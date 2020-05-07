Riverview Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results; Highlighted by Strong Loan and Deposit Growth 0 05/07/2020 | 09:13pm EDT Send by mail :

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) ("Riverview" or the "Company") today reported earnings of $2.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted share for the fourth fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $4.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter, and $4.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. For fiscal 2020, earnings were $15.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $17.3 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in fiscal 2019.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be an unprecedented time globally, nationally and in the market areas we serve," stated Kevin Lycklama, president and chief executive officer. "Our team achieved solid operating results in fiscal 2020, driven by organic loan growth, excellent asset quality and improved operating efficiencies. Our fourth quarter earnings reflect the early impact of the pandemic and its effect on our communities." "Above all else, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority and we began implementing our pandemic response plan in early March to reduce the risk of exposure and spread of COVID-19," noted Lycklama. "In mid-March, our lobby access was restricted at all branches and we actively encouraged the use of drive-up services, ATMs, online banking and call center operations. Approximately 40% of our staff is working remotely, and we will continue with this structure until the mandated Stay-At-Home orders have been lifted by the States of Washington and Oregon." Below are some of the impacts of the pandemic related to Riverview's operations: Industry Exposure: The governors of both Washington and Oregon have ordered all non-essential businesses to close, mandated Stay-at-Home orders, and closed schools and universities. While the economic impact of these steps is widespread, some industries will be more acutely affected by the current business decline. Riverview's loan portfolio exposure to industries most affected by these mandates include: Hotel/Motel ($108.3 million, 11.9% of total loans), Retail Strip Centers ($80.8 million, 8.9% of total loans), Gas Station/Auto Repair ($41.3 million, 4.5% of total loans) and Restaurants/Fast Food ($14.9 million, 1.6%). Loans to these customers are generally secured by real estate and had strong performance heading into the current pandemic. The weighted average loan-to-value and debt service coverage ratio for these portfolios were as follows: Hotel/Motel (54% and 1.93), Retail Strip Centers (52% and 1.63), Gas Station/Auto Repair (52% and 2.55), and Restaurants/Fast Food (57% and 1.46). Riverview also performed a refresh of the stress test on its commercial loan portfolio.





Loan Accommodations: As of May 5, 2020, Riverview had approved payment deferrals for 53 commercial loans that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic totaling $125.4 million. In general, the payment deferral period for these loans was 90 days. Depending on economic conditions, extensions to the initial payment deferral periods may be necessary. Riverview has received an additional 46 commercial loan modification requests totaling $72.8 million that it is in the process of completing. In addition, 60 consumer and mortgage loans totaling $16.0 million were approved for payment deferrals. Since all of these loans were performing loans that were current on their payments prior to COVID-19, these loan modifications are not considered to be troubled debt restructurings pursuant to provisions contained within the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act").





Loan Loss Reserve: Riverview's asset quality remained stable during the quarter; however, management determined a $1.3 million provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was warranted. The current quarter's provision for loan losses was due primarily to economic uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The allowance for loan losses was $12.6 million, or 1.38% of total loans, at March 31, 2020.





Riverview’s asset quality remained stable during the quarter; however, management determined a $1.3 million provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was warranted. The current quarter’s provision for loan losses was due primarily to economic uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The allowance for loan losses was $12.6 million, or 1.38% of total loans, at March 31, 2020. Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). On March 27, 2020, Congress passed the CARES Act providing financial relief and support to the economy, including funding for the Small Business Association’s (“SBA”) PPP. Riverview began processing PPP loan applications immediately after the program was available and as of May 5th, Riverview had obtained approval for 751 loans totaling approximately $115.1 million with an average loan size of $153,000. Of the 751 approved loans, 72% were for loans under $100,000 and over 91% for loans under $350,000. This also included funding for nearly 50 local non-profit organizations.



“The response to the rollout of this program by our staff has been tremendous,” said Lycklama. “I would like to thank our employees who worked days, nights and weekends the last several weeks to provide this critical lifeline to our local business and communities. Their efforts secured funding to support nearly 12,000 jobs. As a 96-year-old community bank, we are deeply rooted in our communities and we take considerable pride in serving small businesses, which are at the heart of our mission as a community bank.”



