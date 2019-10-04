InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Recent eResearch Report on the Benefits of Investing in Project Generator Companies in the Mining Industry - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2019) - Chris Thompson, Director of Research at Toronto-based-eResearch, has published a report on Project Generator companies in the mining industry. As everyone knows, investing in junior mining companies is a high-risk proposition, as it is estimated that for every 500 to 1,000 grassroots exploration properties, only one property will become a mine.

One way to increase your odds is by investing in a Project Generator company. In the report, eResearch discusses the benefits of investing in Project Generator companies and provides in-depth analysis of the different valuation methodologies including cash flow analysis valuation, equity portfolio valuation and property valuation.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this report. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "project generator" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_3b6ruuo2/eResearch-Project-Generator-Industry-Report--Portfolio-Investing-in-Mining-to-Improve-Gains-While-Reducing-Risk

If you would like to add one or more Project Generator companies to you portfolio in order to gain exposure to various commodities while avoiding the risk of investing in mining companies that target only specific commodities through limited projects, eResearch briefly discusses 28 companies in its report with in-depth discussion of the following 4 companies:

Globex Mining Enterprises (TSX: GMX) (OTCQX: GLBXF) (FSE: G1MN), based in Quebec and primarily focused in North America, has more than 170 exploration, development, and royalty properties containing a well-diversified portfolio of commodities including: precious metals (gold, silver, platinum, palladium), base metals (copper, zinc, lead, nickel), specialty metals and minerals (manganese, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, uranium, lithium, rare earths), and industrial minerals and compounds (mica, silica, apatite, talc, magnesite).

Golden Valley Mines (TSXV: GZZ), based in Quebec, has direct and indirect exposure to 72 exploration properties located in the following areas: the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Ontario and Quebec; James Bay, Quebec; the Nunavik (Ungava and Labrador) Region of Northern Quebec; and Western Australia. It has a number of partner-funded JV projects and a portfolio of shareholdings.

Mundoro Capital Inc. (TSXV: MUN), based in Vancouver, is focused on copper and gold, and has built a mineral project pipeline in Serbia and Bulgaria, in a historic mining area known as the Tethyan Belt, as well as an investment in a producing gold mine in Bulgaria. It holds eight licenses in Serbia, three are optioned, and four are available for JV. In Bulgaria, Mundoro has two additional licenses available for JV.

Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: R99), based in Vancouver, is focused on gold, silver and copper, with over eight projects in north-west Mexico and two recently added gold projects in northern Ontario. Riverside has a database of over 75,000 mineral locations and its in-house technical team collectively has over 100 years of exploration experience and they participated in more than five mineral discoveries that have become mines.

The report also presents an excellent overview of the commodities markets.

For a copy of the report, please visit www.eresearch.com, contact Chris Thompson by email at chris@eresearch.com and be sure to sign up for the free weekly newsletter.

