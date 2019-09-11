Riverfort Global Opportunities : Half-year report

We have continued to make good progress in Q2 2019, delivering a significantly improved result for the first six months of 2019 compared to the whole of 2018. The majority of the £549,000 of total investment income for the half year is being generated from RiverFort-arranged investments and, overall, after administration and other costs, we have been able to deliver a profit of over £400,000 for the half year underpinned by cash flow from operations of a similar figure .

The Company is continuing to build on the progress made in 2018 and is generating significant level of investment income

Increase in net asset value since the beginning of the year of almost 6%

This significantly improved level of total investment income in 2019 has been driven by the returns made from the Company's investment in RiverFort-generated opportunities. During this period, administration costs amounted to £252,000, which included fees payable to RiverFort Global Capital Limited for advisory services of £97,000, which are primarily linked to the generation of income, whilst keeping the fixed costs of the business to a minimum.

The key unaudited performance indicators are set out below:

Performance indicator 30 June 2019 31 December Change 2018 Investment income £549,000 £513,000 Net asset value £7,678,162 £7,254,727 +5.8% Net asset value - fully diluted per share 0.113p 0.107p +5.8% Closing share price 0.076p 0.090p -15.5% Net asset value premium to the share price 49% 19% Market capitalisation £5,159,895 £6,110,000 -15.5%

Whilst the Company is continuing to grow its net asset value, generate a significant level of investment income and is profitable, the Company's shares are trading at a very substantial discount to net asset value. This is against the background of a significant reduction in the risk profile of the Company's investment portfolio, where some 90% is represented by debt instruments and cash.

The Company's principal investment portfolio categories are summarised below:

Category Cost or valuation at 30 June 2019 Debt and equity- linked debt 4,863,204 62.3% investments Equity investments 649,056 8.3% Other 200,000 2.6% Cash resources 2,090,220 26.8% Total 7,802,480 100.0%

The Company's net asset value has increased by 6% since the beginning of the year and the Company has continued to build its investment portfolio of RiverFort -arranged investments. Also, during the half year, the Company's equity portfolio has reduced as a result of dispos als of equity holding and a fall in the share price of Plutus PowerGen plc offset by a further investment made in Pires Investments plc ("Pires"). The valuation of Pires is now very solidly underpinned by that company's cash resources and investment in Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Limited. Further details about the Company's investment portfolio are set out on the Company's website at www.riverfortglobalopportunities.com.

As the Company continues to build its investment portfolio, it has been agreed with RiverFort that it will waive certain of its investment adviser fees for the first half 2019. In consideration for this, the Company has agreed to extend the current term of the investment adviser agreement with RiverFort by an additional six months. Under the AIM Rules, RiverFort, as the Company's investment adviser, is regarded as a Related Party so the variation of the investment agreement is a Related Party Transaction under the AIM Rules. To that end, the Independent Directors (being all the Directors with the exception of Mr Andrew Nesbitt who is a consultant to RiverFort) who have consulted with the Company's nomad, believe that this variation of the investment agreement is fair and reasonable in so far as the shareholders are concerned.