“Community banks across the nation stepped up when our communities and neighbors needed help,” said Lycklama. “Banks under $10 billion in assets approved approximately 60% of the loans in the first round of the PPP. I am proud of Riverview’s performance and our ability to handle as many applications as we did. This program has really highlighted the core values and spirit of a community bank. We were able to be flexible, respond quickly and provide the personal attention that our local business partners deserve and have come to expect from Riverview.” Liquidity Resources: Riverview is well positioned with adequate levels of cash and liquid assets as of March 31, 2020. In addition to the on-balance sheet liquidity, Riverview has over $300 million of available liquidity through the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank. Fourth Quarter Highlights (at or for the period ended March 31, 2020) Net income was $2.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted share.

Net interest margin (NIM) remained healthy at 4.10% for the quarter.

Return on average assets was 0.99% and return on average equity was 7.77% for the fourth quarter.

Provision for loan losses was $1.3 million for the fourth quarter.

Total loans increased $25.0 million during the quarter to $911.5 million. Loan balances increased 4.0% over the last fiscal year.

Total deposits were $990.4 million at quarter end. Deposit balances increased 7.1% over the last fiscal year.

Asset quality remains strong, with non-performing assets at 0.12% of total assets.

Total risk-based capital ratio was 17.01% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.78%.

Paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, generating a current dividend yield of 4.19% based on the share price at close of market on the payment date of April 22, 2020.

