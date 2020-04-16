Log in
RIWI CORP.

News

RIWI Announces Change to AGM Meeting Location

04/16/2020 | 11:35am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2020) - RIWI Corp. (CSE: RIW) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, announces updated plans for its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). The Meeting, which was originally to be held at the offices of Stikeman Elliott LLP, will now be held at RIWI's Toronto office, 180 Bloor Street West, Suite 1000, Toronto, Ontario, M5S 2V6. The date and time of the Meeting remain the same: Wednesday April 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time).

Due to ongoing concerns and new public health guidance regarding COVID-19, and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, other shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, RIWI asks all shareholders not to attend the Meeting in person, but encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting using one of following methods:

  • On the Internet, by going to www.investorvote.com and casting your vote online;
  • By telephone, at 1-866-732-VOTE (8683) toll free;
  • Via smartphone, using the QR Code contained in the Company's Proxy Form, which has been made available on RIWI's website at https://riwi.com/annual-shareholder-meetings/ and on SEDAR; and
  • By mail, by completing and returning a signed proxy using the instructions provided in the Company's Proxy Form.

The deadline to vote your proxy in advance of the Meeting is 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on April 27, 2020.

If any shareholders still wish to attend the Meeting in person, the Company asks them to exercise caution and only do so in accordance with the guidelines of the health authorities, and not to attend if they or someone they reside with may have come into close contact with persons afflicted with COVID-19, or if they suspect they may have symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Shareholders may use the following information to listen to the Meeting via conference call; however, anyone calling in will not be able to participate:

https://zoom.us/j/98110797689?pwd=NVdHRWhtL3hpcE9lRmorczFoUGY0UT09
Dial-In Numbers:
Canada: +1 647 374 4685
US (New York): +1 646 558 8656
Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/abgNLMRGRB

Meeting ID: 981 1079 7689
Password: 761792

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com.

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Neil Seeman"
Neil Seeman, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:
Daniel Im, Chief Financial Officer
danielim@riwi.com | +1-416-205-9984 ext. 2

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54515


© Newsfilecorp 2020
