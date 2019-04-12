Rizzoli Corriere della Sera Mediagrp : Call of Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting – Filing of documentation

Press Release

Milan, 12 April 2019 - The Board of Directors of RCS MediaGroup met today under the chairmanship of Urbano Cairo and granted a mandate to the Chairman of the Board of Directors to call the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 14 May 2019, to resolve upon: (i) Extraordinary Meeting: Changes to the articles 8, 10, 12 e 13 of the By-Laws. Related and consequent resolutions; (ii) Ordinary Meeting: Increase in the number of directors from 11 to 12; appointment of a director; exemption from non-competition obligations pursuant to art. 2390 of the civil code. Related and consequent resolutions.

RCS MediaGroup announces that the notice of call of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 14 May 2019 and the explanatory reports by the Board of Directors regarding: the single item on the agenda- Ordinary meeting and the single item on the agenda-Extraordinary Meeting are publicly available for consultation at its registered office in Milan, via Angelo Rizzoli 8, and published on its internet site www.rcsmediagroup.it(Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/2019).

The above documentation is also available on Borsa Italiana S.p.A. website (www.borsaitaliana.it) and on authorized storage SDIR & STORAGE www.emarketstorage.com.

RCS MediaGroup is a major multimedia publishing group operating mainly in Italy and Spain in all media segments, from newspapers to magazines, from web to books, from TV to new media. It is salso a major player in the advertising sales market and organises iconic events and leading sports races, such as the Giro d'Italia.

The RCS Group publishes the Corriere della Sera, La Gazzetta dello Sport, El Mundo, Marca e Expansion, oltre a numerosi periodici di cui i principali Oggi, Amica, Io Donna, 7, YO Dona and Telva.

