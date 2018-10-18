MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nasdaq > Riverview Financial Corporation RIVE RIVERVIEW FINANCIAL CORPORATION (RIVE) Add to my list My previous session Most popular Manage my lists Report Report Delayed - 10/16 07:29:23 pm 13.7538 USD -2.37% 02:31p RIVERVIEW FINAN : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results PR 08/24 RIVERVIEW FINAN : Declares Cash Dividend For The Third Quarter Of 20.. PR Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news Tweets Riverview Financial Corporation : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results 0 10/18/2018 | 02:31pm CEST Send by mail :

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverview Financial Corporation ("Riverview") (NASDAQ: RIVE), today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. Riverview, which completed a merger with CBT Financial Corp. ("CBT") on October 1, 2017, reported net income of $2.8 million, or $0.30 per basic and diluted weighted average common share, for the third quarter of 2018, compared to net income of $401 thousand, or $0.08 per basic and diluted weighted average common share, for the comparable period of 2017. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, Riverview reported net income of $8.4 million, or $0.92 per basic and diluted weighted average common share, compared to net income of $13 thousand, or $0.03 per basic and diluted weighted average common share, for the same period last year. The results for the first nine months ended September 30, 2018 include pre-tax merger related costs of $504 thousand. The earnings increase was primarily a result of the inclusion of the results of operations for both Riverview and CBT for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to Riverview on a standalone basis for the same period last year. The year over year improvement was also a function of the recognition of higher loan interest income from achieving significant organic loan growth in 2017, excluding acquired loans from the merger, and the recognition of net accretion income on acquired assets and assumed liabilities. In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Riverview routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value per share and return on average tangible stockholders' equity. Riverview believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Riverview uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures other financial institutions use to measure their results of operations. HIGHLIGHTS Riverview's common stock began actively trading on the Global Market of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on August 14 , 2018. Market capitalization amounted to $123.9 million at September 30, 2018 . Annualized return on average assets, return on average stockholders' equity and return on average tangible stockholders' equity were 0.96%, 9.89% and 13.29%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2018. Tangible book value per share improved $0.67 or 7.9% to $9.17 at the end of the third quarter of 2018 compared to $8.50 at year-end 2017. Tax-equivalent net interest margin improved to 4.15% in the third quarter of 2018 compared to 3.57% for the same period last year. For the quarter ended September 30 , noninterest income totaled $2,054 thousand in 2018, an increase of $1,219 thousand from $835 thousand in 2017. For the nine months ended September 30 , noninterest income increased to $6,540 thousand in 2018 compared to $2,416 thousand in 2017. Continued strength in asset quality as nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans, net and other real estate owned was 0.91% in the third quarter of 2018 which remained relatively unchanged over the past four quarters. Riverview incurred a non-recurring expense of $375 thousand in the third quarter of 2018 associated with a separation agreement of a contract employee. "We are pleased to report continued stability in linked quarter earning results during the third quarter. On August 14, 2018, our Company's common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. We are excited to be afforded the opportunity to list on the Nasdaq Global Market as it will provide many advantages including increased liquidity for existing shareholders, potential broadening of our shareholder base by attracting new retail investors and increasing the appeal of our Company stock to institutional investors. As a result of the significant inorganic and organic growth achieved from the beginning of the first quarter of 2017, we felt the need to provide a higher level of exposure for our common stock by listing on the exchange with the most companies representing the highest daily trading volume of all stock exchanges worldwide." said Kirk D. Fox, Chief Executive Officer. INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three and nine months ended September 30 were $11.0 million and $32.9 million in 2018 compared to $5.5 million and $15.0 million in 2017. The increase in tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily attributable to the growth in average earning assets from the merger and organic loan growth coupled with an improvement in the tax equivalent net interest margin. For the three months ended September 30, the tax-equivalent net interest margin increased to 4.15% in 2018 from 3.57% in 2017. The loan portfolio yield on a tax-equivalent basis improved to 5.24% in the third quarter of 2018 compared to 4.38% for the same period last year. The cost of funds increased 20 basis points comparing the third quarter of 2018 and 2017. Average earning asset growth outpaced that of average interest-bearing liabilities by $100.6 million comparing the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017. For the nine months ended September 30, the tax-equivalent net interest margin was 4.16% in 2018 compared to 3.58% in 2017. The tax-equivalent net interest margin excluding purchase accounting adjustments would have been 3.64% in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The tax-equivalent yield on earnings assets was 4.88% and the cost of funds was 0.88% in 2018. