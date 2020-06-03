Riverstone : Resolutions Passed At The Annual General Meeting Held On 3 June 2020

Log in
06/03/2020 | 05:31am EDT

RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 200510666D)

(Incorporated In the Republic of Singapore)

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 3 JUNE 2020

The Board of Directors of Riverstone Holdings Limited ("the Company" or together with its subsidiaries "the Group") wishes to announce that all resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM dated 15 April 2020 were put to vote by poll and were duly passed at the AGM held by electronic means on 3 June 2020.

  1. The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to vote at the AGM are set out below:

No.

Ordinary

Total number

For

Against

Resolutions

of

shares

No. of

As a

No. of

As a

relating to:

represented

shares

percentage

shares

percentage

by

votes for

of total

of total

and

against

number of

number of

the

relevant

votes

votes

resolution

for and

for and

against the

against the

resolution

resolution

(%)

(%)

1.

Directors' Statement

563,425,506

563,425,506

100%

0

0%

and Audited

Financial

Statements for the

financial year ended

31 December 2019

2.

Declaration of final

563,425,506

563,425,506

100%

0

0%

tax exempt (1-tier)

dividend of 5.85 sen

(RM) per ordinary

share for the

financial year ended

31 December 2019

3.

Re-election of Mr

536,411,606

534,498,848

99.64%

1,912,758

0.36%

Wong Teek Son as

a director of the

Company

4.

Appointment of Mr

563,425,506

563,425,506

100%

0

0%

Raymond Fam Chye

Soon as a director of

the Company

1

No.

Ordinary

Total number

For

Against

Resolution

of shares

No. of

As a

No. of

As a

relating to:

represented

shares

percentage

shares

percentage

by votes for

of total

of total

and against

number of

number of

the relevant

votes

votes

resolution

for and

for and

against the

against the

resolution

resolution

(%)

(%)

5.

Approval

for

563,425,506

563,425,506

100%

0

0%

payment

of

Directors'

fees

of

SGD197,000

or

approximately

RM596,910

(based

on

the

exchange

rate

of

SGD1:

RM3.03)

for

the

financial

year

ending

31

December

2020 to

be paid on quarterly

basis.

6.

Re-appointment

of

563,425,506

563,425,506

100%

0

0%

Messrs

Ernst

&

Young LLP

as

the

Company's Auditors

and to authorise the

Directors to fix their

remuneration

7.

Authority

to

allot

563,425,506

530,265,135

94.11%

33,160,371

5.89%

and

issue

shares

pursuant to Section

161

of

the

Companies

Act,

Cap. 50

  1. No party is required to abstain from voting on the above resolutions.
  2. Corporate Republic Advisory Pte. Ltd. was appointed as the scrutineer for the AGM.

Mr Hong Chin Fock has retired as Director of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM. The Board of Directors and Management would like to thank Mr Hong Chin Fock for his valuable contributions during his tenure as Director of the Company.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Wong Teek Son

Executive Chairman/Chief Executive Officer

3 June 2020

2

Disclaimer

Riverstone Holdings Limited published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 09:30:03 UTC
