RLI : Announces Claim Department Leadership Promotions

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Corp. announced today it has promoted several leaders within its Claim department. The following promotions are effective immediately.

Nic Mesco, Assistant Vice President, Claims has been promoted to Vice President, Claims with executive leadership responsibility for RLI’s Casualty product claims. Mesco joined RLI in 2013 as Claim Director and was promoted to Assistant Vice President in 2016. Prior to joining RLI, he was an attorney at Tressler LLP. Mesco has more than 11 years of insurance industry experience.

Matt Campen, Assistant Vice President, Claims has been promoted to Vice President, Claims with executive leadership responsibility for RLI’s Property, Marine and Surety product claims. Campen joined RLI in 2013 as Claim Director and was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Claims in 2017. Prior to joining RLI, he was a commercial catastrophe claim manager at Zurich North America. Campen has 15 years of insurance industry experience.

Will Irish, Assistant Vice President, Claims has been promoted to Vice President, Claims with executive leadership responsibility for RLI’s Transportation, Non-Transportation Auto and Personal Umbrella product claims. Irish joined RLI in 2016 as Assistant Vice President, Claims. Prior to joining RLI, he was Zonal Vice President, Claims at AIG. Irish has 32 years of insurance industry experience.

“These changes help create close alignment between our business and claim operations to better serve our customers,” said RLI Insurance Company President & COO Craig Kliethermes. “All of these professionals bring a wealth of experience to their positions. Their industry knowledge and commitment to exceptional customer service will be instrumental in positioning our claim operations for future success.”

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving diverse, niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ “Superior” by A.M. Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 43 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 22 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005401/en/