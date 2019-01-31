Rizal Commercial Banking : Bangladesh sues Philippine bank over cyberheist at New York Fed

Log in
01/31/2019 | 07:45pm EST
A security guard stands guard outside a branch of Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) in Paranaque city, Metro Manila

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bangladesh's central bank on Thursday sued a Philippine bank to recoup losses it suffered when unidentified hackers stole $81 million (£62 million) from its account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York nearly three years ago.

In a complaint filed on Thursday night with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Bangladesh Bank accused Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC) and dozens of other defendants of involvement in a massive multi-year conspiracy to steal its money.

Bangladesh Bank said funds stolen with the help of unnamed North Korean hackers were funnelled through RCBC accounts in New York City and eventually to the Philippines, where much of it disappeared in that country's casino industry.

RCBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment after market hours.

It had said on Wednesday, after learning the lawsuit would be filed: "We welcome this complaint, as it is an opportunity for RCBC to put on record again that it was a victim of what was started in Bangladesh by still unnamed persons."

The case arose from a February 2016 incident in which hackers tricked the New York Fed into sending $81 million belonging to Bangladesh Bank to four accounts held in fake names at an RCBC branch in Makati City.

Most of the money was quickly withdrawn, and only about $15 million has been recovered.

RCBC, based in Manila, has contended that the theft was an inside job and has accused Bangladesh Bank of a cover-up.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Additional reporting by Serajul Quadir in Dhaka; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Financials (PHP)
Sales 2018 27 180 M
EBIT 2018 5 284 M
Net income 2018 4 281 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,46%
P/E ratio 2018 10,50
P/E ratio 2019 15,01
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,92x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,71x
Capitalization 52 165 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 26,0  PHP
Spread / Average Target -3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gil A. Buenaventura President, CEO & Executive Director
Helen Yuchengco Dee Chairman
Redentor Carpio Bancod Chief of Staff & Group Head-Operations
Maria Christina P. Alvarez Head-Corporate Planning & Information
Cesar Emilio Aguinaldo Virata Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORP1 003
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.96%347 206
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.73%289 710
BANK OF AMERICA19.28%281 086
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.54%238 423
WELLS FARGO8.70%235 786
