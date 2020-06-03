Riverstone : Changes In The Composition Of The Board Of Directors And Board Committees

Log in
06/03/2020 | 05:36am EDT

RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 200510666D)

(Incorporated In the Republic of Singapore)

CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board of Directors of Riverstone Holdings Limited ("the Company" or together with its subsidiaries "the Group") wishes to announce the following changes to the composition of the Board of Directors and Board Committees effective from 3 June 2020:

  1. Retirement of Director
    Mr Hong Chin Fock has retired as Director of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on 3 June 2020.
    Accordingly, Mr Hong Chin Fock ceased as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee ("RC"), and Member of the Audit Committee ("AC") and Nominating Committee ("NC").
    The Board would like to take this opportunity to record their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to Mr Hong Chin Fock for his valuable contributions and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.
    Information relating to the retirement of Mr Hong Chin Fock as required under Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") are contained in a separate announcement released on 27 March 2020.
  2. Appointment of Director
    Mr Raymond Fam Chye Soon ("Mr Raymond Fam") has been appointed as Independent Non- Executive Director of the Company at the AGM held on 3 June 2020.
    Following his appointment as a Director of the Company at the AGM, Mr Raymond Fam has been appointed as a Member of the AC and RC.
    Mr Raymond Fam is considered independent for the purposes of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST.
    Details of Mr Raymond Fam as required under Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual of the SGX- ST is contained in a separate announcement released today.
  3. Changes in the composition of Board Committees

Mr Albert Ho Shing Tung has been appointed as Chairman of the RC and a Member of the NC effective from 3 June 2020.

The composition of the Board of Directors and the Board Committees effective from 3 June 2020 is as follows:

Board of Directors

Wong Teek Son - Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Lee Wai Keong - Executive Director

Wong Teck Choon - Alternate Director to Mr Wong Teek Son

Low Weng Keong - Lead Independent Non-Executive Director

Albert Ho Shing Tung - Independent Non-Executive Director

Raymond Fam Chye Soon - Independent Non-Executive Director

Audit Committee

Low Weng Keong - Chairman

Albert Ho Shing Tung - Member

Raymond Fam Chye Soon - Member

Nominating Committee

Low Weng Keong - Chairman

Albert Ho Shing Tung - Member

Wong Teek Son - Member

Remuneration Committee

Albert Ho Shing Tung - Chairman

Low Weng Keong - Member

Raymond Fam Chye Soon - Member

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Wong Teek Son

Executive Chairman/Chief Executive Officer

3 June 2020