Riverview completed its share repurchase program on April 17, 2020, repurchasing 500,000 shares totaling $2.5 million. Income Statement Total net revenues were $13.9 million during the quarter compared to $14.7 million in the prior quarter and $14.5 million in the year ago quarter. For fiscal year 2020, net revenues totaled $58.1 million compared to $58.2 million for fiscal year 2019. Return on average assets was 0.99% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 compared to 1.49% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Return on average equity and return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) was 7.77% and 9.55%, respectively, compared to 12.98% and 16.50% for the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. Net interest income for the quarter was $11.1 million compared to $11.5 million in the preceding quarter and $11.9 million in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. For the fiscal year 2020, net interest income was $45.7 million compared to $47.1 million in fiscal year 2019. The decrease in net interest income for the quarter and the year reflects the volatile interest rate environment, with growth in our loan and deposit portfolios offset by rising deposit costs and declining loan yields. Riverview’s fourth fiscal quarter NIM (GAAP) was 4.10% compared to 4.23% in the prior quarter and 4.52% in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. The accretion on purchased loans totaled $65,000 during the current quarter compared to $219,000 during the preceding quarter and $198,000 in the same period a year ago, resulting in a two basis point increase in the NIM for the current period compared to an eight basis point increase for the preceding quarter and a seven basis point increase for the same period a year ago. Net fees on loan prepayments were $22,000 for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020 and did not significantly contribute to the current quarter’s NIM. This compares to $211,000 in net fees on loan prepayments adding eight basis point to NIM in the preceding quarter and $306,000 adding 12 basis points to the NIM in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. This resulted in a core-NIM (non-GAAP) of 4.08% in the current quarter compared to 4.07% in the preceding quarter and 4.33% in the same quarter a year ago. In fiscal year 2020, Riverview’s NIM (GAAP) was 4.26% compared to 4.45% in fiscal year 2019. Net fees on loan prepayments were $377,000 for the year ended March 31, 2020, which added four basis points to the NIM compared to $603,000 adding six basis points to the NIM for the year ended March 31, 2019. “Our net interest margin contracted during the quarter due primarily to the lower yield on interest-earning assets,” said David Lam, executive vice president and chief financial officer. “With the current volatile financial markets attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting rapid reduction in short term interest rates affecting all banks, we anticipate continued pressure on our net interest margin going forward.” Non-interest income was $2.9 million in the fourth fiscal quarter compared to $3.2 million in the third fiscal quarter and $2.7 million in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. For fiscal 2020, non-interest income increased 11.3% to $12.4 million compared to $11.1 million a year ago. The improvement in non-interest income was primarily driven by an increase in service charges and higher asset management fees. Asset management fees were $1.0 million during the fourth fiscal quarter compared to $1.1 million in the preceding quarter and $987,000 in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. For fiscal year 2020, asset management fees increased to $4.4 million compared to $3.8 million in fiscal year 2019. Riverview Trust Company’s assets under management remained stable at $1.2 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to three months earlier and increased $591.0 million when compared to March 31, 2019 due primarily to a single large client added during the third quarter of fiscal 2020. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, non-interest expense decreased to $8.8 million compared to $9.2 million in the preceding quarter. For the full year, non-interest expense was $36.3 million compared to $35.7 million in fiscal 2019. “We have been able to manage and control our operating expenses throughout fiscal 2020, even with our investments in technology and several key hires during the current fiscal year,” added Lam. The efficiency ratio was 63.3% for the fourth fiscal quarter compared to 63.1% in the preceding quarter and 61.6% in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. Riverview’s effective tax rate for fiscal year 2020 was 23.5% compared to 23.0% for fiscal year 2019. The increase in the effective tax rate is attributable to the apportionment and taxation of conducting business in both Washington and Oregon. Our business continues to grow in the Oregon market, and as a result, we have seen our overall effective tax rate increase. Balance Sheet Review Riverview’s total loans increased $25.0 million during the quarter to $911.5 million compared to $886.5 million three months earlier and increased $35.4 million compared to $876.1 million a year ago. Total loans continue to be impacted by an elevated level of paydowns on existing loans; however, the loan pipeline remained healthy at $71.3 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $64.5 million at the end of the prior quarter. Undisbursed construction loans totaled $25.7 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $36.0 million three months earlier, with the majority of the undisbursed construction loans expected to fund over the next several quarters. Revolving commercial business loan commitments totaled $76.4 million at March 31, 2020. Utilization on these loans totaled 23.7% at March 31, 2020 compared to 23.5% at December 31, 2019. The weighted average rate on loan originations during the quarter was 4.16% at March 31, 2020 compared to 4.58% at December 31, 2019 and 5.81% at March 31, 2019, reflecting the overall decreasing rate environment. Deposits totaled $990.4 million at March 31, 2020, unchanged compared to three months earlier, and increased $65.4 million compared to a year earlier. The increase in deposits year over year was primarily in savings and CD products. “Deposits increased 7.1% compared to a year ago which help to fund our loan growth and allowed us to pay off our outstanding FHLB borrowings,” said Lam. A year ago, outstanding FHLB advances were $56.6 million. Deposit costs were 0.38% during the fourth quarter and in the preceding quarter compared to 0.10% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The year over year increase in deposit costs was due to pricing pressures and Riverview’s efforts to remain competitive in its Northwest markets. Shareholders’ equity increased to $148.8 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $145.8 million three months earlier and $133.1 million a year earlier. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased to $5.37 at March 31, 2020 compared to $5.18 at December 31, 2019 and $4.65 at March 31, 2019. Riverview paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on April 22, 2020 to shareholders of record on April 9, 2020. Credit Quality “Riverview’s asset quality metrics improved compared to a year ago; however we are continuously monitoring our loan portfolio given the current economic conditions,” said Lycklama. Non-performing loans totaled $1.4 million, or 0.15% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 compared to $1.5 million, or 0.17% of total loans, at both December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019. Net loan charge offs were $60,000 during the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020 compared to $3,000 in the preceding quarter and $45,000 in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. Classified assets decreased to $1.6 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $3.1 million at December 31, 2019 and $6.3 million at March 31, 2019. The classified asset to total capital ratio was 1.1% at March 31, 2020 compared to 2.1% three months earlier and 4.5% a year earlier. At March 31, 2020, the allowance for loan losses increased to $12.6 million compared to $11.4 million three months earlier and $11.5 million one year earlier. As previously stated, the increase in the allowance was due to an increase in loan loss provisions associated with economic uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and to a lesser extent, the loan growth during the quarter. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.38% of total loans at March 31, 2020 compared to 1.29% three months earlier and 1.31% a year earlier. Included in the carrying value of loans are net discounts on the MBank purchased loans, which may reduce the need for an allowance for loan losses on these loans because they are carried at an amount below the outstanding principal balance. The remaining net discount on these purchased loans was $1.1 million at March 31, 2020, unchanged compared to three months earlier. Capital Riverview continues to maintain capital levels well in excess of the regulatory requirements to be categorized as “well capitalized” with a total risk-based capital ratio of 17.01% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.78% at March 31, 2020. Tangible common equity to average tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) increased to 10.50% at March 31, 2020. Branch Expansion Riverview previously announced plans for three new locations in Clark County, Washington, which will provide a terrific complement to its existing branch network. Our new branch in downtown Camas is scheduled to open this summer while our new location in the Cascade Park neighborhood of Vancouver is scheduled to open later this fall. A construction moratorium due to COVID-19 has pushed the opening of the new branch location in Ridgefield to early 2021. Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance; however, readers of this report are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP results as reported. Financial measures that exclude intangible assets are non-GAAP measures. To provide investors with a broader understanding of capital adequacy, Riverview provides non-GAAP financial measures for tangible common equity, along with the GAAP measure. Tangible shareholders’ equity is calculated as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. In addition, tangible assets are total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets. We calculate tangible book value per share by dividing tangible shareholders’ equity by the number of common shares outstanding. Riverview also provides a non-GAAP measure of net interest margin, along with the GAAP measure. Core net interest margin is calculated as net interest margin less accretion on purchased loans and net fees on loan prepayments. These non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for book value per share, total shareholders' equity or net interest margin as determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below. (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Shareholders' equity $ 148,843 $ 145,806 $ 133,122 Goodwill 27,076 27,076 27,076 Core deposit intangible, net 759 799 920 Tangible shareholders' equity $ 121,008 $ 117,931 $ 105,126 Total assets $ 1,180,808 $ 1,184,100 $ 1,156,921 Goodwill 27,076 27,076 27,076 Core deposit intangible, net 759 799 920 Tangible assets $ 1,152,973 $ 1,156,225 $ 1,128,925 About Riverview Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (www.riverviewbank.com) is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington – just north of Portland, Oregon, on the I-5 corridor. With assets of $1.18 billion at March 31, 2020, it is the parent company of the 96-year-old Riverview Community Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial and retail clients through 18 branches, including 14 in the Portland-Vancouver area, and 3 lending centers. For the past 6 years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of The Vancouver Business Journal, and The Columbian. “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as the impact on general economic and financial conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity; the Company’s ability to raise common capital; the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and trend of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in the Company’s allowance for loan losses and provision for loan losses that may be impacted by deterioration in the housing and commercial real estate markets; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in the Company’s market areas; changes in the levels of general interest rates, and the relative differences between short and long term interest rates, deposit interest rates, the Company’s net interest margin and funding sources; fluctuations in the demand for loans, the number of unsold homes, land and other properties and fluctuations in real estate values in the Company’s market areas; secondary market conditions for loans and the Company’s ability to sell loans in the secondary market; results of examinations of us by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency or other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase the Company’s reserve for loan losses, write-down assets, change Riverview Community Bank’s regulatory capital position or affect the Company’s ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits, which could adversely affect its liquidity and earnings; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect the Company’s business including changes in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; the Company’s ability to attract and retain deposits; further increases in premiums for deposit insurance; the Company’s ability to control operating costs and expenses; the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of the Company’s assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; difficulties in reducing risks associated with the loans on the Company’s balance sheet; staffing fluctuations in response to product demand or the implementation of corporate strategies that affect the Company’s workforce and potential associated charges; computer systems on which the Company depends could fail or experience a security breach; the Company’s ability to retain key members of its senior management team; costs and effects of litigation, including settlements and judgments; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate any assets, liabilities, customers, systems, and management personnel it may in the future acquire into its operations and the Company’s ability to realize related revenue synergies and cost savings within expected time frames and any future goodwill impairment due to changes in the Company’s business, changes in market conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors related thereto; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; the availability of resources to address changes in laws, rules, or regulations or to respond to regulatory actions; the Company’s ability to pay dividends on its common stock; and interest or principal payments on its junior subordinated debentures; adverse changes in the securities markets; inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the financial institution regulatory agencies or the Financial Accounting Standards Board, including additional guidance and interpretation on accounting issues and details of the implementation of new accounting methods; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products and services and the other risks described from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements may include projections. Any such projections were not prepared in accordance with published guidelines of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants or the Securities Exchange Commission regarding projections and forecasts nor have such projections been audited, examined or otherwise reviewed by independent auditors of the Company. In addition, such projections are based upon many estimates and inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management of the Company. Accordingly, actual results may be materially higher or lower than those projected. The inclusion of such projections herein should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the projections will prove to be correct. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company’s operating and stock price performance.



