0.006p
(0.005)p
(0.018)p
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Called up
Share
share
premium
Other
Retained
Total
capital
account
reserves
deficit
equity
£
£
£
£
£
Balance at
1 January 2018
4,269,546
3,191,257
100,150
(5,112,184)
2,448,769
Loss for the year and total
−
−
−
comprehensive expense
(731,192)
(731,192)
Share option reserve transfer
following cancellation of
−
−
−
options
(73,150)
73,150
Share issues
5,772,727
77,273
−
−
5,850,000
Share issue expenses
(77,273)
−
(235,577)
(312,850)
Transactions with owners
5,772,727
−
−
(235,577)
5,537,150
Balance at
31 December 2018
10,042,273
3,191,257
27,000
(6,005,803)
7,254,727
Profit for the period and total
−
−
−
comprehensive income
423,435
423,435
Balance at
30 June 2019
9,542,273
3,191,257
27,000
(5,582,368)
7,678,162
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 JUNE 2019
Unaudited
Unaudited
6 months
6 months
Audited
ended
ended
Year ended
30 June
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
2018
£
£
£
ASSETS
Non-current investments
−
Financial asset investments
883,588
1,540,456
Total non-current assets
883,588
−
1,540,456
Current assets
Financial asset investments
4,828,672
2,494,958
2,253,259
Trade and other receivables
242,096
4,424,824
206,107
Cash and cash equivalents
2,090,220
871,452
3,597,734
Total current assets
7,160,988
7,791,234
6,057,100
Total assets
8,044,576
7,791,234
7,597,556
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
273,516
374,797
307,013
Other financial liabilities
92,898
−
35,816
Total current liabilities
366,414
374,797
342,829
Net assets
7,678,162
7,416,437
7,254,727
EQUITY
Share capital
10,042,273
9,542,273
10,042,273
Share premium account
3,191,257
3,191,257
3,191,257
Capital redemption reserve
27,000
27,000
27,000
Share option reserve
−
73,150
−
Retained losses
(5,582,368)
(5,417,243)
(6,005,803)
Total equity
7,678,162
7,416,437
7,254,727
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Unaudited
Unaudited
6 months
6 months
Audited
ended
ended
Year ended
30 June
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
2018
£
£
£
Cash flows from operating activities
Investment income received
518,743
78,904
332,664
Operating expenses paid
(101,869)
(122,319)
(277,396)
Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating
activities
416,874
(43,415)
55,268
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of investments
(3,032,776)
(318,424)
(3,204,994)
Proceeds from disposal of investments
69,678
256,496
783,975
Debt instrument repayments
1,097,132
−
193,211
Net payments on forward exchange contracts
(65,899)
−
−
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,931,865)
(61,928)
(2,227,808)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Riverfort Global Opportunities plc published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 17:46:06 UTC