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased to 5.19% in 2018 compared to 4.35% in 2017. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio would have been 4.65% in the nine months of 2018 excluding loan accretion of $3.8 million included in loan interest income related to acquired loans. For the nine months ended September 30, investments yielded 2.79% on a tax-equivalent basis in 2018 compared to 3.42% for the same period last year. The cost of deposits increased 19 basis points to 0.80% in 2018 from 0.61% in 2017. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased to 0.88% in 2018 from 0.69% in 2017. The growth in average earning assets outpaced that of average interest-bearing liabilities by $93.4 million comparing the nine months of 2018 and 2017. Loans, net averaged $935.3 million in 2018 and $478.0 million in 2017. Average investments totaled $92.2 million in 2018 and $71.3 million in 2017. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased to $875.6 million in 2018 from $472.8 million in 2017. For the quarter ended September 30, the provision for loan losses was $225 thousand in 2018 compared to $610 thousand for the same period in 2017. The provision for loan losses totaled $615 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to $1,734 thousand in 2017. The decrease in the provision for loan losses in 2018 was primarily influenced by a decrease in the net volume of loans originated in the first nine months of 2018 versus 2017, coupled with continuing solid results and positive trends in asset quality. For the quarter ended September 30, noninterest income totaled $2,054 thousand in 2018, an increase of $1,219 thousand from $835 thousand in 2017. The increase in noninterest income for the quarter was due primarily to increases in services charges, fees and commissions of $997 thousand, trust income of $195 thousand, and bank owned life insurance investment income of $87 thousand. For the nine months ended September 30, noninterest income increased to $6,540 thousand in 2018 compared to $2,416 thousand in 2017. Wealth management income decreased $59 thousand comparing the first nine months of 2018 and 2017 due to the dissolution of a business acquired in 2016. Service charges and fees, and commissions and trust income improved $3,247 thousand and $579 thousand, respectively, comparing the nine months of 2018 and 2017. Mortgage banking income in the three quarters of 2018 improved to $527 thousand compared to $434 thousand in 2017. Income from bank owned life insurance increased to $584 thousand in the nine months of 2018 compared to $254 thousand for the comparable period in 2017. Noninterest expense increased $4,174 thousand to $9,341 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2018, from $5,167 thousand for the same period last year. The increase in noninterest expense for the quarter was due primarily to increases in salaries and employee benefits expense of $2,104 thousand and other expenses of $1,491 thousand. The increases were primarily attributable to the merger with CBT due to increased operating costs of the larger company. For the nine months ended September 30, noninterest expense increased to $28,285 thousand in 2018 compared to $15,371 thousand in 2017. The majority of this increase relates to salaries and employee benefit expense, which was a result of the merger with CBT and related costs. Additions to facilities as a result of the CBT merger along with offices to support the lending teams were primarily responsible for the $1,247 thousand increase in occupancy and equipment costs. The majority of the $4,394 thousand increase in other expenses comparing the nine months of 2018 and 2017 was a result of the business combination with CBT. BALANCE SHEET REVIEW Total assets, loans, net and deposits totaled $1.2 billion, $915.5 million, and $1.0 billion, respectively, at September 30, 2018. For the three months ended September 30, 2018, total assets and deposits increased $4.9 million and $3.1 million, respectively, while loans, net decreased $24.4 million. Year to date, loans, net decreased $40.5 million comparing the end of the third quarter of 2018 to year end 2017. All major categories of loans declined in 2018. Business lending, including commercial and commercial real estate loans decreased $25.2 million while retail lending, including residential mortgages and consumer loans decreased $15.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Loan originations in the first nine months of 2018 represented a more moderate pace as compared to the same period of 2017. The reduction in loan growth was a result of management's decision to focus on improving margins on loan originations and maintaining strong underwriting standards. Total investments were $97.1 million at September 30, 2018, compared to $93.2 million at December 31, 2017. Total deposits decreased $5.7 million in the nine months of 2018. