RIWI Grants Stock Options

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2020) - RIWI Corp. (CSE: RIW) (OTC PINK: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), announces that, subject to regulatory approval, after market close on May 22, 2020, it has granted an aggregate of 88,812 stock options ("Options") to certain independent directors of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of CAD$3.56 per share, expire on May 22, 2025, and will vest 25% on each of the following dates: June 30, 2020; September 30, 2020; December 31, 2020; and March 31, 2021.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com.

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Neil Seeman"

Neil Seeman, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Im, Chief Financial Officer

danielim@riwi.com | +1-416-205-9984 ext. 2

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56464