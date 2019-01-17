Riverview Financial Corporation : Announces Appointment Of Chief Operating Officer

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brett D. Fulk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Riverview Financial Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: RIVE), the holding company of Riverview Bank (the "Bank"), announced today the appointment of Ginger G. Kunkel as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company and the Bank. Ms. Kunkel joined the Company in 2014. Prior to her appointment as Chief Operating Officer, she previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer which included oversight of retail banking, trust and wealth management and marketing. She has worked in the banking industry in Central and Eastern Pennsylvania since 1990, with extensive knowledge in commercial lending, retail banking and operations. Ms. Kunkel is a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking and the Wharton Graduate School Leadership Program. She currently serves as a board member and committee member on numerous community service organizations located in Schuylkill and Berks counties.

In conjunction with the corporate realignment of naming a Chief Operating Officer to the level of executive management, Scott A. Seasock, Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the Bank was elevated to title of Senior Executive Vice President from Executive Vice President.

"We are extremely fortunate to have a deep talent pool throughout our Company and I am pleased to be able to promote from within two of our valued employees to the level of executive management," stated Brett D. Fulk. "Ms. Kunkel continues to be an integral part of the success and growth of our Company and was instrumental in the recent merger with CBT Financial Corp. which increased our size and scope to a level which afforded us the opportunity to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market. The Board is confident in her proven abilities and knowledge and is convinced naming her to this new role will assist us in continuing to improve shareholder value and customer service in the communities we serve," concluded Fulk.

About Riverview Financial Corporation

Riverview Financial Corporation is the parent company of Riverview Bank and its operating divisions Citizens Neighborhood Bank, CBT Bank, Riverview Wealth Management and CBT Financial and Trust Management. An independent community bank, Riverview Bank serves the Pennsylvania market areas of Berks, Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill and Somerset Counties through 30 community banking offices and 3 limited purpose offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. The Wealth Management and Trust divisions, with assets under management exceeding $350 million, provide trust and investment advisory services to the general public, businesses and not-for-profit organizations. Riverview's business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RIVE". The Investor Relations site can be accessed at https://www.riverviewbankpa.com/ .