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $6.5 million, while interest-bearing deposits decreased $12.2 million. As a percentage of total deposits, noninterest-bearing deposits amounted to 15.9% at September 30, 2018 and 15.2% at December 31, 2017. Stockholders' equity totaled $112.0 million or $12.30 per share at September 30, 2018, $110.5 million or $12.15 per share at June 30, 2018, and $106.3 million or $11.72 per common share at December 31, 2017. The increase in equity in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was a result primarily of net income of $8.4 million offset partially by an increase of $1.2 million in the accumulated other comprehensive loss and dividends declared of $1.8 million. Tangible stockholders' equity per common share increased to $9.17 at September 30, 2018, compared to $8.99 at June 30, 2018 and $8.50 at December 31, 2017. Dividends declared for the third quarter of 2018 amounted to $0.10 per share representing a dividend payout ratio of 32.6%. ASSET QUALITY REVIEW Nonperforming assets were $8.3 million, or 0.91% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at September 30, 2018 compared to $8.4 million or 0.89% at June 30, 2018 and $8.2 million, or 0.85% at December 31, 2017. This asset quality ratio remains significantly improved from 1.26%, at September 30, 2017. Adjusting for accruing restructured loans, nonperforming assets were $3.7 million, or 0.40% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at September 30, 2018, $3.7 million or 0.39% at June 30, 2018 and $2.7 million, or 0.28%, at December 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses equaled $6.5 million, or 0.71% of loans, net at September 30, 2018, compared to $6.4 million or 0.68% at June 30 2018 and $6.3 million, or 0.66% at December 31, 2017. Adding purchase accounting adjustments for credit deterioration on acquired loans to the allowance for loan losses would result in a ratio of 1.71% as a percentage of loans, net at September 30, 2018. The coverage ratio, allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets, was 77.5% at September 30, 2018. Excluding accruing restructured loans, the coverage ratio would be 175.7% at September 30, 2018. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, equaled $154 thousand and $449 thousand, compared to $40 thousand and $62 thousand for the same period last year. Riverview Financial Corporation is the parent company of Riverview Bank and its operating divisions Citizens Neighborhood Bank, CBT Bank, Riverview Wealth Management and CBT Financial and Trust Management. An independent community bank, Riverview Bank serves the Pennsylvania market areas of Berks, Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill and Somerset Counties through 30 community banking offices and 3 limited purpose offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. The Wealth Management and Trust divisions, with assets under management exceeding $350 million, provide trust and investment advisory services to the general public, businesses and not-for-profit organizations. Riverview's business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RIVE". The Investor Relations site can be accessed at https://www.riverviewbankpa.com/ . Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements: We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Riverview Financial Corporation, Riverview Bank, and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Riverview") that may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Riverview claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements. Riverview cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Riverview' operations, pricing, products and services and other factors that may be described in Riverview' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder-or take longer-to achieve than expected. As regulated financial institutions, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues. Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre­acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Riverview following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Riverview assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Riverview routinely presents and supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and adjusted net income ratios. The reported results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, contain items which Riverview considers non-adjusted, namely net gains on sales of investment securities available-for-sale, acquisition related expenses and the adjustment to tax expense due to the enactment of the Tax Act. Riverview presents the non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Riverview's results of operation. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how Riverview evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluation of companies in Riverview's industry. Where non-GAAP measures are used in this press release, reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Riverview uses may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions. These non-GAAP financial measures would not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and Riverview strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are presented in the tabular material that follows. [TABULAR MATERIAL FOLLOWS] Summary Data Riverview Financial Corporation Five Quarter Trend (In thousands, except per share data)













Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30

2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 Key performance data:





















Per common share data:









Net income (loss) $ 0.30 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ (0.55) $ 0.08 Adjusted net income (1) $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ 0.13 $ 0.09 Cash dividends declared $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.00 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 Book value $12.30 $12.15 $11.93 $11.72 $11.73 Tangible book value (1) $9.17 $8.99 $8.75 $8.50 $10.47 Market value:









High $14.40 $12.75 $13.85 $13.65 $13.50 Low $12.56 $11.85 $12.31 $12.95 $12.15 Closing $13.60 $12.65 $12.31 $13.15 $13.20 Market capitalization $123,905 $115,052 $111,827 $119,262 $64,576 Common shares outstanding 9,110,676 9,094,986 9,084,277 9,069,363 4,892,143











Selected ratios:





















Return on average stockholders' equity 9.89% 10.17% 10.59% (17.47)% 2.77%











Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity (1) 10.01% 10.13% 11.88% 4.09% 3.06%











Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1) 13.29% 13.78% 14.50% (23.87)% 3.10%











Adjusted return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1) 13.45% 13.73% 16.27% 5.59% 3.43%











Return on average assets 0.96% 0.97% 0.98% (1.67)% 0.24%











Adjusted return on average assets (1) 0.97% 0.96% 1.10% 0.39% 0.26%











Stockholders' equity to total assets 9.69% 9.59% 9.26% 9.13% 8.42%











Efficiency ratio (2) 69.89% 71.46% 69.28% 100.39% 80.85%











Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets 0.91% 0.89% 0.90% 0.85% 1.26%











Net charge-offs to average loans, net 0.07% 0.05% 0.08% 0.04% 0.03%











Allowance for loan losses to loans, net 0.71% 0.68% 0.70% 0.66% 0.96%











Earning assets yield (FTE) (3) 4.93% 4.67% 5.05% 4.67% 4.22%











Cost of funds 0.96% 0.89% 0.80% 0.74% 0.76%











Net interest spread (FTE) (3) 3.97% 3.78% 4.25% 3.93% 3.46%











Net interest margin (FTE) (3) 4.15% 3.94% 4.38% 4.05% 3.57%























(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less

net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate.

Riverview Financial Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (In thousands, except per share data)







Nine Months Ended Sept 30

Sept 30

2018

2017 Interest income:





Interest and fees on loans:





Taxable $35,424

$14,991 Tax-exempt 699

361 Interest and dividends on investment securities:





Taxable 1,616

1,607 Tax-exempt 243

140 Dividends



3 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 361

78 Interest on federal funds sold 20

12 Total interest income 38,363

17,192







Interest expense:





Interest on deposits 5,162

2,021 Interest on short-term borrowings 30

197 Interest on long-term debt 562

228 Total interest expense 5,754

2,446 Net interest income 32,609

14,746 Provision for loan losses 615

1,734 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 31,994

13,012







Noninterest income:





Service charges, fees and commissions 4,146

899 Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities 671

92 Wealth management income 572

631 Mortgage banking income 527

434 Life insurance investment income 584

254 Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale 40

106 Total noninterest income 6,540

2,416







Noninterest expense:





Salaries and employee benefits expense 15,575

8,521 Net occupancy and equipment expense 3,142

1,895 Amortization of intangible assets 656

306 Net cost of operation of other real estate owned 30

161 Other expenses 8,882

4,488 Total noninterest expense 28,285

15,371 Income (loss) before income taxes 10,249

57 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,863

44 Net income (loss) $8,386

$13 Other comprehensive income (loss):





Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale $(1,539)

$1,708 Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss included in net income (40)

(106) Change in pension liability





Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss) (331)

544 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes (1,248)

1,058 Comprehensive income (loss) $7,138

$1,071







Per common share data:





Net income (loss):





Basic $0.92

$0.03 Diluted $0.92

$0.03 Average common shares outstanding:





Basic 9,089,636

4,002,165 Diluted 9,143,041

4,060,813 Cash dividends declared $0.20

$0.41

























Riverview Financial Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (In thousands, except per share data)













Three months ended Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30



2018 2018 2018 2017 2017

Interest income:











Interest and fees on loans:











Taxable $ 11,957 $ 11,226 $ 12,241 $ 11,483 $ 5,717

Tax-exempt 230 235 234 239 146

Interest and dividends on investment securities available-for-sale:











Taxable 551 542 523 548 477

Tax-exempt 80 81 82 88 47

Dividends











Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 181 101 79 43 31

Interest on federal funds sold

10 10

2

Total interest income 12,999 12,195 13,169 12,401 6,420















Interest expense:











Interest on deposits 1,885 1,723 1,554 1,468 821

Interest on short-term borrowings



30 33 112

Interest on long-term debt 194 192 176 173 75

Total interest expense 2,079 1,915 1,760 1,674 1,008

Net interest income 10,920 10,280 11,409 10,727 5,412

Provision for loan losses 225

390 1,000 610

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,695 10,280 11,019 9,727 4,802















