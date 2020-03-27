Log in
RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD.

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD.

(RJX.A)
News 
RJK Explorations : Diamond Indicator Mineral Sampling in the Tiffany Trench

RJK Explorations : Diamond Indicator Mineral Sampling in the Tiffany Trench

03/27/2020

Graeme Bishop took Insidexploration till sampling for diamond indicator minerals, as part of RJK's search for the source of the 800 Carat Nipissing Diamond. Throughout the video, Graeme provides an education on what it takes to find diamonds, and the process of till sampling.

RJK believes this 50m long trench could have been created by Tiffany and Co., who cut and sold the diamond in 1906. Tiffany's sent a team west of Lake Temiskaming to search for more diamonds in late 1906/1907, but likely didn't know about glaciation patterns back then. The trench returned excellent KIM results, and happens to be located within 100m of the Paradis Pond drill target. There is no visible outcropping nearby that could give any other indication of why the trench was there. While it is overgrown with approximately 100 years of vegetation, the 50m 'Tiffany Trench' can still be seen today.

Disclaimer

RJK Explorations Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 20:57:06 UTC
