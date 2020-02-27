Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Riverstone Energy Limited    RSE   GG00BBHXCL35

RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED

(RSE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Riverstone Energy : Sale of Aleph Midstream to Vista Oil & Gas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 02:09am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Sale of Aleph Midstream to Vista Oil & Gas
Released 07:00 27-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2749E
Riverstone Energy Limited
27 February 2020

Riverstone Energy Limited

27 February 2020

Riverstone Energy Limited Announces the Sale of its Investment in Aleph Midstream to Vista Oil and Gas

London, UK 27 February 2020. Riverstone International Limited, the Manager of Riverstone Energy Limited ('REL'), has agreed to wind down its investment in Aleph Midstream ('Aleph') through a sale to Vista Oil and Gas, S.A.B. de CV. REL is expected to receive $23.5 million in proceeds through a return of its invested capital at a 1.0x Gross MOIC. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2020.

About Riverstone Energy Limited:

REL is a closed-end investment company that invests exclusively in the global energy industry across all sectors. REL aims to capitalise on the opportunities presented by Riverstone's energy investment platform. REL's ordinary shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol RSE. REL has 12 active investments spanning oil and gas, transportation energy services, and power in North and South America, Western Canada, Gulf of Mexico and Europe.

For further details, see www.RiverstoneREL.com

Neither the contents of Riverstone Energy Limited's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the websites (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Media Contacts

For Riverstone Energy Limited:

Brian Potskowski

Natasha Fowlie

+44 20 3206 6300


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
DISKKABDNBKBCBB
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Sale of Aleph Midstream to Vista Oil & Gas - RNS

Disclaimer

REL - Riverstone Energy Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 07:05:40 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED
02:09aRIVERSTONE ENERGY : Sale of Aleph Midstream to Vista Oil & Gas
PU
02/07EXCLUSIVE : Goldman Sachs to raise $8 billion for new buyout fund - sources
RE
02/07EXCLUSIVE : Goldman Sachs to raise $8 billion for new buyout fund - sources
RE
01/30RIVERSTONE ENERGY : 4Q19 Quarterly Portfolio Valuations
PU
2019RIVERSTONE ENERGY : Sale of Gulf of Mexico Assets to Talos Energy Inc.
PU
2019Easyjet to make comeback to London bluechip index
RE
2019BETS ON COAL END WHERE THEY STARTED : In Bankruptcy
DJ
2019Britain orders immediate moratorium on fracking due to earth tremor concerns
RE
2019Cuadrilla says tests show gas fracked at British site is high quality
RE
2019RIVERSTONE ENERGY : 3Q19 Quarterly Portfolio Valuations
PU
More news
Chart RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Riverstone Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Michael Hayden Non-Executive Chairman
Pierre Fernand Lapeyre Non-Executive Director
David Matthew Leuschen Non-Executive Director
Patrick Anthony Seymour Firth Senior Independent Director
Peter K. Barker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED-14.01%368
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-3.59%7 686
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-0.87%3 274
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-2.94%3 024
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-4.80%2 351
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%2 345
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group