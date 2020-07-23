Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Riverstone Energy Limited    RSE   GG00BBHXCL35

RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED

(RSE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/22 11:35:24 am
292.5 GBX   +4.46%
02:11aRIVERSTONE ENERGY : Commitment of $25m to Riverstone Enviva Vehicle
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Riverstone Energy : Commitment of $25m to Riverstone Enviva Vehicle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 02:11am EDT

Riverstone Energy Limited Announces Commitment of $25 million to Riverstone Enviva Vehicle

London, UK (23 July 2020). Riverstone Energy Limited (the 'Company' or 'REL') has made a $25 million commitment to participate in the recapitalisation of Enviva Holdings, LP ('Enviva'), which is being effected with more than $1 billion of new equity contributions and incremental equity commitments from affiliates (the 'ContinuationFund' and the 'RolloverFund') of Riverstone Holdings LLC ('Riverstone'). Enviva is the world's largest supplier of utility grade renewable biomass fuel in the form of wood pellets, which serve as a replacement for coal in power generation.

REL's indirect investment in Enviva is structured through its participation in the Continuation Fund, on which the Company will not pay fees. The Continuation Fund was formed by Riverstone in partnership with a diverse group of institutions with deep, global expertise in sustainable investing, energy, forestry, finance, and industrial operations, for the sole purpose of investing in Enviva. The Goldman Sachs Vintage Funds, Mubadala, and BTG Pactual anchored the Continuation Fund, alongside additional investments from affiliates of funds managed by Fortress Investment Group LLC, Neuberger Berman, and GCM Grosvenor, among other institutional investors. The new capital contributions from the Continuation Fund were used to pay the transaction consideration to Enviva's prior investors, primarily consisting of limited partners of Riverstone/Carlyle Renewable and Alternative Energy Fund II, L.P. Incremental equity commitments from the Continuation Fund and the Rollover Fund, which total approximately $300 million, will be able to be called to finance Enviva's substantial pipeline of future growth projects. Following the recapitalisation, Riverstone continues to own and control the general partner of Enviva Holdings. Enviva Holdings owns the general partner and approximately 34 percent of the common units of its publicly listed master limited partnership, Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA).

The market for wood pellets has increased rapidly over the past decade and is expected to continue expanding as utilities and regulatory regimes globally seek to displace coal generation with renewable sources. Including a recently announced acquisition that will close shortly and expansion projects currently underway, Enviva owns and operates nine plants with a total production capacity of approximately 5.4 million tonnes per year and owns or manages five deep-water terminals with total storage capacity of approximately 300,000 tonnes. Enviva's production capacity is fully contracted through long-term, take-or-pay contracts with high-quality creditworthy counterparties. Enviva's executed contracts have a weighted average remaining term of approximately 13.6 years and represent a contracted revenue backlog of approximately $19.6 billion.

The Enviva investment, held through the Continuation Fund, further supports REL's focus on environmental, social and governance initiatives and offers the ability to take advantage of energy transition trends. Given Enviva's contracted cash flows as well as substantial growth opportunities, REL also believes that Enviva is positioned to generate strong risk-adjusted returns while also providing a measure of downside protection to REL's shareholders. Consistent with REL's previously announced modified investment approach, REL's commitment is being made on a standalone basis, as Riverstone's diversified investment funds did not participate in the Enviva investment.

Richard Hayden, Chairman of REL's Board commented: 'We believe that the impacts of climate change highlight the need for the world to shift to low carbon power generation sources. Our investment in Enviva supports the efforts to manage climate change risk globally, while also providing an opportunity to create value for shareholders. Enviva's contracted business model has also proven to be resilient in a volatile market environment, which we believe will be highly advantageous to our investment.'

About Riverstone Energy Limited:

REL is a closed-ended investment company that invests exclusively in the global energy industry across all sectors. REL aims to capitalise on the opportunities presented by Riverstone's energy investment platform. REL's ordinary shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol RSE. REL has 10 active investments spanning oil and gas, renewable energy, power and energy services in the Continental U.S., Western Canada, Gulf of Mexico and Europe.

For further details, see www.RiverstoneREL.com

Neither the contents of Riverstone Energy Limited's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the websites (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Media Contacts

For Riverstone Energy Limited:

Jingcai Zhu

Fraser Johnston-Donne

+44 20 3206 6300

Disclaimer

REL - Riverstone Energy Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 06:10:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED
02:11aRIVERSTONE ENERGY : Commitment of $25m to Riverstone Enviva Vehicle
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/01RIVERSTONE ENERGY : Share Buyback Programme
PU
06/17RIVERSTONE ENERGY : Results of the Annual General Meeting
PU
05/20RIVERSTONE ENERGY : Interim Management Statement
PU
04/23RIVERSTONE ENERGY : Annual Report and Financial Statements
PU
04/23RIVERSTONE ENERGY : Final results for the year ended 31 December 2019
PU
03/05Goldman Sachs Unit in Talks to Buy Stake in Permira
DJ
02/27RIVERSTONE ENERGY : Sale of Aleph Midstream to Vista Oil & Gas
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -654 M - -
Net income 2019 -660 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,21 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,50x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 257 M 257 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -4,63x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Riverstone Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,93 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Michael Hayden Non-Executive Chairman
Pierre Fernand Lapeyre Non-Executive Director
David Matthew Leuschen Non-Executive Director
Patrick Anthony Seymour Firth Senior Independent Director
Peter K. Barker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED-29.35%257
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-24.40%5 870
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.16%3 346
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.55%2 482
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-35.19%2 000
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-35.48%1 918
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group