Noninterest income:











Service charges, fees and commissions 1,267 1,651 1,228 1,138 270

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities 226 235 210 252 31

Wealth management income 199 219 154 201 179

Mortgage banking income 168 189 170 226 205

Life insurance investment income 194 199 191 195 107

Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale

40

(17) 43

Total noninterest income 2,054 2,533 1,953 1,995 835















Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits expense 5,032 5,221 5,322 6,675 2,928

Net occupancy and equipment expense 1,008 1,012 1,122 1,376 615

Amortization of intangible assets 215 220 221 232 71

Net cost (benefit) of operation of other real estate owned 29 2 (1) 11 (13)

Other expenses 3,057 2,953 2,872 4,895 1,566

Total noninterest expense 9,341 9,408 9,536 13,189 5,167

Income (loss) before income taxes 3,408 3,405 3,436 (1,467) 470

Income tax expense (benefit) 620 618 625 3,457 69

Net income (loss) $2,788 $2,787 $2,811 $(4,924) $401















Other comprehensive income (loss):











Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale $(576) $112 $(1,075) $(237) $(50)

Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss included in net income

(40)

17 (43)

Change in pension liability





(54)



Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss) (121) 15 (225) (93) (32)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes (455) 57 (850) (181) (61)

Comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,333 $ 2,844 $ 1,961 $ (5,105) $ 340















Per common share data:











Net income (loss):











Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ (0.55) $ 0.08

Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ (0.55) $ 0.08

Average common shares outstanding:











Basic 9,100,616 9,089,011 9,079,043 8,994,617 4,880,676

Diluted 9,156,931 9,134,248 9,137,706 8,994,617 4,945,456

Cash dividends declared $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.00 $ 0.14 $ 0.14











































Riverview Financial Corporation Details of Net Interest and Net Interest Margin (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)











Three months ended Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30

2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 Net interest income:









Interest income









Loans, net:









Taxable $11,957 $11,226 $ 12,241 $ 11,483 $ 5,717 Tax-exempt 291 298 296 362 221 Total loans, net 12,248 11,524 12,537 11,845 5,938 Investments:









Taxable 551 542 523 548 477 Tax-exempt 102 102 104 133 71 Total investments 653 644 627 681 548 Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks 181 101 79 43 31 Federal funds sold

10 10

2 Total interest income 13,082 12,279 13,253 12,569 6,519 Interest expense:









Deposits 1,885 1,723 1,554 1,468 821 Short-term borrowings



30 33 112 Long-term debt 194 192 176 173 75 Total interest expense 2,079 1,915 1,760 1,674 1,008 Net interest income $11,003 $10,364 $11,493 $10,895 $5,511











Yields on earning assets:









Loans, net:









Taxable 5.32% 5.02% 5.46% 4.99% 4.40% Tax-exempt 3.25% 3.29% 3.23% 3.91% 3.94% Total loans, net 5.24% 4.95% 5.38% 4.94% 4.38% Investments:









Taxable 2.82% 2.82% 2.76% 2.65% 3.17% Tax-exempt 2.83% 2.77% 2.66% 3.04% 4.90% Total investments 2.82% 2.81% 2.74% 2.71% 3.33% Interest-bearing balances with banks 2.14% 1.50% 1.36% 0.97% 1.35% Federal funds sold

1.56% 1.55%

1.71% Total earning assets 4.93% 4.67% 5.05% 4.67% 4.22% Costs of interest-bearing liabilities:









Deposits 0.88% 0.81% 0.72% 0.67% 0.67% Short-term borrowings



1.67% 1.39% 1.32% Long-term debt 5.89% 5.87% 5.41% 5.17% 4.16% Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.96% 0.89% 0.80% 0.74% 0.76% Net interest spread 3.97% 3.78% 4.25% 3.93% 3.46% Net interest margin 4.15% 3.94% 4.38% 4.05% 3.57%

















Riverview Financial Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data)













Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 At period end 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017











Assets:









Cash and due from banks $ 13,310 $ 13,139 $ 14,396 $ 9,413 $ 8,425 Interest-bearing balances in other banks 43,505 23,481 40,724 16,373 10,741 Federal funds sold



