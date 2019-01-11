Log in
RLI CORP. (RLI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/11 04:00:00 pm
67.675 USD   -0.96%
RLI : Announces Claim Department Leadership Promotions

01/11/2019 | 04:06pm EST

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Corp. announced today it has promoted several leaders within its Claim department. The following promotions are effective immediately.

Nic Mesco, Assistant Vice President, Claims has been promoted to Vice President, Claims with executive leadership responsibility for RLI’s Casualty product claims. Mesco joined RLI in 2013 as Claim Director and was promoted to Assistant Vice President in 2016. Prior to joining RLI, he was an attorney at Tressler LLP. Mesco has more than 11 years of insurance industry experience.

Matt Campen, Assistant Vice President, Claims has been promoted to Vice President, Claims with executive leadership responsibility for RLI’s Property, Marine and Surety product claims. Campen joined RLI in 2013 as Claim Director and was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Claims in 2017. Prior to joining RLI, he was a commercial catastrophe claim manager at Zurich North America. Campen has 15 years of insurance industry experience.

Will Irish, Assistant Vice President, Claims has been promoted to Vice President, Claims with executive leadership responsibility for RLI’s Transportation, Non-Transportation Auto and Personal Umbrella product claims. Irish joined RLI in 2016 as Assistant Vice President, Claims. Prior to joining RLI, he was Zonal Vice President, Claims at AIG. Irish has 32 years of insurance industry experience.

“These changes help create close alignment between our business and claim operations to better serve our customers,” said RLI Insurance Company President & COO Craig Kliethermes. “All of these professionals bring a wealth of experience to their positions. Their industry knowledge and commitment to exceptional customer service will be instrumental in positioning our claim operations for future success.”

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving diverse, niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ “Superior” by A.M. Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 43 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 22 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 818 M
EBIT 2018 89,0 M
Net income 2018 89,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,71%
P/E ratio 2018 30,37
P/E ratio 2019 43,06
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,72x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,54x
Capitalization 3 040 M
Chart RLI CORP.
Duration : Period :
RLI Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RLI CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 69,7 $
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan E. Michael Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Craig William Kliethermes President & Chief Operating Officer
Thomas L. Brown SVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Bryan T. Fowler Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John Thomas Baily Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RLI CORP.-1.77%3 015
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY-3.54%483 569
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC0.75%35 475
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES0.43%31 436
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION1.10%28 644
SAMPO OYJ3.51%25 317
