Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  RIWI Corp.    5RW   CA7496011007

RIWI CORP.

(5RW)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG - 05/25 03:26:08 am
2.46 EUR   -0.81%
08:35aRIWI Grants Stock Options
NE
04/29RIWI : Posts a Record Quarter Revenue Rises by 96%and Profits Grow by 110%
AQ
04/28RIWI POSTS A RECORD QUARTER : Revenue Rises by 96% and Profits Grow by 110%
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RIWI Grants Stock Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 08:35am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2020) - RIWI Corp. (CSE: RIW) (OTC PINK: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), announces that, subject to regulatory approval, after market close on May 22, 2020, it has granted an aggregate of 88,812 stock options ("Options") to certain independent directors of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of CAD$3.56 per share, expire on May 22, 2025, and will vest 25% on each of the following dates: June 30, 2020; September 30, 2020; December 31, 2020; and March 31, 2021.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com.

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Neil Seeman"
Neil Seeman, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:
Daniel Im, Chief Financial Officer
danielim@riwi.com | +1-416-205-9984 ext. 2

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56464


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RIWI CORP.
08:35aRIWI Grants Stock Options
NE
04/29RIWI : Posts a Record Quarter Revenue Rises by 96%and Profits Grow by 110%
AQ
04/28RIWI POSTS A RECORD QUARTER : Revenue Rises by 96% and Profits Grow by 110%
NE
04/16RIWI Announces Change to AGM Meeting Location
NE
04/06RIWI Recognized by the Financial Times as an Americas' Fastest Growing Compan..
NE
03/26RIWI Signs New $1 Million Contract and Strikes Data Partnership with ThinkDat..
NE
03/05RIWI Posts Record Annual Revenue, Profit and Cash; Year-over-Year Profit Grow..
NE
01/21RIWI Signs New Contract Valued Over $300,000 in Peace and Development Sector
NE
01/02RIWI Signs New Security Contract Valued Over $1.1 Million
NE
2019RIWI : Expert Evaluation Shows RIWI Predicts Surprises in Official US Nonfarm Pa..
AQ
More news
Chart RIWI CORP.
Duration : Period :
RIWI Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Robert P. Pirooz Independent Director
Donald Myron Shumka Independent Director
Annette Cusworth Independent Director
Kevin Mahoney Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIWI CORP.85.07%48
S&P GLOBAL INC.14.21%75 127
RELX PLC-1.21%44 136
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-0.31%32 722
WOLTERS KLUWER3.94%19 487
EQUIFAX INC.4.93%17 847
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group