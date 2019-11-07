Riverstone : Posts 10.9% Growth In Net Profit To RM35.6 Million For 3QFY2019

Lot 55 & 56, No. 13, Jalan Jasmin 2, Kawasan

Riverstone's posts 10.9% growth in net profit to RM35.6 million for 3QFY2019

Revenue rose 4.9% yoy to RM251.3 million driven by robust demand for the Group's cleanroom and healthcare glove products

Core business generates strong operating cash flows of RM47.0 million, strengthening the Group's net cash position to RM111.7 million as at 30 September 2019 (As at 31 December 2018: RM77.0 million)

Phase 6 of the Group's expansion plans is on track to raise total annual production capacity from 9.0 billion up to 10.4 billion pieces of gloves per annum, representing 15.6% growth

Financial Highlights RM million 3QFY2019 3QFY2018 Change (%) Revenue 251.3 239.5 4.9 Cost of Goods Sold (199.9) (193.4) 3.3 Gross Profit 51.4 46.1 11.4 Profit Before Tax 41.8 37.4 11.8 Net Profit 35.6 32.1 10.9 EPS* - fully diluted (sen) 4.81 4.33

*Based on weighted average of 741.1 million ordinary shares in issue

SINGAPORE - 7 November 2019 - Mainboard-listed Riverstone Holdings Limited ("Riverstone" or "the Group") 立合斯顿有限公司, a leading manufacturer of specialised cleanroom and healthcare gloves has announced its financial results for the third quarter ("3QFY2019") ended 30 September 2019.

Backed by rising orders for both cleanroom and healthcare glove segments, the Group recorded a 4.9% year-on-year ("yoy") increase in revenue to RM251.3 million for 3QFY2019. Attributable to the Group's ongoing efforts to enhance production efficiency, gross profit rose 11.4% yoy to RM51.4 million for 3QFY2019. As a result, the Group's gross profit margin improved yoy, expanding 1.2 percentage points to 20.5% for 3QFY2019.

Supported by effective cost controls, the Group's selling and distribution expenses decreased 3.9% yoy to RM4.2 million for 3QFY2019, attributable mainly to lower sales commission paid. On the other hand, the Group's general and administrative expenses decreased 2.6% yoy to RM5.3 million during the quarter due to a reduction in performance incentives paid.

Overall, the Group's reported net profit attributable to shareholders increased 10.9% yoy to RM35.6 million for 3QFY2020.

Executive Chairman and CEO, Mr. Wong Teek Son (黄德顺) remarked, "We are pleased to note that our efforts to optimise our manufacturing processes have yielded positive results, as we have been able to improve our gross profit margins steadily over the year. As we continue to monitor potential macroeconomic uncertainties such as forex fluctuations, volatile raw material prices and increases in production costs, we understand the importance of focusing on internal initiatives that will allow us mitigate the risks of these headwinds. Moving forward, we will continue to invest in and incorporate automation within our operations to raise productivity and ensure earnings resiliency. Furthermore, we will capitalise on our highly skilled R&D team to formulate new and improved products to capture new market segments, diversify our revenue streams and cultivate a sustainable business model built for long-termgrowth."

Stemming from an increase in order allocations from both new and existing customers leading to higher production volume, the Group's balance sheet recorded a hike in inventories to RM100.7 million as at 30