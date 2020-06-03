Log in
RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED    AP4   SG1U22933048

RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AP4)
Riverstone : Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Non-Executive And Independent Director

06/03/2020 | 05:31am EDT
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Appointment
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 3, 2020 17:22
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Appointment of Non-Executive and Independent Director
Announcement Reference SG200603OTHR43QJ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Wong Teek Son
Designation Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) The Board of Directors of Riverstone Holdings Limited (the 'Company' and together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Raymond Fam Chye Soon as Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company after the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting held on 3 June 2020.
Date Of Appointment 03/06/2020
Name Of Person Raymond Fam Chye Soon
Age 57
Country Of Principal Residence Malaysia
The Board's comments on this appointment (including rationale, selection criteria, and the search and nomination process) The Board of Directors of the Company has considered, among others, the recommendation of the Nominating Committee ('NC') and has reviewed his qualification, experience and expertise and was of the view that Mr Raymond Fam Chye Soon will be able to contribute towards the core competences of the Board.
Whether appointment is executive, and if so, the area of responsibility Non-Executive
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Independent Non-Executive Director
Professional qualifications Member of the Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Malaysian Institute of Accountants
Master in Financial Planning, University of Sunshine Coast, Australia
Any relationship (including immediate family relationships) with any existing director, existing executive officer, the issuer and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or any of its principal subsidiaries Nil
Conflict of interests (including any competing business) Nil
Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years 15 January 2015 - Present
Ambank (M) Berhad - Independent Non-Executive Director, Chairman of the Audit and Examination Committee and a Member of the Risk Management Committee
23 September 2008 - 23 September 2017
AmGeneral Insurance Berhad - Independent Non-Executive Director, Chairman of the Audit and Examination Committee, Nomination Committee, Remuneration Committee and Investment
Committee of Directors
March 2008 - August 2015
Octagon Consolidated Berhad - Independent Non-Executive Director, Chairman of the Audit Committee and a Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Risk Management
Committee
Undertaking submitted to the listed issuer in the form of Appendix 7.7 (Listing Rule 704(7)) Or Appendix 7H (Catalist Rule 704(6)) Yes
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? No
# These fields are not applicable for announcements of appointments pursuant to Listing Rule 704 (9) or Catalist Rule 704 (8).
Past (for the last 5 years) AmGeneral Insurance Berhad
Octagon Consolidated Berhad
Present Ambank (M) Berhad
(a) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any bankruptcy law of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner at the time when he was a partner or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a partner? No
(b) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against an entity (not being a partnership) of which he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive, at the time when he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity, for the winding up or dissolution of that entity or, where that entity is the trustee of a business trust, that business trust, on the ground of insolvency? No
(c) Whether there is any unsatisfied judgment against him? No
(d) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such purpose? No
(e) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such breach? No
(f) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgment has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings of which he is aware) involving an allegation of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part? No
(g) Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in connection with the formation or management of any entity or business trust? No
(h) Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director or an equivalent person of any entity (including the trustee of a business trust), or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any entity or business trust? No
(i) Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgment or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity? No
(j) Whether he has ever, to his knowledge, been concerned with the management or conduct, in Singapore or elsewhere, of the affairs of :-
(i) any corporation which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; or No
(ii) any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; or No
(iii) any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; or No
(iv) any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust? No
(k) Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere? No
Any prior experience as a director of an issuer listed on the Exchange? No
If no, please state if the director has attended or will be attending training on the roles and responsibilities of a director of a listed issuer as prescribed by the Exchange The Company will arrange for Mr Raymond Fam Chye Soon to attend training organised by the Singapore Institute of Directors.

Riverstone Holdings Limited published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 09:30:03 UTC
