Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Riverside Resources Inc.    RRI   CA76926M1023

RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC.

(RRI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Recent eResearch Report on the Benefits of Investing in Project Generator Companies in the Mining Industry - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 09:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2019) - Chris Thompson, Director of Research at Toronto-based-eResearch, has published a report on Project Generator companies in the mining industry. As everyone knows, investing in junior mining companies is a high-risk proposition, as it is estimated that for every 500 to 1,000 grassroots exploration properties, only one property will become a mine.

One way to increase your odds is by investing in a Project Generator company. In the report, eResearch discusses the benefits of investing in Project Generator companies and provides in-depth analysis of the different valuation methodologies including cash flow analysis valuation, equity portfolio valuation and property valuation.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this report. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "project generator" in the search box.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_3b6ruuo2/eResearch-Project-Generator-Industry-Report--Portfolio-Investing-in-Mining-to-Improve-Gains-While-Reducing-Risk

If you would like to add one or more Project Generator companies to you portfolio in order to gain exposure to various commodities while avoiding the risk of investing in mining companies that target only specific commodities through limited projects, eResearch briefly discusses 28 companies in its report with in-depth discussion of the following 4 companies:

Globex Mining Enterprises (TSX: GMX) (OTCQX: GLBXF) (FSE: G1MN), based in Quebec and primarily focused in North America, has more than 170 exploration, development, and royalty properties containing a well-diversified portfolio of commodities including: precious metals (gold, silver, platinum, palladium), base metals (copper, zinc, lead, nickel), specialty metals and minerals (manganese, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, uranium, lithium, rare earths), and industrial minerals and compounds (mica, silica, apatite, talc, magnesite).

Golden Valley Mines (TSXV: GZZ), based in Quebec, has direct and indirect exposure to 72 exploration properties located in the following areas: the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Ontario and Quebec; James Bay, Quebec; the Nunavik (Ungava and Labrador) Region of Northern Quebec; and Western Australia. It has a number of partner-funded JV projects and a portfolio of shareholdings.

Mundoro Capital Inc. (TSXV: MUN), based in Vancouver, is focused on copper and gold, and has built a mineral project pipeline in Serbia and Bulgaria, in a historic mining area known as the Tethyan Belt, as well as an investment in a producing gold mine in Bulgaria. It holds eight licenses in Serbia, three are optioned, and four are available for JV. In Bulgaria, Mundoro has two additional licenses available for JV.

Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: R99), based in Vancouver, is focused on gold, silver and copper, with over eight projects in north-west Mexico and two recently added gold projects in northern Ontario. Riverside has a database of over 75,000 mineral locations and its in-house technical team collectively has over 100 years of exploration experience and they participated in more than five mineral discoveries that have become mines.

The report also presents an excellent overview of the commodities markets.

For a copy of the report, please visit www.eresearch.com, contact Chris Thompson by email at chris@eresearch.com and be sure to sign up for the free weekly newsletter.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48497


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC.
09:05aInvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Recent eResearch Report on the Benefits..
NE
09/11RIVERSIDE RESOURCES : Completes Acquisition of the Los Cuarentas Project From Mi..
AQ
07/29RIVERSIDE RESOURCES : Expands Into Canada Staking New High-Grade Gold Project
AQ
06/26RIVERSIDE RESOURCES : Acquires Sonoran Project Portfolio From Millrock Resources
AQ
06/05RIVERSIDE RESOURCES : Alberto Orozco Joins Riverside as VP Corporate Development
AQ
05/18RIVERSIDE RESOURCES : Signs US$2,000,000 Strategic Funding Agreement With BHP in..
AQ
05/16RIVERSIDE RESOURCES : Signs US$2,000,000 Strategic Funding Agreement With BHP in..
AQ
03/21RIVERSIDE RESOURCES : Stakes New Concession in Sonora and Samples High-Grade Gol..
AQ
03/20RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC. : Closes $2.8 Million Private Placement
AQ
02/19RIVERSIDE RESOURCES : Signs Definitive Option Agreement and Receives Cash and Sh..
AQ
More news
Chart RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Riverside Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
John-Mark Gardner Staude President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert James Scott Chief Financial Officer
Brian J. Groves Independent Director
James Clare Independent Director
Carol Ellis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC.-16.67%7
BHP GROUP2.69%117 930
RIO TINTO PLC7.04%87 956
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC1.90%31 722
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.36%18 198
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC-14.06%13 885
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group