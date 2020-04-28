Log in
RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED    AP4   SG1U22933048

RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AP4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Riverstone : Quarterly Business Update

04/28/2020 | 10:38am EDT

RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 200510666D)

(Incorporated In the Republic of Singapore)

QUARTERLY BUSINESS UPDATE

The Board of Directors of Riverstone Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to inform that the Company will continue to provide voluntary quarterly business update to shareholders after the Company changes to half- yearly reporting of financial results.

The Board believes the provision of voluntary quarterly business update will enable investors to assess the Group's on-going performance between the half-yearly reports.

The Group will be reporting its voluntary quarterly business update for the first quarter of 2020 ending 31 March 2020 in May 2020.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Wong Teek Son

Executive Chairman/Chief Executive Officer

28 April 2020

Disclaimer

Riverstone Holdings Limited published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 14:37:06 UTC
