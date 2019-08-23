Log in
RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

08/23/2019

RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 200510666D)

(Incorporated In the Republic of Singapore)

NOTICE OF BOOKS CLOSURE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of Riverstone Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be closed on 23 September 2019 for the preparation of dividend warrants for the proposed interim tax exempt (1-tier) dividend of 1.55 sen (RM) per ordinary share for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. of 50 Raffles Place, Singapore Land Tower #32-01, Singapore 048623 up to

5.00 p.m. on 20 September 2019 will be registered to determine shareholders' entitlements to the proposed interim dividend. Members whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with shares at 5.00 p.m. on 20 September 2019 will be entitled to the proposed interim dividend.

The proposed interim dividend will be paid on 4 October 2019.

By Order of the Board

Wong Teek Son

Executive Chairman/Chief Executive Officer

23 August 2019

Disclaimer

Riverstone Holdings Limited published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 10:12:10 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 343 M
EBIT 2019 52,3 M
Net income 2019 44,9 M
Finance 2019 21,5 M
Yield 2019 2,62%
P/E ratio 2019 15,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,91x
EV / Sales2020 1,65x
Capitalization 678 M
Managers
NameTitle
Teek Son Wong Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Keong Lee Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Wang Thing Tan Chief Financial Officer
Teck Choon Wong Executive Director & Manager-Business Development
Shing Tung Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.00%489
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY13.25%68 398
COLOPLAST38.74%26 657
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED41.66%17 004
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER CO12.58%4 186
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD--.--%4 028