RIVERVIEW BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash (including interest-earning accounts of $27,866, $48,781 $ 41,968 $ 62,123 $ 22,950 and $5,844) Certificate of deposits held for investment 249 249 747 Loans held for sale 275 - 909 Investment securities: Available for sale, at estimated fair value 148,291 155,757 178,226 Held to maturity, at amortized cost 28 29 35 Loans receivable (net of allowance for loan losses of $12,624, $11,433 and $11,457) 898,885 875,100 864,659 Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,452 8,330 4,596 Accrued interest receivable 3,704 3,729 3,919 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,420 1,380 3,644 Premises and equipment, net 17,078 16,021 15,458 Deferred income taxes, net 3,277 3,416 4,195 Mortgage servicing rights, net 191 215 296 Goodwill 27,076 27,076 27,076 Core deposit intangible, net 759 799 920 Bank owned life insurance 30,155 29,876 29,291 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,180,808 $ 1,184,100 $ 1,156,921 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits $ 990,448 $ 990,464 $ 925,068 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,783 18,483 12,536 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 703 329 631 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 56,586 Junior subordinated debentures 26,662 26,640 26,575 Capital lease obligations 2,369 2,378 2,403 Total liabilities 1,031,965 1,038,294 1,023,799 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Serial preferred stock, $.01 par value; 250,000 authorized, issued and outstanding, none - - - Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 authorized, March 31, 2020 – 22,748,385 issued and 22,544,285 outstanding; December 31, 2019 - 22,748,385 issued and outstanding; 225 227 226 March 31, 2019 – 22,607,712 issued and outstanding; Additional paid-in capital 64,649 65,637 65,094 Retained earnings 81,870 80,103 70,428 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,099 (161 ) (2,626 ) Total shareholders’ equity 148,843 145,806 133,122 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,180,808 $ 1,184,100 $ 1,156,921

