RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD.

(RJX.A)
RJK Explorations : 273 kg Kimberlite Sample is Being Processed and Lab Results from the Paradis Drill Core have been Published

04/30/2020 | 11:44pm EDT

Kirkland Lake, Ontario - May 1, 2020 - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A, US OTC: RJKAF) ('RJK' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that the 273 kg kimberlite sample retrieved from the Kon Property has arrived at the CF Mineral Research Ltd. (CFM), an ISO 9001:2015 certified and 17025:2005 compliant laboratory and processing has started.

The kimberlite indicator minerals for the Bishop Paradis drill core, reported in RJK's news release dated April 1 2020, have been uploaded to the company website https://www.rjkexplorations.com/

The company is taking this spring breakup COVID19 time to do more contract geophysics in the Paradis Pond area to prepare targets for drilling as soon as the weather allows and the company personnel and contractors are allowed back to work.

Mr. Peter Hubacheck, P. Geo., Project Manager for RJK and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has approved the geotechnical disclosure in this release.

Contact Information:

Glenn Kasner, President

Mobile: (705) 568-7567

Web Site: https://www.rjkexplorations.com/

Company Information:

Tel: (705) 568-7445

Email: info@rjkexplorations.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future mineral exploration and property option payments. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions 'will', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'plan', 'estimate', 'expect', 'intend', 'propose' and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the financial resources of the Corporation being inadequate to carry out its stated plans. RJK assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

RJK Explorations Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 03:43:02 UTC
