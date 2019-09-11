Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Riverfort Global Opportunities PLC    PRS   GB0001636918

RIVERFORT GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

(PRS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/11 11:35:13 am
0.07 GBp   +7.69%
01:47pRIVERFORT GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Half-year report
PU
08/12RIVERFORT GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Investment Update
PU
07/09RIVERFORT GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Q1 Update – to 31 March 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Riverfort Global Opportunities : Half-year report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 01:47pm EDT

RNS Number : 8928L

RiverFort Global Opportunities PLC

11 September 2019

11 September 2019

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc

("RGO" or the "Company")

Unaudited interim results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2019

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months to 30 June 2019.

Highlights

  • Τotal income generated of £676,000 in the six months to 30 June 2019
  • Increase in net asset value since the beginning of the year of almost 6%
  • De-riskedinvestment portfolio with around 90% now comprising debt instruments and cash
  • NAV per share is at a 49% premium to the period end share price
  • The Company is continuing to build on the progress made in 2018 and is generating significant level of investment income
  • Profit for the six month period of £423,000 and cash generated from operations of £417,000
  • Net profit margin of 63% and operating cash flow margin of 62% achieved during the period
  • In excess of £2 million of cash available for further investment
  • Additional investments made during 2019 in companies including Jubilee Metals Group plc, Anglo African Oil and Gas plc and UK Oil and Gas plc
  • Continued strong demand for investment capital

Chairman's review

We have continued to make good progress in Q2 2019, delivering a significantly improved result for the first six months of 2019 compared to the whole of 2018. The majority of the £549,000 of total investment income for the half year is being generated from RiverFort-arranged investments and, overall, after administration and other costs, we have been able to deliver a profit of over £400,000 for the half year underpinned by cash flow from operations of a similar figure .

The analysis of income for the period is set out below:

Half year to 30

Year to 31 December

June 2019

2018

£

£

Investment income

549

513

Net income from financial instruments at FVTPL

127

(929)

Total investment income

676

(416)

This significantly improved level of total investment income in 2019 has been driven by the returns made from the Company's investment in RiverFort-generated opportunities. During this period, administration costs amounted to £252,000, which included fees payable to RiverFort Global Capital Limited for advisory services of £97,000, which are primarily linked to the generation of income, whilst keeping the fixed costs of the business to a minimum.

The key unaudited performance indicators are set out below:

Performance indicator

30 June 2019

31 December

Change

2018

Investment income

£549,000

£513,000

Net asset value

£7,678,162

£7,254,727

+5.8%

Net asset value - fully diluted per share

0.113p

0.107p

+5.8%

Closing share price

0.076p

0.090p

-15.5%

Net asset value premium to the share price

49%

19%

Market capitalisation

£5,159,895

£6,110,000

-15.5%

Whilst the Company is continuing to grow its net asset value, generate a significant level of investment income and is profitable, the Company's shares are trading at a very substantial discount to net asset value. This is against the background of a significant reduction in the risk profile of the Company's investment portfolio, where some 90% is represented by debt instruments and cash.

The Company's principal investment portfolio categories are summarised below:

Category

Cost or valuation at 30 June 2019

Debt and equity- linked debt

4,863,204

62.3%

investments

Equity investments

649,056

8.3%

Other

200,000

2.6%

Cash resources

2,090,220

26.8%

Total

7,802,480

100.0%

The Company's net asset value has increased by 6% since the beginning of the year and the Company has continued to build its investment portfolio of RiverFort -arranged investments. Also, during the half year, the Company's equity portfolio has reduced as a result of dispos als of equity holding and a fall in the share price of Plutus PowerGen plc offset by a further investment made in Pires Investments plc ("Pires"). The valuation of Pires is now very solidly underpinned by that company's cash resources and investment in Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Limited. Further details about the Company's investment portfolio are set out on the Company's website at www.riverfortglobalopportunities.com.

As the Company continues to build its investment portfolio, it has been agreed with RiverFort that it will waive certain of its investment adviser fees for the first half 2019. In consideration for this, the Company has agreed to extend the current term of the investment adviser agreement with RiverFort by an additional six months. Under the AIM Rules, RiverFort, as the Company's investment adviser, is regarded as a Related Party so the variation of the investment agreement is a Related Party Transaction under the AIM Rules. To that end, the Independent Directors (being all the Directors with the exception of Mr Andrew Nesbitt who is a consultant to RiverFort) who have consulted with the Company's nomad, believe that this variation of the investment agreement is fair and reasonable in so far as the shareholders are concerned.

The Company is continuing to see a number of interesting investment opportunities where it can deploy its investment funds in order to make attractive returns. Furthermore, given the Company's ability to generate significant levels of investment income and profits, going forward, the Board is looking carefully at ways to enhance returns to shareholders that may include dividends and share buybacks.

