Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  RJK Explorations Ltd.    RJX.A   CA74960G4043

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD.

(RJX.A)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RJK Explorations : New Kimberlite Identification Tech from Eagle Geosciences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 08:56pm EST

Eagle Geosciences has developed a new technology that could bring RJK Explorations one step closer to discovering the source of the 800 carat Nipissing Diamond. Eagle Geophysics modelled existing diamondiferous kimberlite pipes nearby, and applied those models to RJK's land claims. Numerous physical structures mirroring the diamond pipes to the north stood out. Listen to Steve LeBranche explain::

0:00-1:16 - Steve discusses his research lab, and how he became involved with RJK Explorations.
1:16-2:27 - Steve discusses how his technology modelled what could be diamondiferous kimberlite pipes on RJK's ground.
2:27-3:14 - SGH results matched Eagle Geophysics' prediction for the T1 and T2 targets, and Steve talks about how he took his payment for services and invested in RJK's latest financing.

Disclaimer

RJK Explorations Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 01:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD.
08:56pRJK EXPLORATIONS : New Kimberlite Identification Tech from Eagle Geosciences
PU
07:32pRJK EXPLORATIONS : Director Robert Mackay Discusses RJK's Nipissing Diamond Proj..
PU
02/10RJK Explorations Expands Agreement with Power Group Power Projects
NE
02/05RJK EXPLORATIONS : IIROC Trading Resumption - RJX.A
AQ
02/05RJK Discovers New Kimberlite on Kon Property
NE
02/05RJK EXPLORATIONS : IIROC Trading Halt - RJX.A
AQ
01/29RJK Explorations Begins Drilling Kon Claims and Continues Detailed Geophysics
NE
01/21RJK Receives Positive SGH Results from Three Different Targets and Increases ..
NE
01/14RJK EXPLORATIONS : Signs Exclusive Agreement with Eagle Geosciences For Kimberli..
PU
01/14RJK Explorations Ltd Signs Exclusive Agreement with Eagle Geosciences For Kim..
NE
More news
Chart RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD.
Duration : Period :
RJK Explorations Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn C. Kasner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amanda J. Kasner Chief Financial Officer & Director
Daniel A. Mackie Independent Director
William E. MacRae Independent Director
Robert J. MacKay Director & Vice President-Corporate Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD.20.51%10
BHP GROUP-0.69%122 562
RIO TINTO PLC-6.45%92 339
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.20%33 509
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.52%21 850
SOUTH32-2.59%8 587
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group