RIVERVIEW BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 11,259 $ 11,699 $ 11,677 $ 46,405 $ 44,938 Interest on investment securities - taxable 851 851 1,032 3,440 4,456 Interest on investment securities - nontaxable 17 27 36 117 146 Other interest and dividends 164 189 58 533 329 Total interest and dividend income 12,291 12,766 12,803 50,495 49,869 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 937 942 237 2,890 996 Interest on borrowings 304 332 693 1,874 1,819 Total interest expense 1,241 1,274 930 4,764 2,815 Net interest income 11,050 11,492 11,873 45,731 47,054 Provision for loan losses 1,250 - - 1,250 50 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,800 11,492 11,873 44,481 47,004 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fees and service charges 1,491 1,661 1,404 6,541 5,948 Asset management fees 1,039 1,136 987 4,408 3,791 Net gain on sale of loans held for sale 42 68 39 252 317 Bank owned life insurance 279 188 189 864 734 Other, net 41 110 50 295 317 Total non-interest income, net 2,892 3,163 2,669 12,360 11,107 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 5,452 5,941 5,665 22,805 22,320 Occupancy and depreciation 1,518 1,461 1,318 5,576 5,334 Data processing 643 637 593 2,629 2,467 Amortization of core deposit intangible 40 40 46 161 183 Advertising and marketing 167 181 160 856 769 FDIC insurance premium - - 80 80 326 State and local taxes 180 126 176 675 651 Telecommunications 81 84 87 327 353 Professional fees 264 267 306 1,119 1,426 Other 473 511 531 2,035 1,870 Total non-interest expense 8,818 9,248 8,962 36,263 35,699 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,874 5,407 5,580 20,578 22,412 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 980 1,279 1,373 4,830 5,146 NET INCOME $ 2,894 $ 4,128 $ 4,207 $ 15,748 $ 17,266 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.70 $ 0.76 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.69 $ 0.76 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 22,642,531 22,665,712 22,605,012 22,642,795 22,588,395 Diluted 22,689,354 22,718,255 22,663,997 22,698,415 22,659,594

