Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Rizzoli Corriere della Sera Mediagrp SpA    RCS   IT0004931496

RIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SERA MEDIAGRP SPA

(RCS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rizzoli Corriere della Sera Mediagrp : Call of Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting – Filing of documentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 12:48pm EDT

Press Release

RCS MediaGroup Board of Directors

Call of Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting

Filing of documentation

Milan, 12 April 2019 - The Board of Directors of RCS MediaGroup met today under the chairmanship of Urbano Cairo and granted a mandate to the Chairman of the Board of Directors to call the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 14 May 2019, to resolve upon: (i) Extraordinary Meeting: Changes to the articles 8, 10, 12 e 13 of the By-Laws. Related and consequent resolutions; (ii) Ordinary Meeting: Increase in the number of directors from 11 to 12; appointment of a director; exemption from non-competition obligations pursuant to art. 2390 of the civil code. Related and consequent resolutions.

RCS MediaGroup announces that the notice of call of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 14 May 2019 and the explanatory reports by the Board of Directors regarding: the single item on the agenda- Ordinary meeting and the single item on the agenda-Extraordinary Meeting are publicly available for consultation at its registered office in Milan, via Angelo Rizzoli 8, and published on its internet site www.rcsmediagroup.it(Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/2019).

The above documentation is also available on Borsa Italiana S.p.A. website (www.borsaitaliana.it) and on authorized storage SDIR & STORAGE www.emarketstorage.com.

***

RCS MediaGroup is a major multimedia publishing group operating mainly in Italy and Spain in all media segments, from newspapers to magazines, from web to books, from TV to new media. It is salso a major player in the advertising sales market and organises iconic events and leading sports races, such as the Giro d'Italia.

The RCS Group publishes the Corriere della Sera, La Gazzetta dello Sport, El Mundo, Marca e Expansion, oltre a numerosi periodici di cui i principali Oggi, Amica, Io Donna, 7, YO Dona and Telva.

For further information::

RCS MediaGroup - Investor Relations

Arianna Radice +39 02 2584 4023 +39 335 6900275 - arianna.radice@rcs.it

www.rcsmediagroup.it

Disclaimer

RCS Mediagroup S.p.A. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 16:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SER
12:48pRIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SERA MEDIAGRP : Call of Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareh..
PU
04/11RCS MEDIAGROUP : filing of documentation
PU
04/09RCS MEDIAGROUP : filing of the lists for the appointment of the Board of Directo..
PU
03/22RIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SERA MEDIAGRP : Call of shareholders' meeting – Fil..
PU
03/20RIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SERA MEDIAGRP : Changes to the 2019 Financial Calendar
PU
03/18PRESS RELEASE RCS &NDASH; BOD : Results at 31 December 2018 approved
PU
2018RCS Mediagroup believes Blackstone paid too little for properties - source
RE
2018PRESS RELEASE RCS MEDIAGROUP : actions commenced in relation to the sale of the ..
PU
2018RIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SERA MEDIAGRP : Filing notice – Interim Management ..
PU
2018PRESS RELEASE RCS MEDIAGROUP : filing of documentation
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 960 M
EBIT 2019 124 M
Net income 2019 88,7 M
Debt 2019 117 M
Yield 2019 4,24%
P/E ratio 2019 7,70
P/E ratio 2020 7,55
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capitalization 657 M
Chart RIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SERA MEDIAGRP SPA
Duration : Period :
Rizzoli Corriere della Sera Mediagrp SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,50 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Urbano Roberto Cairo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrea Liso Director-Group Procurement & Operations
Diego Della Valle Executive Director
Stefano Simontacchi Independent Director
Stefania Petruccioli Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SERA MEDIAGRP SPA9.20%741
INFORMA PLC23.04%12 681
PEARSON-11.00%8 526
SCHIBSTED8.75%6 688
AXEL SPRINGER SE0.16%6 023
LAGARDÈRE8.45%3 534
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About