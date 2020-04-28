Riverstone : Quarterly Business Update

RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 200510666D)

(Incorporated In the Republic of Singapore)

QUARTERLY BUSINESS UPDATE

The Board of Directors of Riverstone Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to inform that the Company will continue to provide voluntary quarterly business update to shareholders after the Company changes to half- yearly reporting of financial results.

The Board believes the provision of voluntary quarterly business update will enable investors to assess the Group's on-going performance between the half-yearly reports.

The Group will be reporting its voluntary quarterly business update for the first quarter of 2020 ending 31 March 2020 in May 2020.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Wong Teek Son

Executive Chairman/Chief Executive Officer

28 April 2020