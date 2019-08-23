Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 200510666D)

(Incorporated In the Republic of Singapore)

NOTICE OF BOOKS CLOSURE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of Riverstone Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be closed on 23 September 2019 for the preparation of dividend warrants for the proposed interim tax exempt (1-tier) dividend of 1.55 sen (RM) per ordinary share for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. of 50 Raffles Place, Singapore Land Tower #32-01, Singapore 048623 up to

5.00 p.m. on 20 September 2019 will be registered to determine shareholders' entitlements to the proposed interim dividend. Members whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with shares at 5.00 p.m. on 20 September 2019 will be entitled to the proposed interim dividend.

The proposed interim dividend will be paid on 4 October 2019.

By Order of the Board

Wong Teek Son

Executive Chairman/Chief Executive Officer

23 August 2019