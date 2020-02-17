RJK Explorations : New Kimberlite Identification Tech from Eagle Geosciences

Eagle Geosciences has developed a new technology that could bring RJK Explorations one step closer to discovering the source of the 800 carat Nipissing Diamond. Eagle Geophysics modelled existing diamondiferous kimberlite pipes nearby, and applied those models to RJK's land claims. Numerous physical structures mirroring the diamond pipes to the north stood out. Listen to Steve LeBranche explain::

0:00-1:16 - Steve discusses his research lab, and how he became involved with RJK Explorations.

1:16-2:27 - Steve discusses how his technology modelled what could be diamondiferous kimberlite pipes on RJK's ground.

2:27-3:14 - SGH results matched Eagle Geophysics' prediction for the T1 and T2 targets, and Steve talks about how he took his payment for services and invested in RJK's latest financing.