(Dollars in thousands) At or for the three months ended At or for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 AVERAGE BALANCES Average interest–earning assets $ 1,083,493 $ 1,082,229 $ 1,066,133 $ 1,075,297 $ 1,059,063 Average interest-bearing liabilities 740,437 726,294 723,805 726,092 718,595 Net average earning assets 343,056 355,935 342,328 349,205 340,468 Average loans 892,715 878,656 869,950 884,498 844,142 Average deposits 984,983 987,056 929,219 961,267 963,934 Average equity 149,721 146,090 131,400 143,652 124,542 Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 121,862 118,192 103,378 115,733 96,449 ASSET QUALITY March 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Non-performing loans $ 1,395 $ 1,517 $ 1,519 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.17 % Real estate/repossessed assets owned $ - $ - $ - Non-performing assets $ 1,395 $ 1,517 $ 1,519 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.13 % Net loan charge-offs in the quarter $ 60 $ 3 $ 45 Net charge-offs in the quarter/average net loans 0.03 % 0.00 % 0.02 % Allowance for loan losses $ 12,624 $ 11,433 $ 11,457 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 146.33 % 149.01 % 147.30 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 904.95 % 753.66 % 754.25 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.38 % 1.29 % 1.31 % Shareholders’ equity to assets 12.61 % 12.31 % 11.51 % CAPITAL RATIOS Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 17.01 % 17.66 % 16.88 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 15.73 % 16.41 % 15.63 % Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets) 15.73 % 16.41 % 15.63 % Tier 1 capital (to average tangible assets) 11.78 % 12.05 % 11.56 % Tangible common equity (to average tangible assets) (non-GAAP) 10.50 % 10.20 % 9.31 % DEPOSIT MIX March 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Interest checking $ 187,798 $ 179,447 $ 183,388 Regular savings 226,880 217,004 137,503 Money market deposit accounts 169,798 183,076 233,317 Non-interest checking 271,031 279,564 284,854 Certificates of deposit 134,941 131,373 86,006 Total deposits $ 990,448 $ 990,464 $ 925,068

COMPOSITION OF COMMERCIAL AND CONSTRUCTION LOANS Other Commercial Commercial Real Estate Real Estate & Construction Business Mortgage Construction Total March 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ 179,029 $ - $ - $ 179,029 Commercial construction - - 52,608 52,608 Office buildings - 113,433 - 113,433 Warehouse/industrial - 91,764 - 91,764 Retail/shopping centers/strip malls - 76,802 - 76,802 Assisted living facilities - 1,033 - 1,033 Single purpose facilities - 224,839 - 224,839 Land - 14,026 - 14,026 Multi-family - 58,374 - 58,374 One-to-four family construction - - 12,235 12,235 Total $ 179,029 $ 580,271 $ 64,843 $ 824,143 March 31, 2019 Commercial business $ 162,796 $ - $ - $ 162,796 Commercial construction - - 70,533 70,533 Office buildings - 118,722 - 118,722 Warehouse/industrial - 91,787 - 91,787 Retail/shopping centers/strip malls - 64,934 - 64,934 Assisted living facilities - 2,740 - 2,740 Single purpose facilities - 183,249 - 183,249 Land - 17,027 - 17,027 Multi-family - 51,570 - 51,570 One-to-four family construction - - 20,349 20,349 Total $ 162,796 $ 530,029 $ 90,882 $ 783,707 LOAN MIX March 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial and construction Commercial business $ 179,029 $ 165,526 $ 162,796 Other real estate mortgage 580,271 543,118 530,029 Real estate construction 64,843 88,872 90,882 Total commercial and construction 824,143 797,516 783,707 Consumer Real estate one-to-four family 83,150 83,978 84,053 Other installment 4,216 5,039 8,356 Total consumer 87,366 89,017 92,409 Total loans 911,509 886,533 876,116 Less: Allowance for loan losses 12,624 11,433 11,457 Loans receivable, net $ 898,885 $ 875,100 $ 864,659

