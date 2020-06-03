Riverstone : Resolutions Passed At The Annual General Meeting Held On 3 June 2020
RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Company Registration Number 200510666D)
(Incorporated In the Republic of Singapore)
RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 3 JUNE 2020
The Board of Directors of Riverstone Holdings Limited ("the Company" or together with its subsidiaries "the Group") wishes to announce that all resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM dated 15 April 2020 were put to vote by poll and were duly passed at the AGM held by electronic means on 3 June 2020.
The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to vote at the AGM are set out below:
No.
Ordinary
Total number
For
Against
Resolutions
of
shares
No. of
As a
No. of
As a
relating to:
represented
shares
percentage
shares
percentage
by
votes for
of total
of total
and
against
number of
number of
the
relevant
votes
votes
resolution
for and
for and
against the
against the
resolution
resolution
(%)
(%)
1.
Directors' Statement
563,425,506
563,425,506
100%
0
0%
and Audited
Financial
Statements for the
financial year ended
31 December 2019
2.
Declaration of final
563,425,506
563,425,506
100%
0
0%
tax exempt (1-tier)
dividend of 5.85 sen
(RM) per ordinary
share for the
financial year ended
31 December 2019
3.
Re-election of Mr
536,411,606
534,498,848
99.64%
1,912,758
0.36%
Wong Teek Son as
a director of the
Company
4.
Appointment of Mr
563,425,506
563,425,506
100%
0
0%
Raymond Fam Chye
Soon as a director of
the Company
1
No.
Ordinary
Total number
For
Against
Resolution
of shares
No. of
As a
No. of
As a
relating to:
represented
shares
percentage
shares
percentage
by votes for
of total
of total
and against
number of
number of
the relevant
votes
votes
resolution
for and
for and
against the
against the
resolution
resolution
(%)
(%)
5.
Approval
for
563,425,506
563,425,506
100%
0
0%
payment
of
Directors'
fees
of
SGD197,000
or
approximately
RM596,910
(based
on
the
exchange
rate
of
SGD1:
RM3.03)
for
the
financial
year
ending
31
December
2020 to
be paid on quarterly
basis.
6.
Re-appointment
of
563,425,506
563,425,506
100%
0
0%
Messrs
Ernst
&
Young LLP
as
the
Company's Auditors
and to authorise the
Directors to fix their
remuneration
7.
Authority
to
allot
563,425,506
530,265,135
94.11%
33,160,371
5.89%
and
issue
shares
pursuant to Section
161
of
the
Companies
Act,
Cap. 50
No party is required to abstain from voting on the above resolutions.
Corporate Republic Advisory Pte. Ltd. was appointed as the scrutineer for the AGM.
Mr Hong Chin Fock has retired as Director of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM. The Board of Directors and Management would like to thank Mr Hong Chin Fock for his valuable contributions during his tenure as Director of the Company.
