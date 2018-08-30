Log in
RJK Explorations Acquires Moosehead Extension Property Contiguous to Both Its Moosehead Gold District Property and the Sokoman Property

08/30/2018 | 03:20pm CEST

Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2018) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement on a property that is contiguous to both its Moosehead Gold District Property ("MGD") and the Sokoman Moosehead Property. This new property, called the Moosehead Extension Property, consisting of two exploration licenses totalling 20 claims. Within the Moosehead Extension Property is the Sugar Mountain Gold Showing, as is fully described in a Newfoundland/Labrador Department of Natural Resources Mineral Occurrence Database System Report, http://gis.gov.nl.ca/mods/ModsCard.asp?NMINOString?temp=n&NMINOString=002E/03/Au%20003.

The consideration for a 100% interest in this new property is $50,000 cash and 350,000 shares, and on the first anniversary a further $50,000 and an additional 350,000 shares. The vendor will retain a 2% NSR, with 1% able to be purchased for $1 million at any time.

This property option is subject to regulatory approval.

Dean Fraser PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is the independent qualified person responsible for reviewing and approving the technical contents of this press release.


Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Forward Looking Information
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future mineral exploration and property option payments. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the financial resources of the Corporation being inadequate to carry out its stated plans. RJK assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact Information
Glenn Kasner, President
Telephone: (705) 568-7956
Mobile: (705) 568-7567
info@rjkexplorations.com


Managers
NameTitle
Glenn C. Kasner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amanda J. Kasner Chief Financial Officer & Director
Daniel A. Mackie Independent Director
William E. MacRae Independent Director
Diane Dorice McKean Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD147.92%0
BHP BILLITON PLC11.41%126 120
BHP BILLITON LIMITED14.34%126 120
RIO TINTO-5.44%85 591
RIO TINTO LIMITED-2.89%85 591
ANGLO AMERICAN3.04%29 416
