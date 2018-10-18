Log in
RIVERVIEW FINANCIAL CORPORATION (RIVE)

RIVERVIEW FINANCIAL CORPORATION (RIVE)
02:31p RIVERVIEW FINAN : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PR
08/24 RIVERVIEW FINAN : Declares Cash Dividend For The Third Quarter Of 2018
PR
Riverview Financial Corporation : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

10/18/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverview Financial Corporation ("Riverview") (NASDAQ: RIVE), today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.  Riverview, which completed a merger with CBT Financial Corp. ("CBT") on October 1, 2017, reported net income of $2.8 million, or $0.30 per basic and diluted weighted average common share, for the third quarter of 2018, compared to net income of $401 thousand, or $0.08 per basic and diluted weighted average common share, for the comparable period of 2017.

(PRNewsfoto/Riverview Financial Corporation)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, Riverview reported net income of $8.4 million, or $0.92 per basic and diluted weighted average common share, compared to net income of $13 thousand, or $0.03 per basic and diluted weighted average common share, for the same period last year. The results for the first nine months ended September 30, 2018 include pre-tax merger related costs of $504 thousand. The earnings increase was primarily a result of the inclusion of the results of operations for both Riverview and CBT for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to Riverview on a standalone basis for the same period last year. The year over year improvement was also a function of the recognition of higher loan interest income from achieving significant organic loan growth in 2017, excluding acquired loans from the merger, and the recognition of net accretion income on acquired assets and assumed liabilities. 

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Riverview routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value per share and return on average tangible stockholders' equity. Riverview believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Riverview uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures other financial institutions use to measure their results of operations.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Riverview's common stock began actively trading on the Global Market of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on August 14, 2018. 
  • Market capitalization amounted to $123.9 million at September 30, 2018.
  • Annualized return on average assets, return on average stockholders' equity and return on average tangible stockholders' equity were 0.96%, 9.89% and 13.29%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2018.
  • Tangible book value per share improved $0.67 or 7.9% to $9.17 at the end of the third quarter of 2018 compared to $8.50 at year-end 2017.
  • Tax-equivalent net interest margin improved to 4.15% in the third quarter of 2018 compared to 3.57% for the same period last year.
  • For the quarter ended September 30, noninterest income totaled $2,054 thousand in 2018, an increase of $1,219 thousand from $835 thousand in 2017. For the nine months ended September 30, noninterest income increased to $6,540 thousand in 2018 compared to $2,416 thousand in 2017.
  • Continued strength in asset quality as nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans, net and other real estate owned was 0.91% in the third quarter of 2018 which remained relatively unchanged over the past four quarters.
  • Riverview incurred a non-recurring expense of $375 thousand in the third quarter of 2018 associated with a separation agreement of a contract employee.

"We are pleased to report continued stability in linked quarter earning results during the third quarter. On August 14, 2018, our Company's common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. We are excited to be afforded the opportunity to list on the Nasdaq Global Market as it will provide many advantages including increased liquidity for existing shareholders, potential broadening of our shareholder base by attracting new retail investors and increasing the appeal of our Company stock to institutional investors. As a result of the significant inorganic and organic growth achieved from the beginning of the first quarter of 2017, we felt the need to provide a higher level of exposure for our common stock by listing on the exchange with the most companies representing the highest daily trading volume of all stock exchanges worldwide." said Kirk D. Fox, Chief Executive Officer.

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three and nine months ended September 30 were $11.0 million and $32.9 million in 2018 compared to $5.5 million and $15.0 million in 2017.  The increase in tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily attributable to the growth in average earning assets from the merger and organic loan growth coupled with an improvement in the tax equivalent net interest margin. For the three months ended September 30, the tax-equivalent net interest margin increased to 4.15% in 2018 from 3.57% in 2017. The loan portfolio yield on a tax-equivalent basis improved to 5.24% in the third quarter of 2018 compared to 4.38% for the same period last year. The cost of funds increased 20 basis points comparing the third quarter of 2018 and 2017. Average earning asset growth outpaced that of average interest-bearing liabilities by $100.6 million comparing the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017.

