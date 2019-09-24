RJD Green Inc. Discusses the Medical Payment Processing Opportunity and How IOSoft Fills Industry Needs

TULSA, OK, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- RJD Green (RJDG): IOSoft Inc., an RJD Green subsidiary, discusses the benefits of its IOSoft Unified Payment System for Third Party Administrators (TPA) medical payment software and how IOSoft uniquely meets their needs.



Health plans cover 104 million individuals and account for 1.3 billion healthcare claims and more than 3.3 billion claim-related transactions each year. According to industry experts, historically one in five claims are in error resulting in audit and re-association cost of 6% to 7% of total medical payment dollars.

IOSoft’s UPC™ platform is focused on improving the plans’ security, management, and control over their payments process.

The IOSoft team has pioneered the development of automated health care payment systems since 2006. IOSoft understands and has addressed many of the industry challenges and created the industry’s most comprehensive problem solving, cost effective medical payment system in today’s market.

Building on its extensive experience, IOSoft is pleased to present its latest Unified Payment System™ (UPS). UPS begins with a Cloud Based system interface that connects with all claim system technology and can be implemented in 30 days or less with no or minimal workflow changes.

The Cloud Based System provides a common portal, giving the Provider and Payor a common Gateway that allows for greater communication and a common decision matrix.

UPS offers every type of available payment on the portal with enhancements to traditional payment types and patent pending new technology with significant cost savings.

Significant benefits include:

24/7 use of the Unified Payment System Common Portal for Payor and Provider

Custom EOP documentation created and delivered to Provider

Guaranteed Re-association of 835’s and 837’s regardless of payment type

Pre-acceptance of Payment amount by Provider for quick easy dispute resolution prior to payment

Provides Provider with a choice of payment forms: Virtual Card, Virtual Check, ACH, or Paper Check

All Payment forms are fully reconciled for Payor monthly

All Payments are archived for future reference if needed for the Payor and Provider

The IOSoft archive data base includes a robust search feature making it easy to find a payment

Virtual Card has a security feature that allows it to be processed only on the Provider terminal.

Once the Virtual Card is delivered to the Provider through the portal it has a maximum life span of 30 minutes (fraud prevention)

Online IOSoft help assistance for Payor and Provider

Funds are distributed from customer account

Robust custom report and analysis options

Create regulatory reporting through IOSoft UPS

On average the IOSoft UPS platform presents a 70+ percent improvement over competitive payment system alternatives.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IoSoft Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers: Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer. Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com.

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

