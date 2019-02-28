RJK Prepares to Drill the First Potential Kimberlite Pipes

Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2019) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK" or the "Company") is providing an update on the progress at its Bishop Nipissing Diamond property. The Company is currently plowing the logging road to access the first drill sites of the potential kimberlite pipes and drilling should commence shortly.

RJK completed several reports recently and they are all now available on the RJK web site. A NI43-101 Technical Report on the Bishop Nipissing Diamond Property in Ontario, a NI43-101 Technical Report on the Rolling Pond Property in Nfld. and a Company Presentation on the Bishop Nipissing Diamond Property. Each file can be found on their respective web pages on the RJK Explorations web site.

LINKS:

- Rolling Pond NI43-101 Report

- Bishop Nipissing Diamond NI43-101 Report

- Company Presentation

- Drone Video over first two potential Kimberlite Pipes

RJK is pleased to announce that the Company and Tony Bishop, vendor of the Bishop Nipissing Diamond Properties, have agreed to reduce the G.O.R.R to 5%, with a buy back clause on 2.5% for $2.5m within 90 days of the completion of a positive PEA or Feasibility study.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,500,000 stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan to Directors, of the Company, with each option having an exercise price of $0.075 for a period of five years from the date of grant.

NOTE: RJK will be attending PDAC in Toronto with a booth in the Investors Exchange Section Booth 3328.

Both Glenn Kasner, President and Tony Bishop, Prospector will be in the Booth during PDAC, from March 3rd - 6th to tell the story and answer and questions.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future mineral exploration and property option payments. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the financial resources of the Corporation being inadequate to carry out its stated plans. RJK assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact Information

Glenn Kasner, President

Telephone: (705) 568-7956

Mobile: (705) 568-7567

info@rjkexplorations.com

