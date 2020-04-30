Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  RJK Explorations Ltd.    RJX.A   CA74960G4043

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD.

(RJX.A)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RJK Explorations : Paradis Pond 22.4 kg Drill Core Sample Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 11:44pm EDT

Completed by CF Mineral Research Ltd., and Interpreted by Tony Bishop

Summary: EMP Data - Paradis Pond Core

  • EMP - Electron microprobe, analyses the various grains of interest in a kimberlite for specific levels of certain elements that match those found in kimberlites and/or found as inclusions in diamonds.
  • DSF - geochemical analysis can identify if the KIMs/DIMs were formed in the diamond stability field along with the diamonds.
  • In total, 28 grains have properties possibly sourcing from the diamond stability field.
  • The detailed analysis of the 18 diamonds discovered by CFM Research in the Paradis Pond drill core contains proprietary and confidential information, and therefore has not been included in this report.
  • The Paradis Pond kimberlite and other Bishop targets are located in the Temiskaming Rift Valley system, which continues to the Victor Diamond Mine in Attawapiskat, as well, both are emplaced into the central Archean Superior Craton.
  • If the 22.4 kg sample was an accurate representation of the source, the Ilmenite chemistry and other indicator mineral results from Paradis Pond signify the source should have low resorption, meaning diamonds were not burned in transport.

Highlights of the results from 22.4 kg (~50 lbs) of core from Paradis Pond follow:

  • Cr - 10 chromites
  • Cr Ti - 1 chromite with high titanium - such grains are only derived from kimberlite or lamproite sources
  • Cr Si - 1 chromite with high silicon
  • Cr04 DI - 1 chromite with diamond inclusion composition, score 4 of 10 (DSF)
  • Il-Mn - 4 ilmenites with high manganese, produced during kimberlite emplacement
  • Il-Mn D10 - 8 ilmenites of diamond inclusion composition that overlaps with high manganese composition from non-diamond bearing sources
  • OP5 - 1 orthopyroxene, Group 5
  • OPx - 1 orthopyroxene
  • PIl - 10 picroilmenite, (magnesium) Mg-ilmenite, helps determine whether diamonds in the kimberlite were resorbed (burned up) in the kimberlite ascent. The PIl microprobe results (and surface features and texture of the grains) indicate very little resorption in the Paradis kimberlite; therefore, increases the chance of larger diamonds
  • CE CP2 - 1 eclogitic clinopyroxene, Group 2
  • CE CP4 - 3 eclogitic clinopyroxenes, Group 4
  • CE CP6 - 1 eclogitic clinopyroxene, Group 6
  • CPx - 1 clinopyroxene
  • CE*CP8 - 1 high pressure clinopyroxene of eclogitic paragenesis
  • CP CP2 - 11 peridotitic clinopyroxene
  • CP CP2 Diam - 1 peridotitic clinopyroxene - diamond well indicated to be stable
  • CP CP2 Diam+ - 1 peridotitic clinopyroxene - diamond very well indicated to be stable
  • CP CP3 - 1 peridotitic clinopyroxene, Group 3
  • CP CP5 - 4 peridotitic clinopyroxene, Group 5
  • CP CP5 Gr - 1 peridotitic clinopyroxene - graphite very well indicated to be stable
  • CP CPx Diam - 4 peridotitic clinopyroxene - diamond well indicated to be stable
  • CP CPx Diam- - 3 peridotitic clinopyroxene - diamond moderately indicated to be stable
  • CP CPx G1 - 6 peridotitic clinopyroxene - graphite very well indicated to be stable
  • E G3 G2 - 1 eclogitic garnet, non-kimberlitic
  • E G3 LPM - 1 eclogitic garnet, probable low pressure, commonly from kimberlitic sources
  • E G3 LPM/G2 - 1 eclogitic garnet, could be kimberlitic or non-kimberlitic
  • E G5 Reg - 1 eclogitic garnet, probable regional garnet
  • E G9 G1/HPM - 1 high pressure megacryst eclogitic garnet in diamond overlap fields
  • E G9 HPM - 1 high pressure megacryst eclogitic garnet - commonly from kimberlite and lamproite, but also from other rock types (DSF)
  • E G9 HPM* - 2 high pressure megacryst eclogitic garnets (classifies as such in every field)
  • E G9 LPM* - 1 low pressure megacryst eclogitic garnet
  • P G9 - 3 peridotitic garnets, Group 9
  • P G9-1 - 9 peridotitic garnets, Gurney score 1 of 10
  • P G10-2 - 12 peridotitic garnets, Gurney score 2 of 10 (DSF)
  • P G10-3* - 2 peridotitic garnets, Gurney score 3 of 10 (in diamond stability field) (DSF)
  • P G10-4 - 5 peridotitic garnets, Gurney score 5 of 10 (DSF)
  • P G10-5* - 2 peridotitic garnets, Gurney score 5 of 10 (in diamond stability field) (DSF)
  • P G10-7* - 2 peridotitic garnets, Gurney score 7 of 10 (in diamond stability field) (DSF)
  • P G11 - 6 peridotitic garnets
  • P G11 D1 - 1 peridotitic garnet (in 9 or 10 of 20 diamond inclusion fields) (DSF)
  • P G11-1 - 33 peridotitic garnets, Gurney score 1
  • P G11-1 D10 - 2 peridotitic garnets, Gurney score 1 (in 7 or 8 diamond inclusion fields of 20) (DSF)
  • R G5 - 2 regional garnets

(Click each chart image to view full screen)

Disclaimer

RJK Explorations Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 03:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD.
04/02RJK EXPLORATIONS : Discovers 18 diamonds from a 22.4kg core sample
AQ
04/01RJK EXPLORATIONS : IIROC Trading Resumption - RJX.A
AQ
04/01RJK EXPLORATIONS : Discovers 18 diamonds from a 22.4kg (50 lb) core sample
PU
04/01RJK Explorations Discovers 18 Diamonds from a 22.4 kg (50 lb) Core Sample
NE
03/30RJK EXPLORATIONS : IIROC Trading Halt - RJX.A
AQ
03/30RJK EXPLORATIONS : Completes kimberlite indicator mineral maps and retests 2019 ..
AQ
03/27RJK EXPLORATIONS : Diamond Indicator Mineral Sampling in the Tiffany Trench
PU
03/27RJK Explorations Completes Kimberlite Indicator Mineral Maps, and Retests 201..
NE
03/02RJK EXPLORATIONS : Discovers New Kimberlite Pipe
PU
02/27RJK EXPLORATIONS : Drilling update, appoints robert mackay executive chairman is..
AQ
More news
Chart RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD.
Duration : Period :
RJK Explorations Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn C. Kasner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. MacKay Chairman
Amanda J. Kasner Chief Financial Officer & Director
Daniel A. Mackie Independent Director
William E. MacRae Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD.-15.38%6
BHP GROUP1.09%96 675
RIO TINTO PLC-18.18%81 752
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-34.87%23 291
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.77%16 916
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC36.61%9 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group