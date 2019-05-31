Rizzoli Corriere della Sera Mediagrp : Shareholders' Meeting minutes published

Press Release

Shareholders' Meeting minutes published

Milan, 31 May 2019 - RCS MediaGroup announces that the minutes of the Shareholders' meeting of 2 May 2019, is available to the public at its registered office and published on the Company's website www.rcsmediagroup.it(section Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/2019).

The minutes is also published on the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. www.borsaitaliana.itand on the authorized storage mechanism SDIR&STORAGE www.emarketstorage.com.

RCS MediaGroup is one of the leading multimedia publishing groups, active mainly in Italy and Spain across all publishing fields, spanning from newspapers to magazines, from digital to books, from TV to new media, and to training, and is also one of the top players on the advertising market and in the organization of iconic events and major sporting formats, such as the Giro d'Italia.

The RCS Group publishes the daily newspapers Corriere della Sera, La Gazzetta dello Sport, El Mundo, Marca and Expansion, as well as numerous magazines, the most popular including Oggi, Amica, Io Donna, 7, YO Dona and Telva.