For the nine months ended September 30, the tax-equivalent net interest margin was 4.16% in 2018 compared to 3.58% in 2017. The tax-equivalent net interest margin excluding purchase accounting adjustments would have been 3.64% in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The tax-equivalent yield on earnings assets was 4.88% and the cost of funds was 0.88% in 2018. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased to 5.19% in 2018 compared to 4.35% in 2017. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio would have been 4.65% in the nine months of 2018 excluding loan accretion of $3.8 million included in loan interest income related to acquired loans. For the nine months ended September 30, investments yielded 2.79% on a tax-equivalent basis in 2018 compared to 3.42% for the same period last year. The cost of deposits increased 19 basis points to 0.80% in 2018 from 0.61% in 2017. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased to 0.88% in 2018 from 0.69% in 2017. The growth in average earning assets outpaced that of average interest-bearing liabilities by $93.4 million comparing the nine months of 2018 and 2017. Loans, net averaged $935.3 million in 2018 and $478.0 million in 2017. Average investments totaled $92.2 million in 2018 and $71.3 million in 2017. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased to $875.6 million in 2018 from $472.8 million in 2017.

For the quarter ended September 30, the provision for loan losses was $225 thousand in 2018 compared to $610 thousand for the same period in 2017.  The provision for loan losses totaled $615 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to $1,734 thousand in 2017. The decrease in the provision for loan losses in 2018 was primarily influenced by a decrease in the net volume of loans originated in the first nine months of 2018 versus 2017, coupled with continuing solid results and positive trends in asset quality.

For the quarter ended September 30, noninterest income totaled $2,054 thousand in 2018, an increase of $1,219 thousand from $835 thousand in 2017. The increase in noninterest income for the quarter was due primarily to increases in services charges, fees and commissions of $997 thousand, trust income of $195 thousand, and bank owned life insurance investment income of $87 thousand.  For the nine months ended September 30, noninterest income increased to $6,540 thousand in 2018 compared to $2,416 thousand in 2017. Wealth management income decreased $59 thousand comparing the first nine months of 2018 and 2017 due to the dissolution of a business acquired in 2016. Service charges and fees, and commissions and trust income improved $3,247 thousand and $579 thousand, respectively, comparing the nine months of 2018 and 2017. Mortgage banking income in the three quarters of 2018 improved to $527 thousand compared to $434 thousand in 2017. Income from bank owned life insurance increased to $584 thousand in the nine months of 2018 compared to $254 thousand for the comparable period in 2017.

Noninterest expense increased $4,174 thousand to $9,341 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2018, from $5,167 thousand for the same period last year.  The increase in noninterest expense for the quarter was due primarily to increases in salaries and employee benefits expense of $2,104 thousand and other expenses of $1,491 thousand.  The increases were primarily attributable to the merger with CBT due to increased operating costs of the larger company.  For the nine months ended September 30, noninterest expense increased to $28,285 thousand in 2018 compared to $15,371 thousand in 2017. The majority of this increase relates to salaries and employee benefit expense, which was a result of the merger with CBT and related costs. Additions to facilities as a result of the CBT merger along with offices to support the lending teams were primarily responsible for the $1,247 thousand increase in occupancy and equipment costs. The majority of the $4,394 thousand increase in other expenses comparing the nine months of 2018 and 2017 was a result of the business combination with CBT.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Total assets, loans, net and deposits totaled $1.2 billion, $915.5 million, and $1.0 billion, respectively, at September 30, 2018. For the three months ended September 30, 2018, total assets and deposits increased $4.9 million and $3.1 million, respectively, while loans, net decreased $24.4 million. Year to date, loans, net decreased $40.5 million comparing the end of the third quarter of 2018 to year end 2017. All major categories of loans declined in 2018. Business lending, including commercial and commercial real estate loans decreased $25.2 million while retail lending, including residential mortgages and consumer loans decreased $15.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Loan originations in the first nine months of 2018 represented a more moderate pace as compared to the same period of 2017.  The reduction in loan growth was a result of management's decision to focus on improving margins on loan originations and maintaining strong underwriting standards.  Total investments were $97.1 million at September 30, 2018, compared to $93.2 million at December 31, 2017. Total deposits decreased $5.7 million in the nine months of 2018. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $6.5 million, while interest-bearing deposits decreased $12.2 million. As a percentage of total deposits, noninterest-bearing deposits amounted to 15.9% at September 30, 2018 and 15.2% at December 31, 2017.