DETAIL OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Other Southwest Oregon Washington Other Total March 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ - $ 201 $ - $ 201 Commercial real estate 851 163 - 1,014 Consumer - 152 28 180 Total non-performing loans $ 851 $ 516 $ 28 $ 1,395 DETAIL OF LAND DEVELOPMENT AND SPECULATIVE CONSTRUCTION LOANS Northwest Other Southwest Oregon Oregon Washington Total March 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Land development $ 2,124 $ 1,834 $ 10,068 $ 14,026 Speculative construction 282 - 11,745 12,027 Total land development and speculative construction $ 2,406 $ 1,834 $ 21,813 $ 26,053

At or for the three months ended At or for the twelve months ended SELECTED OPERATING DATA March 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Efficiency ratio (4) 63.25 % 63.10 % 61.63 % 62.42 % 61.38 % Coverage ratio (6) 125.31 % 124.26 % 132.48 % 126.11 % 131.81 % Return on average assets (1) 0.99 % 1.40 % 1.49 % 1.35 % 1.51 % Return on average equity (1) 7.77 % 11.24 % 12.98 % 10.96 % 13.86 % Return on average tangible equity (1) (non-GAAP) 9.55 % 13.89 % 16.50 % 13.61 % 17.90 % NET INTEREST SPREAD Yield on loans 5.07 % 5.30 % 5.44 % 5.25 % 5.32 % Yield on investment securities 2.32 % 2.21 % 2.37 % 2.19 % 2.33 % Total yield on interest-earning assets 4.56 % 4.70 % 4.87 % 4.70 % 4.71 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.53 % 0.54 % 0.15 % 0.43 % 0.15 % Cost of FHLB advances and other borrowings 4.21 % 4.55 % 3.60 % 3.78 % 4.10 % Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.67 % 0.70 % 0.52 % 0.66 % 0.39 % Spread (7) 3.89 % 4.00 % 4.35 % 4.04 % 4.32 % Net interest margin 4.10 % 4.23 % 4.52 % 4.26 % 4.45 % PER SHARE DATA Basic earnings per share (2) $ 0.13 $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.70 $ 0.76 Diluted earnings per share (3) 0.13 0.18 0.19 0.69 0.76 Book value per share (5) 6.60 6.41 5.89 6.60 5.89 Tangible book value per share (5) (non-GAAP) 5.37 5.18 4.65 5.37 4.65 Market price per share: High for the period $ 8.20 $ 8.45 $ 8.04 $ 8.55 $ 9.91 Low for the period 4.47 6.94 7.14 4.47 7.03 Close for period end 5.01 8.21 7.31 5.01 7.31 Cash dividends declared per share 0.0500 0.0500 0.0400 0.1900 0.1500 Average number of shares outstanding: Basic (2) 22,642,531 22,665,712 22,605,012 22,642,795 22,588,395 Diluted (3) 22,689,354 22,718,255 22,663,997 22,698,415 22,659,594 (1) Amounts for the quarterly periods are annualized.

(2) Amounts exclude ESOP shares not committed to be released.

(3) Amounts exclude ESOP shares not committed to be released and include common stock equivalents.

(4) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income and non-interest income.

(5) Amounts calculated based on shareholders’ equity and include ESOP shares not committed to be released.

(6) Net interest income divided by non-interest expense.

(7) Yield on interest-earning assets less cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities.



Contact: Kevin Lycklama or David Lam

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. 360-693-6650

