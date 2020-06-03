Riverstone : Resolutions Passed At The Annual General Meeting Held On 3 June 2020

Soon as a director of

The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to vote at the AGM are set out below:

The Board of Directors of Riverstone Holdings Limited ("the Company" or together with its subsidiaries "the Group") wishes to announce that all resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM dated 15 April 2020 were put to vote by poll and were duly passed at the AGM held by electronic means on 3 June 2020.

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 3 JUNE 2020

No. Ordinary Total number For Against Resolution of shares No. of As a No. of As a relating to: represented shares percentage shares percentage by votes for of total of total and against number of number of the relevant votes votes resolution for and for and against the against the resolution resolution (%) (%) 5. Approval for 563,425,506 563,425,506 100% 0 0% payment of Directors' fees of SGD197,000 or approximately RM596,910 (based on the exchange rate of SGD1: RM3.03) for the financial year ending 31 December 2020 to be paid on quarterly basis. 6. Re-appointment of 563,425,506 563,425,506 100% 0 0% Messrs Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's Auditors and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration 7. Authority to allot 563,425,506 530,265,135 94.11% 33,160,371 5.89% and issue shares pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, Cap. 50

No party is required to abstain from voting on the above resolutions. Corporate Republic Advisory Pte. Ltd. was appointed as the scrutineer for the AGM.

Mr Hong Chin Fock has retired as Director of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM. The Board of Directors and Management would like to thank Mr Hong Chin Fock for his valuable contributions during his tenure as Director of the Company.

Wong Teek Son

Executive Chairman/Chief Executive Officer

3 June 2020