Stockholders' equity totaled $112.0 million or $12.30 per share at September 30, 2018, $110.5 million or $12.15 per share at June 30, 2018, and $106.3 million or $11.72 per common share at December 31, 2017. The increase in equity in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was a result primarily of net income of $8.4 million offset partially by an increase of $1.2 million in the accumulated other comprehensive loss and dividends declared of $1.8 million. Tangible stockholders' equity per common share increased to $9.17 at September 30, 2018, compared to $8.99 at June 30, 2018 and $8.50 at December 31, 2017.  Dividends declared for the third quarter of 2018 amounted to $0.10 per share representing a dividend payout ratio of 32.6%.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Nonperforming assets were $8.3 million, or 0.91% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at September 30, 2018 compared to $8.4 million or 0.89% at June 30, 2018 and $8.2 million, or 0.85% at December 31, 2017. This asset quality ratio remains significantly improved from 1.26%, at September 30, 2017. Adjusting for accruing restructured loans, nonperforming assets were $3.7 million, or 0.40% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at September 30, 2018, $3.7 million or 0.39% at June 30, 2018 and $2.7 million, or 0.28%, at December 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses equaled $6.5 million, or 0.71% of loans, net at September 30, 2018, compared to $6.4 million or 0.68% at June 30 2018 and $6.3 million, or 0.66% at December 31, 2017. Adding purchase accounting adjustments for credit deterioration on acquired loans to the allowance for loan losses would result in a ratio of 1.71% as a percentage of loans, net at September 30, 2018. The coverage ratio, allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets, was 77.5% at September 30, 2018. Excluding accruing restructured loans, the coverage ratio would be 175.7% at September 30, 2018. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, equaled $154 thousand and $449 thousand, compared to $40 thousand and $62 thousand for the same period last year. 

Riverview Financial Corporation is the parent company of Riverview Bank and its operating divisions  Citizens Neighborhood Bank, CBT Bank, Riverview Wealth Management and CBT Financial and Trust Management. An independent community bank, Riverview Bank serves the Pennsylvania market areas of Berks, Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill and Somerset Counties through 30 community banking offices and 3 limited purpose offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. The Wealth Management and Trust divisions, with assets under management exceeding $350 million, provide trust and investment advisory services to the general public, businesses and not-for-profit organizations. Riverview's business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RIVE". The Investor Relations site can be accessed at https://www.riverviewbankpa.com/.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Riverview Financial Corporation, Riverview Bank, and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Riverview") that may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Riverview claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.

Riverview cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Riverview' operations, pricing, products and services and other factors that may be described in Riverview' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder-or take longer-to achieve than expected. As regulated financial institutions, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues. Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre­acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Riverview following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues. 

The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Riverview assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Riverview routinely presents and supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and adjusted net income ratios. The reported results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, contain items which Riverview considers non-adjusted, namely net gains on sales of investment securities available-for-sale, acquisition related expenses and the adjustment to tax expense due to the enactment of the Tax Act. Riverview presents the non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Riverview's results of operation.  Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how Riverview evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluation of companies in Riverview's industry. Where non-GAAP measures are used in this press release, reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Riverview uses may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.  These non-GAAP financial measures would not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and Riverview strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.  Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are presented in the tabular material that follows.

[TABULAR MATERIAL FOLLOWS]

 

Summary Data

Riverview Financial Corporation

Five Quarter Trend

(In thousands, except per share data)








Sept 30 

Jun 30 

Mar 31 

Dec 31 

Sept 30 


2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

Key performance data:












Per common share data:






Net income (loss)

$  0.30

$  0.31

$  0.31

$  (0.55)

$  0.08

Adjusted net income (1)

$  0.31

$  0.31

$  0.35

$  0.13

$  0.09

Cash dividends declared

$  0.10

$  0.10

$  0.00

$  0.14

$  0.14

Book value

$12.30

$12.15

$11.93

$11.72

$11.73

Tangible book value (1)

$9.17

$8.99

$8.75

$8.50

$10.47

Market value:






High

$14.40

$12.75

$13.85

$13.65

$13.50

Low

$12.56

$11.85

$12.31

$12.95

$12.15

Closing

$13.60

$12.65

$12.31

$13.15

$13.20

Market capitalization

$123,905

$115,052

$111,827

$119,262

$64,576

Common shares outstanding

9,110,676

9,094,986

9,084,277

9,069,363

4,892,143







Selected ratios:












Return on average stockholders' equity

9.89%

10.17%

10.59%

(17.47)%

2.77%







Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity (1)

10.01%

10.13%

11.88%

4.09%

3.06%







Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)