4,729



Investment securities available-for-sale 97,102 87,908 88,773 93,201 56,874 Loans held for sale 598 873 610 254 519 Loans, net 915,529 939,887 934,190 955,971 560,187 Less: allowance for loan losses 6,472 6,401 6,515 6,306 5,404 Net loans 909,057 933,486 927,675 949,665 554,783 Premises and equipment, net 18,427 18,542 18,714 18,631 12,163 Accrued interest receivable 3,066 2,786 2,865 3,237 1,995 Goodwill 24,754 24,754 24,754 24,754 5,079 Other intangible assets, net 3,721 3,935 4,155 4,376 1,099 Other assets 43,193 42,900 43,771 43,703 29,701 Total assets $1,156,733 $1,151,804 $1,171,166 $1,163,607 $681,379























Liabilities:









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing $ 162,385 $ 170,232 $ 157,011 $ 155,895 $ 76,214 Interest-bearing 858,379 847,490 881,594 870,585 498,736 Total deposits 1,020,764 1,017,722 1,038,605 1,026,480 574,950 Short-term borrowings





6,000 37,250 Long-term debt 13,019 13,091 13,160 13,233 6,503 Accrued interest payable 503 449 466 468 213 Other liabilities 10,416 10,075 10,535 11,170 5,084 Total liabilities 1,044,702 1,041,337 1,062,766 1,057,351 624,000











Stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock









Common stock 100,999 100,790 100,660 100,476 45,427 Capital surplus 356 424 422 423 243 Retained earnings 13,503 11,625 9,747 6,936 12,848 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,827) (2,372) (2,429) (1,579) (1,139) Total stockholders' equity 112,031 110,467 108,400 106,256 57,379 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,156,733 $1,151,804 $1,171,166 $1,163,607 $681,379

































Riverview Financial Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands except per share data)

















Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Average quarterly balances 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017













Assets:











Loans, net:









Taxable $891,455 $897,085 $908,574 $913,623 $515,494 Tax-exempt 35,478 36,374 37,153 36,750 22,246 Total loans, net 926,933 933,459 945,727 950,373 537,740 Investments:









Taxable 77,573 77,061 76,952 82,180 59,612 Tax-exempt 14,288 14,784 15,836 17,345 5,746 Total investments 91,861 91,845 92,788 99,525 65,358 Interest-bearing balances with banks 33,553 27,067 23,607 17,615 9,143 Federal funds sold

2,568 2,617 48 465 Total earning assets 1,052,347 1,054,939 1,064,739 1,067,561 612,706 Other assets 97,377 99,492 98,503 101,120 52,770 Total assets $1,149,724 $1,154,431 $1,163,242 $1,168,681 $665,476











Liabilities and stockholders' equity:









Deposits:









Interest-bearing $850,492 $853,986 $875,985 $873,596 $483,648 Noninterest-bearing 163,142 166,828 149,123 150,515 77,819 Total deposits 1,013,634 1,020,814 1,025,108 1,024,111 561,467 Short-term borrowings



7,297 9,403 33,707 Long-term debt 13,060 13,124 13,205 13,271 7,151 Other liabilities 11,208 10,573 9,996 10,053 5,700 Total liabilities 1,037,902 1,044,511 1,055,606 1,056,838 608,025 Stockholders' equity 111,822 109,920 107,636 111,843 57,451 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,149,724 $1,154,431 $1,163,242 $1,168,681 $665,476 Riverview Financial Corporation Asset Quality Data (In thousands)













Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30

2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 At quarter end:









Nonperforming assets:









Nonaccrual loans $2,780 $2,070 $2,629 $1,745 $1,765 Accruing restructured loans 4,663 4,693 5,310 5,478 5,168 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 225 1,536 393 693

Foreclosed assets 668 90 92 236 144 Total nonperforming assets $8,336 $8,389 $8,424 $8,152 $7,077











Three months ended:









Allowance for loan losses:









Beginning balance $6,401 $6,515 $6,306 $5,404 $4,834 Charge-offs 189 166 226 142 42 Recoveries 35 52 45 44 2 Provision for loan losses 225

390 1,000 610 Ending balance $6,472 $6,401 $6,515 $6,306 $5,404























Riverview Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)













Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Three months ended: 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 Adjusted net income (loss) per common share:









