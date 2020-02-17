RJK Explorations : Director Robert Mackay Discusses RJK's Nipissing Diamond Project

Listen to why Robert Mackay came out of retirement, taking only stock options as payment, to join RJK Explorations as a Director, and VP of Corporate Development:

0:00-1:03 - How RJK Explorations optioned Tony Bishop's Nipissing Diamond project

1:03-2:31 - How and why Robert came out of retirement to join RJK Explorations

2:31-4:01 - History of the Nipissing Diamond

4:19-4:49 - Dr. Keith Barron searched for the source of the Nipissing Diamond

4:49-6:00 - Tony Bishop reopened the search, and taught himself how to process, and identify indicator minerals

6:00-7:20 - Robert explains how RJK acquired options for all of the ground in the Cobalt mining camp, and the De Beers is searching too

7:20-10:14 - RJK drilled its first kimberlite pipe, on its first of 45+ targets, and Robert discusses the next steps in RJK's project