13.29%

13.78%

14.50%

(23.87)%

3.10%







Adjusted return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)

13.45%

13.73%

16.27%

5.59%

3.43%







Return on average assets

0.96%

0.97%

0.98%

(1.67)%

0.24%







Adjusted return on average assets (1)

0.97%

0.96%

1.10%

0.39%

0.26%







Stockholders' equity to total assets

9.69%

9.59%

9.26%

9.13%

8.42%







Efficiency ratio (2)

69.89%

71.46%

69.28%

100.39%

80.85%







Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets

 

0.91%

 

0.89%

 

0.90%

 

0.85%

1.26%







Net charge-offs to average loans, net

0.07%

0.05%

0.08%

0.04%

0.03%







Allowance for loan losses to loans, net

0.71%

0.68%

0.70%

0.66%

0.96%







Earning assets yield (FTE) (3)

4.93%

4.67%

5.05%

4.67%

4.22%







Cost of funds

0.96%

0.89%

0.80%

0.74%

0.76%







Net interest spread (FTE) (3)

3.97%

3.78%

4.25%

3.93%

3.46%







Net interest margin (FTE) (3)

4.15%

3.94%

4.38%

4.05%

3.57%













(1)

See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.

(2)

Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less
net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale.

(3)

Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate.


 

Riverview Financial Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(In thousands, except per share data)





Nine Months Ended

Sept 30


Sept 30


2018


2017

Interest income:




Interest and fees on loans:




Taxable

$35,424


$14,991

Tax-exempt

699


361

Interest and dividends on investment securities:




Taxable

1,616


1,607

Tax-exempt

243


140

Dividends



3

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks

361


78

Interest on federal funds sold

20


12

Total interest income

38,363


17,192





Interest expense:




Interest on deposits

5,162


2,021

Interest on short-term borrowings

30


197

Interest on long-term debt

562


228

Total interest expense

5,754


2,446

Net interest income

32,609


14,746

Provision for loan losses

615


1,734

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

31,994


13,012





Noninterest income:




Service charges, fees and commissions

4,146


899

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities

671


92

Wealth management income

572


631

Mortgage banking income

527


434

Life insurance investment income

584


254

Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale

40


106

Total noninterest income

6,540


2,416





Noninterest expense:




Salaries and employee benefits expense

15,575


8,521

Net occupancy and equipment expense

3,142


1,895

Amortization of intangible assets

656


306

Net cost of operation of other real estate owned

30


161

Other expenses

8,882


4,488

Total noninterest expense

28,285


15,371

Income (loss) before income taxes

10,249


57

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,863


44

Net income (loss)

$8,386


$13

   Other comprehensive income (loss):




Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale

$(1,539)


$1,708

Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss included in net income

(40)


(106)

Change in pension liability




Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss)

(331)


544

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes

(1,248)


1,058

Comprehensive income (loss)

$7,138


$1,071





Per common share data:




Net income (loss):




         Basic

$0.92


$0.03

         Diluted

$0.92


$0.03

Average common shares outstanding:




         Basic

9,089,636


4,002,165

         Diluted

9,143,041


4,060,813

Cash dividends declared

$0.20


$0.41














 

Riverview Financial Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(In thousands, except per share data)








Three months ended

Sept 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30



2018

2018

2018

2017

2017


Interest income:







Interest and fees on loans:







Taxable

$  11,957

$  11,226

$  12,241

$  11,483

$  5,717


Tax-exempt

230

235

234

239

146


Interest and dividends on investment securities available-for-sale:







Taxable

551

542

523

548

477


Tax-exempt

80

81

82

88

47


Dividends







Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks

181

101

79

43

31


Interest on federal funds sold


10

10


2


Total interest income

12,999

12,195

13,169

12,401

6,420









Interest expense:







Interest on deposits

1,885

1,723

1,554

1,468

821


Interest on short-term borrowings



30

33

112


Interest on long-term debt

194

192

176

173

75


Total interest expense

2,079

1,915

1,760

1,674

1,008


Net interest income

10,920

10,280

11,409

10,727

5,412


Provision for loan losses

225


390

1,000

610


Net interest income after provision for loan losses

10,695

10,280

11,019

9,727

4,802









Noninterest income:







Service charges, fees and commissions

1,267

1,651

1,228

1,138

270


Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities

226

235

210

252

31


Wealth management income

199

219

154

201

179


Mortgage banking income

168

189

170

226

205


Life insurance investment income

194

199

191

195

107


Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale


40


(17)

