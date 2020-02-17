Log in
RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD.

(RJX.A)
RJK Explorations : Director Robert Mackay Discusses RJK's Nipissing Diamond Project

02/17/2020 | 07:32pm EST

Listen to why Robert Mackay came out of retirement, taking only stock options as payment, to join RJK Explorations as a Director, and VP of Corporate Development:

0:00-1:03 - How RJK Explorations optioned Tony Bishop's Nipissing Diamond project
1:03-2:31 - How and why Robert came out of retirement to join RJK Explorations
2:31-4:01 - History of the Nipissing Diamond
4:19-4:49 - Dr. Keith Barron searched for the source of the Nipissing Diamond
4:49-6:00 - Tony Bishop reopened the search, and taught himself how to process, and identify indicator minerals
6:00-7:20 - Robert explains how RJK acquired options for all of the ground in the Cobalt mining camp, and the De Beers is searching too
7:20-10:14 - RJK drilled its first kimberlite pipe, on its first of 45+ targets, and Robert discusses the next steps in RJK's project

Disclaimer

RJK Explorations Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 00:31:02 UTC
