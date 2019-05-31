Log in
Rizzoli Corriere della Sera Mediagrp : Shareholders' Meeting minutes published

05/31/2019 | 12:24pm EDT

Press Release

Shareholders' Meeting minutes published

Milan, 31 May 2019 - RCS MediaGroup announces that the minutes of the Shareholders' meeting of 2 May 2019, is available to the public at its registered office and published on the Company's website www.rcsmediagroup.it(section Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/2019).

The minutes is also published on the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. www.borsaitaliana.itand on the authorized storage mechanism SDIR&STORAGE www.emarketstorage.com.

***

RCS MediaGroup is one of the leading multimedia publishing groups, active mainly in Italy and Spain across all publishing fields, spanning from newspapers to magazines, from digital to books, from TV to new media, and to training, and is also one of the top players on the advertising market and in the organization of iconic events and major sporting formats, such as the Giro d'Italia.

The RCS Group publishes the daily newspapers Corriere della Sera, La Gazzetta dello Sport, El Mundo, Marca and Expansion, as well as numerous magazines, the most popular including Oggi, Amica, Io Donna, 7, YO Dona and Telva.

For further information:

RCS MediaGroup - Investor Relations

Arianna Radice +39 02 2584 4023 +39 335 6900275 - arianna.radice@rcs.it

www.rcsmediagroup.it

Disclaimer

RCS Mediagroup S.p.A. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 16:23:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 951 M
EBIT 2019 118 M
Net income 2019 79,7 M
Debt 2019 117 M
Yield 2019 6,41%
P/E ratio 2019 5,77
P/E ratio 2020 5,65
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Capitalization 462 M
Chart RIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SERA MEDIAGRP SPA
Duration : Period :
Rizzoli Corriere della Sera Mediagrp SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,40 €
Spread / Average Target 58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Urbano Roberto Cairo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrea Liso Director-Group Procurement & Operations
Diego Della Valle Executive Director
Stefano Simontacchi Independent Director
Stefania Petruccioli Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SERA MEDIAGRP SPA-23.18%514
INFORMA PLC23.90%12 327
PEARSON-15.22%7 841
AXEL SPRINGER SE11.58%6 617
SCHIBSTED0.28%6 047
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GRP CO LD4.00%3 380