Net income (loss) $2,788 $2,787 $2,811 $(4,924) $401 Dividends on preferred stock









Net income (loss) available to common stockholders 2,788 2,787 2,811 (4,924) 401 Undistributed loss (income) allocated to preferred stockholders









Income (loss) allocated to common stockholders 2,788 2,787 2,811 (4,924) 401 Adjustments:









Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax

32

(11) 28 Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax 34 22 342 2,177 70 Add: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax expense





3,888

Net income (loss) Adjusted $2,822 $2,777 $3,153 $1,152 $443











Average common shares outstanding 9,100,616 9,089,011 9,079,043 8,994,617 4,880,676 Adjusted net income (loss) per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ 0.13 $ 0.09











Tangible book value:









Total stockholders' equity $112,031 $110,467 $108,400 $106,256 $57,379 Less: Goodwill 24,754 24,754 24,754 24,754 5,079 Less: Other intangible assets, net 3,721 3,935 4,155 4,376 1,099 Total tangible stockholders' equity $83,556 $81,778 $79,491 $77,126 $51,201











Common shares outstanding 9,110,676 9,094,986 9,084,277 9,069,363 4,892,143 Tangible book value per share $ 9.17 $ 8.99 $ 8.75 $ 8.50 $ 10.47











Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity:









Net income (loss) GAAP $2,788 $2,787 $2,811 $(4,924) $401 Adjustments:









Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax

32

(11) 28 Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax 34 22 342 2,177 70 Add: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax expense





3,888

Net income (loss) Adjusted $2,822 $2,777 $3,153 $1,152 $443











Average stockholders' equity $ 111,822 $ 109,920 $ 107,636 $ 111,843 $ 57,451 Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity 10.01% 10.13% 11.88% 4.09% 3.06%











Return on average tangible equity:









Net income (loss) GAAP $2,788 $2,787 $2,811 $(4,924) $ 401











Average stockholders' equity $111,822 $109,920 $ 107,636 $ 111,843 $ 57,451 Less: average intangibles 28,578 28,800 29,021 30,013 6,213 Average tangible stockholders' equity $83,244 $81,120 $ 78,615 $ 81,830 $ 51,238











Return on average tangible stockholders' equity 13.29% 13.78% 14.50% (23.87)% 3.10%











Adjusted return on average tangible stockholders' equity:









Net income (loss) GAAP $2,788 $2,787 $2,811 $(4,924) $401 Adjustments:









Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax

32

(11) 28 Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax 34 22 342 2,177 70 Add: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax expense





3,888

Net income (loss) Adjusted $2,822 $2,777 $3,153 $1,152 $443











Average stockholders' equity $111,822 $109,920 $ 107,636 $ 111,843 $ 57,451 Less: average intangibles 28,578 28,800 29,021 30,013 6,213 Average tangible stockholders' equity $83,244 $81,120 $ 78,615 $ 81,830 $ 51,238











Adjusted return on average tangible stockholders' equity 13.45% 13.73% 16.27% 5.59% 3.43%











Adjusted return on average assets:









Net income (loss) GAAP $2,788 $2,787 $2,811 $(4,924) $401 Adjustments:









Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax

32

(11) 28 Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax 34 22 342 2,177 70 Add: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax expense





3,888

Net income (loss) Adjusted $2,822 $2,777 $3,153 $1,152 $443











Average assets $1,149,724 $1,154,431 $ 1,163,242 $ 1,168,681 $ 665,476 Adjusted return on average assets 0.97% 0.96% 1.10% 0.39% 0.26%



















Riverview Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)











Sept 30 Sept 30



2018 2017 Nine months ended:













Adjusted net income per common share:





Net income (loss)

$8,386 $13 Dividends on preferred stock



(371) Net income available to common stockholders

8,386 (358) Undistributed loss allocated to preferred stockholders



475 Income allocated to common stockholders

8,386 117 Adjustments:





Less: Gains on sale of investment securities, net of tax

31 70 Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax

398 248 Add: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 tax expense





Net income (loss) Adjusted

$8,753 $295







Average common shares outstanding

9,089,636 4,002,165







Adjusted net income (loss) per common share

$0.96 $0.08







View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riverview-financial-corporation-reports-third-quarter-2018-financial-results-300733457.html SOURCE Riverview Financial Corporation