Philip Haydn-Slater

Non-Executive Chairman

11 September 2019

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For more information, please contact:

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc:

+44 (0) 20 3368 8978

Philip Haydn-Slater,Non-Executive Chairman

Nicholas Lee, Investment Director

Nominated Adviser:

Beaumont Cornish

+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Roland Cornish/Felicity Geidt

Joint Broker:

+44 (0) 20 7601 6100

Shard Partners LLP

Damon Heath/Erik Woolgar

Joint Broker:

+44 (0) 20 7562 3351

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Lucy Williams

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Unaudited

Unaudited

6 months

6 months

Audited

ended

ended

Year ended

30 June

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

2018

£

£

£

Net gain/(loss) from financial instruments at

126,670

(110,119)

FVTPL

(965,228)

Investment income

549,137

169,759

512,743

Total income

675,807

59,640

(452,485)

Administration expenses

(252,372)

(157,122)

(278,707)

Profit/(loss) before taxation

423,435

(97,482)

(731,192)

Taxation

Profit/(loss) for the period and total

comprehensive income

423,435

(97,482)

(731,192)

Basic earnings/(loss) per share

Continuing and total operations

0.006p

(0.005)p

(0.018)p

Fully diluted earnings/(loss) per share

Continuing and total operations

0.006p

(0.005)p

(0.018)p

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Called up

Share

share

premium

Other

Retained

Total

capital

account

reserves

deficit

equity

£

£

£

£

£

Balance at

1 January 2018

4,269,546

3,191,257

100,150

(5,112,184)

2,448,769

Loss for the year and total

comprehensive expense

(731,192)

(731,192)

Share option reserve transfer

following cancellation of

options

(73,150)

73,150

Share issues

5,772,727

77,273

5,850,000

Share issue expenses

(77,273)

(235,577)

(312,850)

Transactions with owners

5,772,727

(235,577)

5,537,150

Balance at

31 December 2018

10,042,273

3,191,257

27,000

(6,005,803)

7,254,727

Profit for the period and total

comprehensive income

423,435

423,435

Balance at

30 June 2019

9,542,273

3,191,257

27,000

(5,582,368)

7,678,162

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

Unaudited

Unaudited

6 months

6 months

Audited

ended

ended

Year ended

30 June

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

2018

£

£

£

ASSETS

Non-current investments

Financial asset investments

883,588

1,540,456

Total non-current assets

883,588

1,540,456

Current assets

Financial asset investments

4,828,672

2,494,958

2,253,259

Trade and other receivables

242,096

4,424,824

206,107

Cash and cash equivalents

2,090,220

871,452

3,597,734

Total current assets

7,160,988

7,791,234

6,057,100

Total assets

8,044,576

7,791,234

7,597,556

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

273,516

374,797

307,013

Other financial liabilities

92,898

35,816

Total current liabilities

366,414

374,797

342,829

Net assets

7,678,162

7,416,437

7,254,727

EQUITY

Share capital

10,042,273

9,542,273

10,042,273

Share premium account

3,191,257

3,191,257

3,191,257

Capital redemption reserve

27,000

27,000

27,000

Share option reserve

73,150

Retained losses

(5,582,368)

(5,417,243)

(6,005,803)

Total equity

7,678,162

7,416,437

7,254,727

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Unaudited

Unaudited

6 months

6 months

Audited

ended

ended

Year ended

30 June

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

2018

£

£

£

Cash flows from operating activities

Investment income received

518,743

78,904

332,664

Operating expenses paid

(101,869)

(122,319)

(277,396)

Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating

activities

416,874

(43,415)

55,268

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of investments

(3,032,776)

(318,424)

(3,204,994)

Proceeds from disposal of investments

69,678

256,496

783,975

Debt instrument repayments

1,097,132

193,211

Net payments on forward exchange contracts

(65,899)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,931,865)

(61,928)

(2,227,808)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Riverfort Global Opportunities plc published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 17:46:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIVERFORT GLOBAL OPPORTUNI
01:47pRIVERFORT GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Half-year report
PU
08/12RIVERFORT GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Investment Update
PU
07/09RIVERFORT GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Q1 Update – to 31 March 2019
PU
2018PATERNOSTER RESOURCES : Agreement with Riverfort and share placing
PU
2018PATERNOSTER RESOURCES : Requisition of General Meeting
PU
2017PATERNOSTER RESOURCES : Change of Advisers
PU
2017PATERNOSTER RESOURCES : Result of AGM
PU
2017PATERNOSTER RESOURCES : Quarterly Update
PU
2017PATERNOSTER RESOURCES : Investment in Plutus PowerGen plc
PU
2017PATERNOSTER RESOURCES : Quarterly Update to 31 December 2016
PU
More news
Chart RIVERFORT GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Riverfort Global Opportunities PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIVERFORT GLOBAL OPPORTUNI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Haydn-Slater Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Lee Director & Investment Director
Amanda Bianca Marziliano van Dyke Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Nesbitt Non-Executive Director
Miles Nicholson Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIVERFORT GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC-26.55%5
REINET INVESTMENTS SCA--.--%2 995
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS50.76%1 124
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP28.74%223
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group