43


        Total noninterest income

2,054

2,533

1,953

1,995

835









Noninterest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits expense

5,032

5,221

5,322

6,675

2,928


Net occupancy and equipment expense

1,008

1,012

1,122

1,376

615


Amortization of intangible assets

215

220

221

232

71


Net cost (benefit) of operation of other real estate owned

29

2

(1)

11

(13)


Other expenses

3,057

2,953

2,872

4,895

1,566


Total noninterest expense

9,341

9,408

9,536

13,189

5,167


Income (loss) before income taxes

3,408

3,405

3,436

(1,467)

470


Income tax expense (benefit)

620

618

625

3,457

69


Net income (loss)

$2,788

$2,787

$2,811

$(4,924)

$401









Other comprehensive income (loss):







Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale

$(576)

$112

$(1,075)

$(237)

$(50)


Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss included in net income


(40)


17

(43)


Change in pension liability




(54)



Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss)

(121)

15

(225)

(93)

(32)


Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes

(455)

57

(850)

(181)

(61)


Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 2,333

$ 2,844

$ 1,961

$ (5,105)

$  340









Per common share data:







Net income (loss):







         Basic

$  0.30

$  0.31

$  0.31

$  (0.55)

$  0.08


         Diluted

$ 0.30

$ 0.31

$ 0.31

$ (0.55)

$  0.08


Average common shares outstanding:







         Basic

9,100,616

9,089,011

9,079,043

8,994,617

4,880,676


         Diluted

9,156,931

9,134,248

9,137,706

8,994,617

4,945,456


Cash dividends declared

$  0.10

$  0.10

$  0.00

$  0.14

$  0.14























 

Riverview Financial Corporation

Details of Net Interest and Net Interest Margin

(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)







Three months ended

Sept 30 

Jun 30 

Mar 31 

Dec 31 

Sept 30 


2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

Net interest income:






Interest income






Loans, net:






Taxable

$11,957

$11,226

$ 12,241

$ 11,483

$ 5,717

Tax-exempt

291

298

296

362

221

Total loans, net

12,248

11,524

12,537

11,845

5,938

Investments:






Taxable

551

542

523

548

477

Tax-exempt

102

102

104

133

71

Total investments

653

644

627

681

548

Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks

181

101

79

43

31

Federal funds sold


10

10


2

Total interest income

13,082

12,279

13,253

12,569

6,519

Interest expense:






Deposits

1,885

1,723

1,554

1,468

821

Short-term borrowings



30

33

112

Long-term debt

194

192

176

173

75

Total interest expense

2,079

1,915

1,760

1,674

1,008

Net interest income

$11,003

$10,364

$11,493

$10,895

$5,511







Yields on earning assets:






Loans, net:






Taxable

5.32%

5.02%

5.46%

4.99%

4.40%

Tax-exempt

3.25%

3.29%

3.23%

3.91%

3.94%

Total loans, net

5.24%

4.95%

5.38%

4.94%

4.38%

Investments:






Taxable

2.82%

2.82%

2.76%

2.65%

3.17%

Tax-exempt

2.83%

2.77%

2.66%

3.04%

4.90%

Total investments

2.82%

2.81%

2.74%

2.71%

3.33%

Interest-bearing balances with banks

2.14%

1.50%

1.36%

0.97%

1.35%

Federal funds sold


1.56%

1.55%


1.71%

Total earning assets

4.93%

4.67%

5.05%

4.67%

4.22%

Costs of interest-bearing liabilities:






Deposits

0.88%

0.81%

0.72%

0.67%

0.67%

Short-term borrowings



1.67%

1.39%

1.32%

Long-term debt

5.89%

5.87%

5.41%

5.17%

4.16%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.96%

0.89%

0.80%

0.74%

0.76%

Net interest spread

3.97%

3.78%

4.25%

3.93%

3.46%

Net interest margin

4.15%

3.94%

4.38%

4.05%

3.57%










 

Riverview Financial Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)








Sept 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

At period end

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017







Assets:






