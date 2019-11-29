RJK Explorations Adds Gino Chitaroni To Advisory Board, Amends Its Financing Agreement

Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2019) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK" or the "Company") is pleased to add Mr. Gino Chitaroni to its advisory board. Gino is a lifelong resident of the Cobalt-Coleman area and his mining roots in the community are deep as his father and brothers were former silver mine owners and operators in the 1960-70s. Gino is a graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines and then went on to obtain a Degree in Geology with a minor in Business at Lake Superior State University. Gino is currently the President of the Northern Prospectors Association along with a board member of the Ontario Prospectors Association. Gino served on the Cobalt Town Council for 17 years and currently is the President of Polymet Resources Inc. (Polymet Labs) and Blackstone Development Inc.

Gino Chitaroni played a key role in advising and negotiating the land package acquired by RJK over the past 9 months and he comments - "RJK has built a large contiguous land position in the historic Cobalt Mining Camp in its hunt for the source of the historic 800 Carat Nipissing Diamond, found between 1903 and 1905, by doing good deals with the prospectors and other land holders. The geology for finding diamonds is why DeBeers has been looking in the Cobalt-Temiskaming region since the 1960s and we are pleased to see them back exploring again for diamonds along with RJK. I look forward to working with the RJK team to duplicate the success of other great diamond explorers in Canada. Exploration and mining are the lifeblood of Northern Ontario and I am honoured to join the other Haileybury School of Mines graduates on the RJK team with the goal to build wealth and great jobs for the residents of Cobalt and Northern Ontario."

The financing terms outlined in the November 11, 2019 news release have been amended to shorten the conversion period of the Preferred C Royalty shares to A shares from 4 years to 25% biannually starting June of 2020. The initial closing date will be December 6, 2019. All other terms remain the same.

Contact Information

Glenn Kasner, President

Mobile: (705) 568-7567

info@rjkexplorations.com

Company Information

Tel: (705) 568-7445

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future mineral exploration and property option payments. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the financial resources of the Corporation being inadequate to carry out its stated plans. RJK assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50248