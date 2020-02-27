Riverstone Energy : Sale of Aleph Midstream to Vista Oil & Gas

Riverstone Energy Limited

27 February 2020

Riverstone Energy Limited Announces the Sale of its Investment in Aleph Midstream to Vista Oil and Gas

London, UK 27 February 2020. Riverstone International Limited, the Manager of Riverstone Energy Limited ('REL'), has agreed to wind down its investment in Aleph Midstream ('Aleph') through a sale to Vista Oil and Gas, S.A.B. de CV. REL is expected to receive $23.5 million in proceeds through a return of its invested capital at a 1.0x Gross MOIC. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2020.

About Riverstone Energy Limited:

REL is a closed-end investment company that invests exclusively in the global energy industry across all sectors. REL aims to capitalise on the opportunities presented by Riverstone's energy investment platform. REL's ordinary shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol RSE. REL has 12 active investments spanning oil and gas, transportation energy services, and power in North and South America, Western Canada, Gulf of Mexico and Europe.

