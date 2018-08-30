RJK Explorations Acquires Moosehead Extension Property Contiguous to Both Its Moosehead Gold District Property and the Sokoman Property

Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2018) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement on a property that is contiguous to both its Moosehead Gold District Property ("MGD") and the Sokoman Moosehead Property. This new property, called the Moosehead Extension Property, consisting of two exploration licenses totalling 20 claims. Within the Moosehead Extension Property is the Sugar Mountain Gold Showing, as is fully described in a Newfoundland/Labrador Department of Natural Resources Mineral Occurrence Database System Report, http://gis.gov.nl.ca/mods/ModsCard.asp?NMINOString?temp=n&NMINOString=002E/03/Au%20003.

The consideration for a 100% interest in this new property is $50,000 cash and 350,000 shares, and on the first anniversary a further $50,000 and an additional 350,000 shares. The vendor will retain a 2% NSR, with 1% able to be purchased for $1 million at any time.

This property option is subject to regulatory approval.

Dean Fraser PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is the independent qualified person responsible for reviewing and approving the technical contents of this press release.