Cash and due from banks

$  13,310

$  13,139

$  14,396

$  9,413

$  8,425

Interest-bearing balances in other banks

43,505

23,481

40,724

16,373

10,741

Federal funds sold



4,729



Investment securities available-for-sale

97,102

87,908

88,773

93,201

56,874

Loans held for sale

598

873

610

254

519

Loans, net

915,529

939,887

934,190

955,971

560,187

Less: allowance for loan losses

6,472

6,401

6,515

6,306

5,404

Net loans

909,057

933,486

927,675

949,665

554,783

Premises and equipment, net

18,427

18,542

18,714

18,631

12,163

Accrued interest receivable

3,066

2,786

2,865

3,237

1,995

Goodwill

24,754

24,754

24,754

24,754

5,079

Other intangible assets, net

3,721

3,935

4,155

4,376

1,099

Other assets

43,193

42,900

43,771

43,703

29,701

Total assets

$1,156,733

$1,151,804

$1,171,166

$1,163,607

$681,379













Liabilities:






Deposits:






Noninterest-bearing

$  162,385

$  170,232

$  157,011

$  155,895

$  76,214

Interest-bearing

858,379

847,490

881,594

870,585

498,736

Total deposits

1,020,764

1,017,722

1,038,605

1,026,480

574,950

Short-term borrowings




6,000

37,250

Long-term debt

13,019

13,091

13,160

13,233

6,503

Accrued interest payable

503

449

466

468

213

Other liabilities

10,416

10,075

10,535

11,170

5,084

Total liabilities

1,044,702

1,041,337

1,062,766

1,057,351

624,000







Stockholders' equity:






Preferred stock






Common stock

100,999

100,790

100,660

100,476

45,427

Capital surplus

356

424

422

423

243

Retained earnings

13,503

11,625

9,747

6,936

12,848

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,827)

(2,372)

(2,429)

(1,579)

(1,139)

Total stockholders' equity

112,031

110,467

108,400

106,256

57,379

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$1,156,733

$1,151,804

$1,171,166

$1,163,607

$681,379


















 

Riverview Financial Corporation


Consolidated Balance Sheets


(In thousands except per share data)










Sept 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Average quarterly balances

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017








Assets:







Loans, net:






Taxable

$891,455

$897,085

$908,574

$913,623

$515,494

Tax-exempt

35,478

36,374

37,153

36,750

22,246

Total loans, net

926,933

933,459

945,727

950,373

537,740

Investments:






Taxable

77,573

77,061

76,952

82,180

59,612

Tax-exempt

14,288

14,784

15,836

17,345

5,746

Total investments

91,861

91,845

92,788

99,525

65,358

Interest-bearing balances with banks

33,553

27,067

23,607

17,615

9,143

Federal funds sold


2,568

2,617

48

465

Total earning assets

1,052,347

1,054,939

1,064,739

1,067,561

612,706

Other assets

97,377

99,492

98,503

101,120

52,770

Total assets

$1,149,724

$1,154,431

$1,163,242

$1,168,681

$665,476







Liabilities and stockholders' equity:






Deposits:






Interest-bearing

$850,492

$853,986

$875,985

$873,596

$483,648

Noninterest-bearing

163,142

166,828

149,123

150,515

77,819

Total deposits

1,013,634

1,020,814

1,025,108

1,024,111

561,467

Short-term borrowings



7,297

9,403

33,707

Long-term debt

13,060

13,124

13,205

13,271

7,151

Other liabilities

11,208

10,573

9,996

10,053

5,700

Total liabilities

1,037,902

1,044,511

1,055,606

1,056,838

608,025

Stockholders' equity

111,822

109,920

107,636

111,843

57,451

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$1,149,724

$1,154,431

$1,163,242

$1,168,681

$665,476

 

Riverview Financial Corporation

Asset Quality Data

(In thousands)








Sept 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30


2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

At quarter end:






Nonperforming assets:






Nonaccrual  loans

$2,780

$2,070

$2,629

$1,745

$1,765

Accruing restructured loans

4,663

4,693

5,310

5,478

5,168

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

225

1,536

393

693


Foreclosed assets

668

90

92

236

144

Total nonperforming assets

$8,336

$8,389

$8,424

$8,152

$7,077







Three months ended:






Allowance for loan losses:






Beginning balance

$6,401

$6,515

$6,306

$5,404

$4,834

Charge-offs

189

166

226

142

42

Recoveries

35

52

45

44

2

Provision for loan losses

225


390

1,000

610

Ending balance

$6,472

$6,401

$6,515

$6,306

$5,404













 

Riverview Financial Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)








Sept 30 

Jun 30 

Mar 31 

Dec 31 

  Sept 30 

Three months ended:

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

Adjusted net income (loss) per common share:






Net income (loss)

$2,788

$2,787

$2,811

$(4,924)

$401

Dividends on preferred stock






Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

2,788

2,787

2,811

(4,924)

401

Undistributed loss (income) allocated to preferred stockholders






Income (loss) allocated to common stockholders

2,788

2,787

2,811

(4,924)

401

Adjustments:






Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax


32


(11)

28

Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax

34

22

342

2,177

70

Add: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax expense




3,888


Net income (loss) Adjusted

$2,822

$2,777

$3,153

$1,152

$443







Average common shares outstanding

9,100,616

9,089,011

9,079,043

8,994,617

4,880,676

Adjusted net income (loss) per common share

$  0.31

$  0.31

$  0.35

$  0.13

$  0.09







Tangible book value:






Total stockholders' equity

$112,031

$110,467

$108,400

$106,256

$57,379

Less: Goodwill

24,754

24,754

24,754

24,754

5,079

Less: Other intangible assets, net

3,721

3,935

4,155

4,376

1,099

Total tangible stockholders' equity

$83,556

$81,778

$79,491

$77,126

$51,201







Common shares outstanding

9,110,676

9,094,986

9,084,277

9,069,363

4,892,143

Tangible book value per share

$  9.17

$  8.99

$  8.75

$  8.50

$  10.47







Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity:






Net income (loss) GAAP

$2,788

$2,787

$2,811

$(4,924)

$401

Adjustments:






Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax


32


(11)

28

Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax

34

22

342

2,177

70

Add: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax expense




3,888


Net income (loss) Adjusted

$2,822

$2,777

$3,153

$1,152

$443







Average stockholders' equity

$  111,822

$  109,920

$  107,636

$  111,843

$  57,451

Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity

10.01%

10.13%

11.88%

4.09%

3.06%







Return on average tangible equity:






Net income (loss) GAAP

$2,788

$2,787

$2,811

$(4,924)

$       401







Average stockholders' equity

$111,822

$109,920

$ 107,636

$ 111,843

$ 57,451

Less: average intangibles

28,578

28,800

29,021

30,013

6,213

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$83,244

$81,120

$  78,615

$  81,830

$  51,238







Return on average tangible stockholders' equity

13.29%

13.78%

14.50%

(23.87)%

3.10%







Adjusted return on average tangible stockholders' equity:






Net income (loss) GAAP

$2,788

$2,787

$2,811

$(4,924)

$401

Adjustments:






Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax


32


(11)

28

Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax

34

22

342

2,177

70

Add: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax expense




3,888


Net income (loss) Adjusted

$2,822

$2,777

$3,153

$1,152

$443







Average stockholders' equity

$111,822

$109,920

$ 107,636

$ 111,843

$  57,451

Less: average intangibles

28,578

28,800

29,021

30,013

6,213

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$83,244

$81,120

$  78,615

$  81,830

$  51,238







Adjusted return on average tangible stockholders' equity

13.45%

13.73%

16.27%

5.59%

3.43%







Adjusted return on average assets:






Net income (loss) GAAP

$2,788

$2,787

$2,811

$(4,924)

$401

Adjustments:






Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net of tax


32


(11)

28

Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax

34

22

342

2,177

70

Add: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax expense




3,888


Net income (loss) Adjusted

$2,822

$2,777

$3,153

$1,152

$443







Average assets

$1,149,724

$1,154,431

$  1,163,242

$  1,168,681

$  665,476

Adjusted return on average assets

0.97%

0.96%

1.10%

0.39%

0.26%











 

Riverview Financial Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)







Sept 30

Sept 30



2018

2017

Nine months ended:








Adjusted net income per common share:




Net income (loss)


$8,386

$13

Dividends on preferred stock



(371)

Net income available to common stockholders


8,386

(358)

Undistributed loss allocated to preferred stockholders



475

Income allocated to common stockholders


8,386

117

Adjustments:




   Less: Gains on sale of investment securities, net of tax


31

70

   Add: Acquisition related expenses, net of tax


398

248

   Add: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 tax expense




Net income (loss) Adjusted


$8,753

$295





Average common shares outstanding


9,089,636

4,002,165





Adjusted net income (loss) per common share


$0.96

$0.08





 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riverview-financial-corporation-reports-third-quarter-2018-financial-results-300733457.html

SOURCE Riverview Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
